Gold at ₹1.5 lakh: Is pre-booking ahead of Akshaya Tritiya a smart move?

As Akshaya Tritiya approaches, many Indian households are once again asking a familiar question: Should you buy gold now—or book it in advance?

With prices hovering near record highs and jewellers rolling out attractive pre-booking schemes, the decision this year is less about tradition and more about financial timing.Akshaya Tritiya has long been associated with prosperity, making gold and silver purchases almost ritualistic. But in 2026, the stakes are higher.

Gold prices have surged to around ₹1.5 lakh per 10 grams, while silver has also seen sharp movements, reflecting global volatility and geopolitical uncertainty.

"Gold has risen approximately 57% year-on-year since last Akshaya Tritiya, from around ₹97,000 per 10 grams to roughly ₹1,52,000 today, while silver has surged even more sharply, up approximately 163% from around ₹97,000 per kilogram to ₹2,55,000. Despite this, demand has not retreated, it has recalibrated," said Samit Guha, Managing Director & CEO, MMTC-PAMP.

This has turned what was once a straightforward festive purchase into a carefully calculated financial decision.

Consumers are making more deliberate choices: opting for lightweight jewellery, and increasingly moving towards 24K gold and 999.9+ purity silver coins and bars, where every rupee translates directly into certified metal with no making charges.

"What is equally notable is the growing investment orientation among buyers. Digital gold, gold ETFs and silver ETFs are seeing sustained inflows, as both retail and institutional investors recognise precious metals as a meaningful component of a diversified portfolio," added Guha.

Jewellers and platforms are pushing pre-booking schemes—and for good reason.

For buyers, the biggest advantage is simple:

Price protection

By paying a small advance—typically 10–25% of the value—you can lock in today’s gold rate and complete the purchase on the festival day.

This matters because:

Gold prices usually rise ahead of Akshaya Tritiya due to increased demand

Current market volatility makes sudden spikes more likely

Early buyers could benefit if prices rise by 3–4% in the short term, as some experts expect

There are added perks too:

Discounts on making charges

Free gifts or promotional offers

Avoiding last-minute rush and panic buying

But There’s a Catch

Pre-booking isn’t risk-free—and that’s where many buyers go wrong.

If prices fall closer to the festival:

You may still be locked into the higher booked price, depending on the scheme.

"Pre-booking gold and silver jewellery ahead of Akshaya Tritiya helps lock in prices amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and market volatility, offering both price protection and better purchase planning. However, with markets remaining unpredictable, prices could soften closer to the festival, and early commitment may impact liquidity," said Sumit Sharma, Founder, Radian Finserv.

Another common question is: is gold pre-booking safe?

It is when you choose a jeweller known for transparent pricing, clear terms, and BIS hallmarked jewellery. BIS says hallmarked jewellery with HUID improves consumer assurance and can be verified through the BIS CARE app, which is exactly why purity and traceability matter.

How These Schemes Typically Work

Most pre-booking offers follow a similar structure:

Pay partial advance (10–25%) now

Lock the gold/silver rate

Complete purchase on Akshaya Tritiya

In some cases, pay the lower of booking price or market price on delivery

However, these benefits depend entirely on the jeweller’s terms—making it crucial to read the fine print

For example, . Instamart, a quick commerce platform, has partnered with Kalyan Jewellers to allow consumers lock today's gold rate and buy on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, for whichever price is lower – the lock-in price or the market rate on that day.

How It Works

Between April 10 and April 16, 2026, consumers can select eligible Kalyan Jewellers gold coins on the Instamart app and pay 5% advance, starting from ₹500 for a 0.5 gm gold coin to prebook and take delivery on Akshaya Tritiya.

On April 19, between 8:00 AM and 12:00 PM IST, they complete their purchase at the lower of the two prices – gold rate on the day of pre-booking or as per delivery date, whichever is lower. All prebook customers will also receive a free silver coin from Kalyan Jewellers.

Jewellery retailer Tanishq has also introduced a gold rate protection benefit for customers placing advance or custom jewellery orders during the festive period.

Customers placing advance orders from March 11, 2026, to April 22, 2026, with the gold rate frozen can avail themselves of the lower of the 2 gold rates between the frozen gold rate and the gold rate prevailing on the date of invoicing.

For the above offer to be applicable, the advance collected from the customer should be 25% or more for advance bookings and customer orders.

To avail this benefit, customers must pay at least 25% advance at the time of booking or placing a customer order. The offer applies across all Tanishq stores, giving customers flexibility to secure prices ahead of the festival.

Jewellery brand KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery has also introduced a Gold Rate Protection Plan ahead of Akshaya Tritiya to help customers manage price fluctuations.

Under this plan, customers can freeze gold prices by paying a 25% advance during a specified period. The scheme ensures that buyers pay the lower of the booking day rate or the invoicing day rate, offering protection against sudden price increases.

What Experts Recommend

Financial experts say pre-booking works best in a rising price environment—which is exactly what markets are experiencing right now.

But they also advise caution:

When pre-booking makes sense:

Prices are trending upward

You are sure about your purchase

The scheme offers downside protection

When to avoid it:

If terms are unclear or restrictive

If liquidity is important (your money gets locked in)

If you’re purely investing—not buying jewellery

Gold vs silver outlook this festive season

"While globally, the situation is yet very fluid, typically silver is more volatile given its smaller market size and relatively higher participation from derivatives and speculative flows. Near term, gold seems attractive from risk reward point of view, amid geopolitical uncertainty, while silver could see sharper swings depending on risk sentiments, speculative flows and industrial demand signals. Investors could look at corrections in levels to accumulate these precious metals as a part of their portfolio allocations," said Hardaman Singh Seth, Head Business - ETF, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India).

ETFs vs physical gold: shifting investor preference

The popularity of ETFs as a medium to buy Gold is going up every year.

Since the first launch of Gold ETF in 2007, the AUM of this category has jumped to Rs 1,71,468 Cr. ( AMFI Data as of 31st Mar 26). In fact, for the FY ended 2026, Gold ETFs (including Fund of Fund) recorded a large net inflow of around Rs 70,000 crore.

"Investors have realised that buying Gold through ETFs is a low cost, hassle free and convenient process which allows them to buy and sell Gold in very small quantities without any fear of quality or purity of the underlying metal. Also there is no storage or insurance cost associated with Gold ETFs and it can be conveniently brought and sold through the stock exchange," said Seth.

How to approach precious metals in current market conditions:

Precious metals in India can either be brought through the MCX or through the ETF route, if one is looking to buy Gold and Silver.

Currently in India, only Gold and Silver ETFs are allowed by the regulator.

"An investor should look at Gold as a part of his/her asset allocation owing to its inherent status as core safe-haven holding. Silver, on the other hand, has a dual role: both as a precious metal as well as an industrial metal of importance. It has been historically more volatile than Gold and structural deficits in silver have accumulated to nearly 800 million ounces over five years, reinforcing tightening conditions. Hence , investors looking at exposure to these precious metals can use the ETF route to add these metals as a part of their asset allocation. ETFs offer a very convenient and cost effective way to accumulate these precious metals in one’s portfolio," added Seth.