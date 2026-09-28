Going abroad for a concert or F1 race? How to budget for event-led travel

For many young Indians, international travel is no longer just about sightseeing. A concert by a favourite artist, an F1 race, a major football match or another sporting event can be the reason for making the trip in the first place.

But buying the event ticket is often just the beginning.

A ₹25,000 concert or race ticket can quickly turn into a ₹1 lakh-plus trip once flights, accommodation, visas, food, local transport and sightseeing are added.

For Gen Z travellers, therefore, the challenge is not just finding the cheapest flight or booking a ticket early. It is building the entire trip budget before the excitement of the event takes over.

Financial planning for an event-led trip should start with four buckets: non-negotiable costs, daily spending, experiences and an emergency buffer.

Start with the total trip cost, not the event ticket

The first mistake travellers can make is treating the event ticket as the main expense.

Instead, divide the budget into fixed and variable expenses.

The event ticket, visa, flights and accommodation are generally fixed or difficult to change once booked. Food, local transport, shopping and sightseeing offer more flexibility.

"Young travellers should begin by separating their event-trip budget into two categories: fixed and variable expenses. The event ticket, visa, flights and accommodation are usually fixed or difficult to change, while food, local transport, shopping and sightseeing can be adjusted during the trip. This distinction helps travellers understand how much of their budget is already committed before they start spending abroad,"said Vivek Bagree, Chief Business Officer, Niyo.

Consider a four-day trip from Bengaluru to Singapore for a Formula 1 race.

A traveller could budget approximately:

Flights: ₹35,000–₹45,000

Three nights of shared accommodation: ₹25,000–₹35,000

F1 race ticket: ₹20,000–₹30,000

Food, local transport and basic sightseeing: ₹15,000–₹20,000

That puts the core trip cost at roughly ₹95,000–₹1.3 lakh, before shopping or premium experiences.

The lesson is simple: don't budget for the event; budget for the trip.

In this example, the race ticket accounts for only around 20-30% of the total core expenditure.

For a group trip, accommodation, airport transfers and taxis can be shared, but each traveller should still set an individual spending limit.

A useful approach is to decide before leaving India: This is my maximum budget for the trip, and this is how much of it I am willing to spend on the event.

Separate the money you must spend from the money you want to spend

Once the basic trip cost is calculated, divide the remaining budget into two categories.

Essentials: food, local transport, basic sightseeing and other unavoidable expenses.

Discretionary: shopping, merchandise, premium restaurants, additional experiences and nightlife.

This distinction can prevent a common problem with event-led travel: spending heavily before the main event and then having to cut back when the biggest day of the trip arrives.

For instance, if a traveller has a total budget of ₹1.2 lakh and ₹90,000 is already committed to flights, hotel and the event, only ₹30,000 remains.

That ₹30,000 should not automatically be treated as ₹30,000 of shopping money. A portion should cover meals, transport and unforeseen expenses.

How much forex should you carry?

Don't start with the question: "How much foreign currency should I buy?"

Start with: "How much will I actually spend while I'm there?"

Suppose a five-day trip requires ₹4,000 a day for meals, local transport and small purchases.

That is ₹20,000 for basic daily expenses.

If the traveller expects another ₹10,000-₹15,000 for sightseeing or shopping, the total on-ground spending requirement could be around ₹30,000-₹35,000.

That is a more useful basis for deciding how much forex to carry or load onto a travel card.

A combination of cash and cards can also be more practical than relying entirely on either.

" Cash can be used for small merchants, tips, local markets and situations where card acceptance is limited, while cards are often more convenient for hotels, transport bookings, restaurants and larger purchases. Travellers can carry enough cash for the first two or three days of essential expenses and keep the balance on a zero-forex card, forex card or international payment card, while also carrying a second payment option separately from their primary card," said Bagree.

The Reserve Bank of India permits resident travellers to purchase foreign currency for travel within the applicable limits; for most destinations, foreign-currency notes and coins that can be sold to a traveller are capped at $3,000 per visit, within the broader foreign-exchange framework.

For a typical Gen Z traveller, however, the regulatory maximum is unlikely to be the amount they actually need.

The smarter approach is to carry enough cash for the first couple of days and use a suitable card for the balance, while keeping a second payment option separately as a backup.

"For a multi-country trip, a multi-currency card can also make planning easier by reducing the need to repeatedly exchange currencies during the journey. Travellers can also plan their forex cash requirements before departure, including exploring options such as doorstep delivery of Zero-forex card in 24 hours where available, instead of relying on airport currency counters at the last minute," said Bagree.

