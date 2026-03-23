Godrej, Lodha acquire 25+ land parcels; eye ₹1 lakh crore housing pipeline

India’s top listed real estate developers are doubling down on the housing upcycle, with Godrej Properties and Lodha Developers together acquiring over 25 land parcels this fiscal year to build residential projects worth more than ₹1 lakh crore.

According to investor presentations, Lodha Developers has acquired 11 land parcels across key markets including Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Pune and Bengaluru during the first nine months of FY26.

These acquisitions have:

Saleable area: 20.6 million sq ft

Estimated revenue potential: ₹58,800 crore

Meanwhile, Godrej Properties has acquired nearly 20 land parcels so far this fiscal, with a total development potential of about ₹42,000 crore.

Of this:

12 parcels were acquired in the first nine months (₹24,650 crore potential)

6 additional deals were closed in the current quarter (₹17,450 crore potential)

Together, the two developers are building a pipeline that shows their intent to dominate India’s residential market across metros and emerging cities.

Strategy: Scale through land banking

Both companies are expanding their land banks through a mix of outright purchases and joint development agreements (JDAs) with landowners—allowing them to scale quickly while optimising capital.

The focus remains on tier-I cities such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune and Bengaluru, along with selective expansion into tier-II markets and plotted developments, where demand is rising due to affordability and flexibility.

Premium housing drives momentum

The land acquisition spree comes against the backdrop of strong housing demand, especially in the premium and luxury segments, which have outperformed the broader market since the pandemic.

Homebuyers are increasingly gravitating toward branded developers with strong execution track records, better amenities and higher trust levels—benefiting large listed players like Godrej and Lodha.

This trend is reflected in the growing scale of projects being launched, with developers targeting higher ticket-size homes and integrated townships.

Strong sales support expansion

Both developers have reported robust sales bookings, supporting their expansion strategy.

Godrej Properties: ₹24,008 crore in pre-sales (Apr–Dec FY26)

Lodha Developers: ₹14,640 crore in the same period

Godrej Properties is targeting ₹32,500 crore in sales bookings this fiscal and is likely to retain its position as India’s top listed developer by pre-sales.

Lodha Developers has guided for ₹21,000 crore in bookings, driven by strong demand in existing projects and a healthy launch pipeline.

Both companies, headquartered in Mumbai, are leading real estate developers in the country.

Godrej Properties develops group housing project mainly in MMR, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, while it sells housing plots across various states.

Lodha Developers builds housing projects in MMR, Pune and Bengaluru. It has recently entered the Delhi-NCR housing market.

In terms of sales bookings, Godrej Properties Ltd clocked sales bookings at Rs 24,008 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal year, while Lodha Developers sold properties worth Rs 14,640 crore during the April-December period of FY26.

Godrej Properties is confident of achieving sales bookings target of Rs 32,500 crore for this fiscal year and is likely to be the biggest listed realty firm in terms of pre-sales. Last fiscal year, too, it was the number one listed developer with pre-sales of nearly Rs 30,000 crore.

Industry consolidation in play

The aggressive expansion by large developers reflects a broader consolidation trend in India’s real estate sector.Post-pandemic, capital, credibility and execution capability have become key differentiators, allowing organised players to gain market share from smaller developers.

Other major listed players such as DLF Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd and Signature Global Ltd are also among the top performers in terms of sales bookings, indicating a shift toward scale-driven growth.