Godrej Prop acquires 44-acre Coimbatore land for ₹450 cr housing project

Godrej Prop acquires 44-acre Coimbatore land for ₹450 cr housing project

The company plans to develop a premium plotted residential project with a developable potential of 1.1 million sq. ft. and an estimated revenue potential of Rs 450 crore.

The acquisition forms part of the developer’s strategy to expand into high-growth urban markets while strengthening its presence in southern India.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Godrej Properties has acquired a 44-acre land parcel in Coimbatore to develop a premium plotted residential project with an estimated developable potential of about 1.1 million sq ft and revenue potential of around ₹450 crore.
 
The Mumbai-based real estate developer said in a release on Friday that the land parcel was acquired through an outright purchase, marking its entry into the Coimbatore real estate market.
 
The project will be developed as a plotted residential community, featuring planned infrastructure, landscaped open spaces and community amenities aligned with the company’s design and sustainability standards.
 
The site is located in a prominent residential micro-market in south Coimbatore, close to the Coimbatore Golf Club.
 
 
Expansion into high-growth markets

The acquisition forms part of the developer’s strategy to expand into high-growth urban markets while strengthening its presence in southern India.
 
According to Gaurav Pandey, the company sees strong long-term housing demand in the city.
 
“Our entry into Coimbatore aligns with our strategy of expanding into high-potential cities across India for plotted development. Coimbatore’s strong economic base and resilient end-user demand make it a compelling market,” Pandey said.
 
He added that the company plans to develop a high-quality plotted community in the city.
 
Rising demand for plotted developments
 
The company noted that plotted developments are gaining traction among homebuyers, driven by affordability, flexibility to build homes and long-term appreciation potential.
 
Coimbatore has been emerging as a diversified economic hub supported by sectors such as manufacturing, IT/ITES, education, healthcare and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
 
Growing infrastructure, rising incomes and economic expansion have helped sustain housing demand in the city.
 
"Coimbatore is rapidly transforming into a diversified economy driven by manufacturing, IT/ITES, education, healthcare, and a strong SME base. The city’s robust infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and steady economic momentum continue to support sustained housing demand. Plotted developments have gained traction due to affordability, construction flexibility, and strong long-term appreciation potential," Godrej Properties said in a statement.
 
In FY25, Godrej Properties retained its position as India’s largest developer by value of residential sales.

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

