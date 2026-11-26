A fall in gold prices does not automatically trigger an auction. But it reduces the value of the collateral while the outstanding loan balance may stay the same. This raises the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. If borrowers fail to make up the shortfall or are unable to repay the loan at maturity, the lender can sell the jewellery.

What can trigger an auction There are two main triggers. The first is a margin deficit, which occurs when a fall in gold prices pushes the LTV ratio above the applicable limit. Under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directions for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), the maximum LTV ratio for consumption loans is 85 per cent for loans up to Rs 250,000, 80 per cent for loans above Rs 250,000 and up to Rs 5 lakh, and 75 per cent for loans above Rs 5 lakh. Borrowers must stay within the limit throughout the loan tenor.

“An LTV breach can lead to a margin call and, if not corrected, an auction,” says Priyank Kothari, executive director, Finkurve Financial Services.

The second trigger is a repayment default, such as when a borrower fails to repay a bullet loan at maturity. Kothari says his company sends a loan recall-cum-auction notice for a non-performing asset and a margin-cum-auction notice for a margin deficit. “Our policy gives borrowers 10 days to regularise the account,” says Kothari. Deadlines vary by lender. Follow the deadline specified in your notice and loan agreement.

What to check in the notice When you receive a notice, ask the lender for a written statement that lists the principal, interest, penal charges, other fees and the deadline to settle. Check the loan account number, auction date and basis for the valuation against the loan agreement and Key Facts Statement (KFS).

“Act within the 14-day notice window,” says Parijat Garg, digital lending consultant. Check the pledge receipt and appraisal certificate for purity, net weight and valuation, and ask the lender how it revalued the jewellery.

The lender must set the reserve price at a minimum of 90 per cent of the current assessed value. It may lower the minimum to 85 per cent only after two failed auctions. “The reserve price should reflect the current assessed value of the gold, excluding stones and making charges,” says Prathamesh Kadival, research analyst, Bonanza. The lender calculates the value of the gold using its purity and net weight.

If the jewellery appears undervalued, obtain the valuation certificate and file a written complaint before the auction. “Seek clarification on the weight, purity and calculation, and request reassessment if the figures do not tally,” says Kadival. The RBI requires NBFCs to provide a certificate that records purity, weights, deductions and assessed value.

“Get the settlement amount and any agreement to halt the auction in writing,” says Garg. Check that the settlement amount covers all outstanding dues and charges. Pay through traceable channels and collect receipts.

How to avert an auction If you face a margin call, you may be able to restore the LTV ratio through a part-payment or by pledging more gold. If the account is otherwise regular and the lender agrees, you may be able to avert the auction by paying overdue interest or renewing the loan. Once the lender starts auction proceedings, interest alone may not be enough. Ask the lender to confirm in writing that it has put the sale on hold.

For example, if gold worth Rs 250,000 secures a Rs 200,000 loan and the gold’s value falls to Rs 225,000, the LTV ratio rises to about 88.9 per cent. “A part-payment of around Rs 9,000, or additional gold worth about Rs 10,500, would bring the LTV back within the 85 per cent limit,” says Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer (CEO), BankBazaar. The amount will depend on the lender’s valuation and the dues.

For bullet loans, principal and interest are due at maturity. Shetty says borrowers must pay accrued interest before they can renew the loan. Otherwise, they may have to repay the loan in full.

Can you reclaim one piece of jewellery? A lender may release a piece of jewellery if the borrower repays a proportionate amount and the rest of the jewellery still covers the loan within the LTV limit. “RBI does not specifically guarantee partial release; the lender may revalue the remaining gold and seek part-payment,” says Shetty. Garg says borrowers who want to settle against a specific piece should ask the lender to confirm in writing how much they must pay and which item it will release.

How lenders conduct the auction The RBI requires NBFCs to advertise an auction in at least two newspapers: One in a regional language and another in a national daily. The lender and its related parties cannot bid.

“The first auction is held in the same district as the lending branch; a subsequent auction can be held in an adjoining district or online,” says Kothari. The lender must hold the first auction in person and can change the location or move online only if that auction fails.

“The rules do not prohibit the borrower or a family member from bidding, but the lender may set conditions in its policy,” says Kadival.

“You can still redeem the gold until the hammer falls,” says Garg.

How to check the sale and claim any surplus After the auction, the lender must tell the borrower or legal heir how much the sale fetched and which dues the proceeds covered. Any surplus belongs to the borrower. The lender must refund it within seven working days of receiving the full auction proceeds.

“Ask for an itemised breakup of the auction proceeds and the dues adjusted,” says Shetty. Give the lender your bank details in writing. If the amount it credits differs from the amount on the statement, ask it to explain the difference. Kadival advises borrowers to compare the winning bid with the reserve price and file a written complaint if they find a discrepancy.

Essential tips for gold loan borrowers facing auction