Godrej Properties adds 31 acres in Indore, land bank in city hits 101 acres

Godrej Properties Ltd has acquired a nearly 31-acre land parcel on Indore-Ujjain Road in Indore for a plotted residential development, marking its third project in the city, the realtor said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday.

The proposed project will have an estimated saleable area of around 0.7 million square feet. It will offer residential plots of different sizes, along with planned infrastructure, recreational spaces and premium amenities, the company said in an announcement.

The latest parcel, planned for plotted residential development, has an estimated saleable area of around 0.7 million square feet. It follows two earlier acquisitions that helped the developer establish a presence in the city's plotted housing market.Godrej Properties first entered Indore in July 2024, when it acquired approximately 46 acres off Indore-Ujjain Road. The proposed development had an estimated saleable area of 1.16 million square feet and was planned primarily as a plotted residential project. The acquisition expands Godrej Properties' presence in Indore, where it already has two plotted developments — Godrej Greenview Estate and Verdania Estate. Both projects have witnessed strong customer demand and are at an advanced stage of completion, according to the company.

In January 2025, the company announced a second acquisition of around 24 acres near the Indore bypass road. That project was planned with an estimated saleable area of 6.2 lakh square feet and a revenue potential of around ₹500 crore.

The latest 31-acre addition takes the total land acquired across the three announced Indore transactions to about 101 acres. Together, the three projects represent an estimated saleable area of approximately 2.48 million square feet, based on the company's disclosed estimates.

Indore-Ujjain Road is emerging as a key residential corridor, with connectivity to Indore International Airport, Ujjain and major commercial centres. The area also has access to schools and hospitals.

The company said planned expansion of the metro network, growth in the corporate and IT sectors and infrastructure development have supported the residential market in the corridor. Demand for plotted developments has also been rising as homebuyers seek larger spaces and the flexibility to design their own homes.

"Indore is one of India's most promising real estate markets, and we see significant long-term potential here. Located on Indore-Ujjain Road, the land gives us the opportunity to create a thoughtfully planned community and build on the momentum of our existing projects," said Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer, Godrej Properties.

He said the acquisition was the company's third project in Indore and reflected its focus on markets where demand for branded, planned plotted communities was growing.

Land acquisition drive gathers pace Indore is part of a wider expansion strategy through which Godrej Properties has been adding land across major property markets as well as emerging cities. FY26 was the company's biggest year for business development. According to its annual report, it added 18 new projects spanning 33.32 million square feet, with an estimated revenue potential of around ₹42,100 crore. The additions were spread across 11 markets. Of these, 12 land parcels were for group housing projects across its core markets, with an aggregate saleable area of 26.56 million square feet and estimated revenue potential of ₹38,600 crore.

The remaining six acquisitions were for plotted developments, with a combined saleable area of 6.76 million square feet and estimated revenue potential of ₹3,500 crore. These included projects in Panipat, Nagpur, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Raipur and Vadodara.

Among the notable transactions during the period was an 11.36-acre outright land purchase in Gurugram's Sector 63A on Golf Course Extension Road in March 2026. The residential project is expected to have a revenue potential of more than ₹4,500 crore. The company also acquired a five-acre parcel in Kolkata through an e-auction for around ₹325 crore.In the same month, it acquired 20 acres near Whitefield in Bengaluru for a residential project with an estimated revenue potential of ₹1,350 crore. It also entered the Coimbatore market through an outright purchase of 44 acres, with a developable potential of 1.1 million square feet and estimated revenue of ₹450 crore.

Nagpur, Greater Noida and Chennai among other expansion markets

Godrej Properties has also been building its plotted development portfolio in emerging markets.

In November 2025, it acquired a 75-acre parcel in Nagpur, its third acquisition in the city over four years. The proposed plotted development has an estimated saleable area of 1.7 million square feet and revenue potential of around ₹755 crore. The land is located near the Samruddhi Mahamarg and MIHAN SEZ.

In June 2026, the company won an e-auction for a 23.2-acre residential land parcel in Greater Noida's DMIC Integrated Township. The proposed group housing project has an estimated revenue potential of more than ₹7,000 crore.

It also acquired a 47-acre parcel in South Chennai for a plotted residential development, with a developable potential of 1.2 million square feet and estimated revenue potential of ₹500 crore.

The company's acquisition strategy combines outright purchases, auctions and partnerships with landowners. Its annual report shows that the FY26 portfolio additions included both fully owned projects and revenue-sharing or joint-development arrangements.