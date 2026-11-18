Investors who entered 2026 with heavy exposure to gold and silver may have been in for a surprise in October. Precious metals, which had dominated investment returns in 2025, suffered a sharp reversal, even as Indian equities staged a recovery and money-market funds attracted substantial inflows.

Data compiled by Vallum Capital Advisors in its October 2026 Cross-Asset Macro Grid, using Morningstar figures as of November 16, shows that the median return for the commodities category, which includes precious metals, fell 7.7 per cent in October. Equity funds, by comparison, gained 5.5 per cent during the month.

The reversal follows an extraordinary run for precious metals last year. Silver delivered a 160 per cent return in 2025, while gold gained 44 per cent. In 2026, however, the year-to-date returns for silver and gold had turned negative, at -30 per cent and -10 per cent, respectively, according to the report's asset-class return chart.

Indian equities recover, but large-caps lead the rally

Indian equity funds gained 6 per cent in October, while thematic funds rose 6.8 per cent. Dynamic strategies returned 3.8 per cent and factor-based strategies gained 5.8 per cent.

The recovery was particularly visible in large-cap funds. The category delivered a 9.8 per cent return in October, compared with 6.8 per cent for large-and-mid-cap funds, 6.2 per cent for flexi-cap funds and 5.9 per cent for multi-cap funds.

Mid-cap funds gained 4 per cent, while small-cap funds returned just 0.7 per cent. The divergence suggests that the October recovery was not evenly spread across the market.

Large-cap funds also attracted stronger inflows. Net flows into the category rose from ₹9,634 crore in September to ₹13,887 crore in October. Small-cap fund inflows, in contrast, eased from ₹8,071 crore to ₹5,152 crore.

The data indicates a shift towards larger companies during the month, although one month's flows are not enough to establish a lasting change in investor preference.

For retail investors, the numbers highlight the risk of treating mid- and small-cap funds as automatic routes to higher returns. These categories can deliver strong gains over longer periods, but their performance can diverge sharply from large-cap funds during market corrections and recoveries.

Healthcare and banking lead sectoral gains

Sectoral performance also saw a change in leadership. Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) funds gained 9.3 per cent in October, followed by healthcare funds at 8.4 per cent and housing-opportunity funds at 8.3 per cent.

Within BFSI, public sector bank funds were among the strongest performers, returning 14.6 per cent. Broad banking funds gained 10 per cent, while private bank funds returned 9.7 per cent.

Healthcare funds, however, continued to show stronger longer-term performance. The category had delivered a 20.4 per cent one-year return and a 21.9 per cent annualised three-year return as of November 16.

Technology funds gained 5.4 per cent in October, but remained down 11.2 per cent year-to-date. Consumption funds returned 7.5 per cent during the month but were still down 1.1 per cent year-to-date. FMCG funds were particularly weak, falling 15 per cent year-to-date.

The sectoral data underlines why investors should be cautious about making investment decisions based only on the latest monthly winners. A strong one-month return does not necessarily indicate a sustained turnaround, just as a weak month does not automatically make a sector attractive.

Money-market funds see a major return of inflows

One of the most significant movements in October was in money-market funds. The category recorded net inflows of ₹88,740 crore, compared with outflows of ₹1.35 lakh crore in September. This represented a month-on-month swing of ₹2.23 lakh crore.

Fixed-income funds also saw outflows moderate. Net outflows fell from ₹29,516 crore in September to ₹6,364 crore in October.

Equity funds, meanwhile, continued to attract money, with net inflows rising from ₹44,586 crore to ₹45,642 crore.

The flows suggest that investors were adding to money-market exposures even as equity allocations remained positive. Money-market funds typically invest in short-maturity instruments and are used by investors seeking liquidity and relatively low interest-rate sensitivity. They are not risk-free, and returns are not guaranteed.

The return data shows that money-market funds gained 0.5 per cent in October, while fixed-income funds also returned 0.5 per cent. Their year-to-date returns stood at 5.3 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

Global diversification did not protect every investor

The correction in global markets was another feature of October. Global equity funds available to Indian investors fell 6.5 per cent during the month, even as Indian equity funds gained 6 per cent.

US-focused funds fell 9.5 per cent, while Taiwan-focused funds declined 23.4 per cent. Japan lost 6.1 per cent and emerging-market funds fell 9.5 per cent. Europe was among the few regions to post a positive return, gaining 1 per cent.

The report also shows that global equity funds had delivered a 15.2 per cent one-year return and a 22.2 per cent annualised three-year return as of November 16, despite the October decline.

The data illustrates that international diversification does not eliminate volatility. Different markets and regions can move in different directions, and currency movements also affect the returns Indian investors ultimately receive.

The rupee strengthened 1.1 per cent against the US dollar and 2.6 per cent against the euro during the one-month period. However, the dollar was still up 5.9 per cent against the rupee over one year.

Investors in overseas funds therefore need to consider both the performance of the underlying market and the movement of the rupee.

Why diversification matters when market leadership changes

The report's five-year correlation offers another reason to look beyond a single asset class. Gold had a near-zero correlation with the Nifty 500 over the period, while silver's correlation was higher, at 0.1. Indian long-term bonds had a correlation of 0.2 with the Nifty 500, compared with 0.4 for the S&P 500.

A low correlation means two assets have historically tended not to move in tandem. It does not guarantee that they will offset each other's losses in every market environment.

October offered a practical illustration: precious metals fell 7.7 per cent while equities gained 5.5 per cent.

According to Vallum Capital, this is a reminder that diversification carries portfolios through the months when the crowd changes its mind.

Here are the key points from the report:

Oct 2026: The Great Rotation Home

For most of 2026, global money chased two trades: the companies building AI, and precious metals. India owned little of either and lagged; the India ETF is still down 5% this year, while Korea and Taiwan are up about 50%. In October, both trades cracked, and the money came home.

The break

Doubts over who funds the AI build-out, and Chinese progress in memory chips, set off a global chip sell-off. A Japan semiconductor ETF fell 30.6%, and India-available Taiwan funds lost 23.4%. Meanwhile, surging crude revived US rate-hike bets, and assets that pay no yield lost their shine. Precious-metal funds fell 7.7%; silver, up 160% in 2025, is now down 30% this year.

The return

What the world was selling, India did not own. The India ETF rose 9%, the second-best country ETF globally, as foreign investors turned heavy buyers in early November. India's Sensex, Nifty IT, Nifty 50 and Bank ETFs, up 12–14%, ranked among the top seven in Vallum's global thematic screen; the bottom ten were all AI and capex plays.

Inside India: size and laggards lead

The buying followed foreign money's playbook. Large-cap funds rose 9.8%, mid-caps 4.0% and small-caps just 0.7%. Domestic investors moved with it: large-cap inflows climbed to ₹13,887 crore from ₹9,634 crore, while small-cap inflows slowed to ₹5,152 crore from ₹8,071 crore.

Equal-weight funds led the factors at 8.4%, while Quality, September's most resilient style, finished last at 3.4%. BFSI rose 9.3%, led by PSU banks at 14.6%. Technology gained 5.4% as money kept moving from AI builders to AI users. The capex leaders of recent years sat out: defence was the only theme to fall, down 1.8%.

Idle cash went back to work too. Money-market funds drew ₹88,740 crore after September's quarter-end exits, and fixed-income outflows narrowed to ₹6,364 crore from ₹29,516 crore.