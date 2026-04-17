Gold fell 12% in March 2026: Should you buy the dip or stay away from it?

A sharp 12% correction in gold prices in March 2026—the steepest since 2013— may have unsettled markets, but the fall was largely technical, driven by ETF outflows and leveraged selling rather than any deterioration in fundamentals, according to a report by Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India).

The message is clear: short-term volatility is masking a structurally strong long-term story for precious metals—especially gold.

Gold’s core strength remains intact

Despite the recent correction, the underlying demand drivers for gold remain robust.

Central banks bought 863 tonnes in 2025

Expected purchases for 2026: 750–850 tonnes

Demand base is expanding, including new and returning buyers

Source: LBMA: London Bullion Market Association, FBIL: Financial Benchmarks India pvt ltd. * As per 08 April 2026 closing ** As per 13 March 2026 closing. ***as per 14 April 2025 closing This steady sovereign demand is acting as a structural floor for gold prices, cushioning downside risks.

"Central banks continue to provide a structural demand floor. After net purchases of 863 tonnes in the year 2025, WGC expects another 750–850 tonnes of buying in 2026, well above historical averages. While some central banks have reported sales, these have been operational or idiosyncratic, not directional. France’s sale of 129 tonnes reflected a swap and repatriation exercise, with total reserves unchanged, which may not be considered negative. Net sovereign demand remains positive, with the buyer base broadening to include new or long-inactive central banks," said the report by Mirae Asset report.

Global Money Flows Are Shifting

One of the more interesting shifts is happening in ETF flows:

$12 billion outflows globally in March, mainly from North America

Strong inflows in Asia, especially China

This divergence signals a deeper trend:

Western investors are trading tactically

Eastern investors are accumulating strategically

China, in particular, is emerging as a key pillar:

Gold demand rose 57% month-on-month in March

ETF inflows hit RMB 59 billion (~$8.5 billion) in Q1

Central bank buying extended to 17 consecutive months

Why Gold Still Matters in Your Portfolio

The report highlights that geopolitics continues to be a major driver.

From tensions in the Middle East to ongoing risks in Ukraine, the Red Sea, and US-China relations, gold is increasingly being seen as:

A hedge against global uncertainty

Protection against inflation and policy risks

Even temporary disruptions—like the Strait of Hormuz situation—have been enough to push oil prices higher and revive inflation concerns.

India’s role is growing

India is no longer just a consumer of gold—it’s becoming a financial demand stabiliser.

Gold ETFs saw ₹31,561 crore inflows in Q1 FY26

Flows remained positive even during price correction

This suggests Indian investors are moving toward strategic allocation, rather than chasing momentum

Silver: High Returns, Higher Risk

Silver has delivered eye-catching returns—but with much higher volatility.

As per the report:

Silver prices have surged over 139% globally YoY

In India, gains are even sharper (154%)

But:

ETF outflows (₹700 crore in March) signal profit-taking

Prices are more sensitive to industrial demand cycles

Silver’s dual role—as both a precious and industrial metal—makes it:

More volatile than gold

But structurally supported by supply deficits and demand from sectors like renewables

"Silver in India has shown higher beta. Indian silver ETFs saw net outflows (₹700 crore) in March 2026, reflecting volatility driven profit taking, even as medium-term industrial demand linked to power, electronics and renewables remains supportive," said the report.

Dollar and Real Yield Dynamics Continue to Influence Gold

"The US dollar moved sharply during the recent geopolitical turmoil. As the US–Iran conflict escalated, the dollar strengthened due to safe-haven demand and rising US bond yields, which temporarily capped gold’s upside. However, after ceasefire announcements and a fall in oil prices, the dollar weakened as inflation fears eased and bond yields declined. This lower dollar and softer real yields supported gold prices, as the cost of holding gold reduced. Over the medium term, large US fiscal deficits, global geopolitical risks and central banks reducing reliance on the dollar suggest that sustained dollar strength is unlikely, which potentially looks supportive for gold," said the report.

What the Charts Are Saying

The technical outlook reinforces the broader trend:

Gold

Still in a long-term uptrend

Key support: ₹1.40–1.46 lakh per 10 gm

Resistance: ₹1.53–1.55 lakh

Silver

Uptrend intact but range-bound and volatile

Key support: ₹2.35–2.45 lakh/kg

Resistance: ₹2.60–2.65 lakh

For investors, the takeaway isn’t about timing the recent dip—it’s about positioning.

Gold remains a core portfolio hedge

Silver offers higher returns but higher volatility

Corrections may present accumulation opportunities

In an uncertain world, precious metals are no longer just a safe haven—they are becoming a strategic allocation tool.

"Silver’s outlook remains more volatile than gold, reflecting its dual precious and industrial metal role. Despite sharp corrections from early 2026 highs, the market is expected to post a sixth consecutive annual supply deficit, with mine supply constrained after years of underinvestment. High prices have led to moderating near-term demand growth but not removing longer term structural tightness. Markets continue to expect elevated average prices in 2026, but with material volatility," said the report.