Don't look only at the 'zero forex' label

Cards marketed as zero-forex can be useful for international travel, but travellers should not stop their comparison at the forex mark-up.

Check:

foreign-exchange conversion rate

ATM withdrawal charges

ATM operator fees

reload fees

cross-currency charges

customer support

transaction limits

whether the card works in the destination country

For example, if a traveller spends the equivalent of ₹1 lakh abroad on a card charging a 3.5% forex mark-up, the mark-up alone would be ₹3,500, before applicable taxes.

That may not sound significant on a single purchase. But when the trip includes dozens of transactions — food, transport, shopping, tickets and experiences — these costs can add up.

Never blindly accept the rupee conversion at the terminal

One of the easiest costs to overlook is dynamic currency conversion (DCC).

A restaurant, hotel or ATM abroad may ask whether you want to pay in the local currency or in Indian rupees.

For example, suppose your restaurant bill is S$100 and the terminal offers to convert it into rupees.

If you accept the rupee conversion, the merchant or payment provider may use its own exchange rate and margin.

As a general rule, travellers should check the amount carefully and, where appropriate, choose to pay in the local currency rather than automatically accepting a rupee conversion.

The same applies to ATMs.

A traveller should check the withdrawal fee before confirming the transaction and, where possible, use bank-operated ATMs.

Making one sensible withdrawal can also be cheaper than repeatedly withdrawing small amounts if the card or ATM charges a fixed fee.

"Travellers should prefer bank-operated ATMs, withdraw a reasonable amount at one time instead of making several small withdrawals, and check whether their card issuer or the ATM operator charges a fee. Travellers can also plan their forex cash requirements before departure, as authorised forex providers in India offer cash at nominal charges, while zero-forex cards can help reduce additional foreign-exchange costs on eligible transactions. Pre-booking forex cash and using doorstep delivery options where available can also help travellers avoid making last-minute purchases at airport currency counters. Airport currency counters should generally be used only for immediate needs, as their exchange rates may be less competitive than authorised money changers or pre-trip digital forex options," said Bagree.

Keep a separate emergency fund for the trip

Event-led travel has one additional financial risk: the event cannot necessarily be postponed.

If you miss a flight to a normal holiday destination, you may be able to change your plans.

If you are flying to attend an F1 race or concert on a specific date, missing that flight could mean paying a premium for the next available flight — while the event ticket may already be non-refundable.

This is why an emergency buffer matters.

A reasonable starting point is 10-15% of the total trip budget, depending on the destination, trip length and how much of the trip is prepaid.

For a ₹1.2 lakh holiday, that means keeping another ₹12,000-₹18,000 accessible.

This money should not be considered part of the shopping budget.

Imagine an F1 traveller misses a connecting flight. A replacement ticket plus an additional hotel night could potentially cost ₹20,000-₹40,000, depending on the destination and availability.

Other unexpected expenses could include:

lost or blocked cards

baggage delays

emergency local transport

medical expenses

last-minute accommodation

changes caused by flight disruption

Don't keep your entire emergency fund in one card

Young travellers often rely heavily on one payment app or card.

That can become a problem if the card is lost, blocked or declined abroad.

A better arrangement is to have:

Primary card: used for most transactions.

Backup card: kept separately in another bag or wallet.

Cash: enough for immediate essentials.

Bank account: accessible through another channel if required.

The backup card should not be kept alongside the primary card. If your wallet disappears, you don't want both payment options disappearing with it.

"A reasonable approach is to maintain a contingency buffer of around 10–15% of the total trip budget, depending on the destination, trip length and level of pre-booked expenditure. For a ₹1.2 lakh trip, this would mean keeping an additional ₹12,000–₹18,000 available for emergencies. The buffer should not be treated as spending money for shopping or upgrades; it should remain accessible throughout the trip," said Bagree.

Build the trip backwards from your savings

Perhaps the most important rule for event-led travel is this:

Don't decide the trip budget after buying the ticket. Decide it before buying the ticket.

Suppose a 25-year-old wants to attend an international concert and estimates the entire trip will cost ₹1.2 lakh. Instead of putting the ticket and flights on a credit card and figuring out repayment later, they could set a savings target. If the event is six months away, they would need to put aside roughly ₹20,000 a month to build ₹1.2 lakh, assuming they start from zero. If the trip is nine months away, the requirement falls to about ₹13,300 a month. That makes the decision much clearer.