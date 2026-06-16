Gold may be cooling off, but experts say the bull run is not over just yet

Gold and silver investors may need to brace for short-term volatility, but the long-term case for owning precious metals remains intact, according to Tata Mutual Fund's June 2026 outlook.

The fund house expects gold prices to consolidate in the near term amid mixed macroeconomic signals, including expectations of higher interest rates, a stronger US dollar and elevated bond yields. However, it remains bullish on gold over the medium to long term and advises investors to adopt a staggered approach to investing rather than making lump-sum allocations.

According to the report, gold prices could witness short-term swings of around 5 per cent in either direction depending on geopolitical developments, particularly the evolving US-Iran situation. For Indian investors, however, any weakness in international prices could be partly offset by rupee depreciation, helping domestic gold prices remain relatively resilient.

Why the government raised gold import duty

One of the key developments highlighted in the report is the government's decision to raise gold import duty from 6 per cent to 15 per cent. Tata Mutual Fund links the move to India's growing import bill and pressure on the rupee.

Gold is currently India's second-largest import item after crude oil. The country spent about $72 billion on gold imports in FY26. At the same time, India imports nearly 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements, with oil priced globally in US dollars.

The report notes that crude oil prices surged from around $70 per barrel to as high as $120 per barrel amid tensions in West Asia. As oil prices rise, India needs more dollars to pay for imports, putting pressure on the rupee. According to estimates cited in the report, every $10 increase in crude oil prices can add $13-14 billion to India's import bill. With oil imports largely unavoidable, policymakers appear to have targeted gold imports as a way to reduce dollar outflows.

Gold and silver investors may need to brace for short-term volatility, but the long-term case for owning precious metals remains intact, according to Tata Mutual Fund's June 2026 outlook.

The fund house expects gold prices to consolidate in the near term amid mixed macroeconomic signals, including expectations of higher interest rates, a stronger US dollar and elevated bond yields. However, it remains bullish on gold over the medium to long term and advises investors to adopt a staggered approach to investing rather than making lump-sum allocations.

According to the report, gold prices could witness short-term swings of around 5 per cent in either direction depending on geopolitical developments, particularly the evolving US-Iran situation. For Indian investors, however, any weakness in international prices could be partly offset by rupee depreciation, helping domestic gold prices remain relatively resilient.

Why RBI keeps buying gold

The report draws a distinction between retail gold purchases and gold purchases by central banks.

When households buy imported gold, dollars leave the country to pay overseas suppliers. However, when the Reserve Bank of India buys gold, it is effectively changing the composition of its foreign exchange reserves rather than increasing import-related consumption.

Tata Mutual Fund traces this trend back to 2022, when the US and European Union froze nearly $300 billion of Russia's foreign exchange reserves after the invasion of Ukraine. The episode highlighted the risks associated with holding reserves in foreign financial institutions and reinforced the appeal of physical gold held domestically.

Since then, RBI's gold accumulation has remained strong. In 2024, the central bank purchased 72.6 tonnes of gold, making India the world's second-largest central bank gold buyer that year. By 2025, India's gold reserves had risen to around 880 tonnes. Gold's share in India's foreign exchange reserves increased from 8.4 per cent in July 2024 to 16.2 per cent by January 2026.

What is keeping gold attractive?

Despite recent softness in prices, the report argues that several structural drivers continue to support gold.

Central bank purchases remain strong globally, with gold buying by central banks almost doubling over the past decade as countries seek to diversify reserves away from traditional fiat currencies. Rising geopolitical tensions continue to support demand for safe-haven assets, while elevated sovereign and corporate debt levels are sustaining interest in hard assets such as gold. Gradual diversification away from the US dollar also remains supportive.

The recent weakness in gold prices, according to the report, has largely been driven by a stronger US dollar, fading expectations of early interest rate cuts and market expectations that US interest rates could remain higher for longer or even rise further.

Silver's long-term story remains intact

While Tata Mutual Fund is also constructive on silver, it expects some near-term consolidation following recent declines. The report notes that weaker global economic conditions, a slowdown in solar installations and liquidation of speculative long positions have reduced supply tightness in the market.

However, the longer-term picture remains favourable.

The report points out that 2026 is on track to become the sixth consecutive year in which silver demand exceeds available supply. Industrial applications account for the majority of silver consumption, and demand from sectors such as solar energy, electric vehicles, 5G infrastructure and semiconductors continues to support long-term consumption.

China has emerged as a particularly important factor. The country's silver demand reached an eight-year high in the first quarter of calendar year 2026, while domestic stockpiles declined sharply. China holds about 11 per cent of global silver reserves and controls between 60 per cent and 70 per cent of global refining capacity, giving it significant influence over the silver supply chain. Recent refining restrictions introduced by China could create bottlenecks in global supply, potentially supporting prices over the long term.

What should investors do?

Tata Mutual Fund recommends a staggered investment approach for both gold and silver rather than attempting to time the market.

For gold, the advice is to use any meaningful correction as an opportunity to gradually accumulate positions, given the favourable medium-to-long-term outlook. For silver, investors should be mindful of the metal's higher volatility but can consider systematic accumulation over the medium to long term as industrial demand and supply deficits continue to support the broader investment case.

The report also notes that the gold-silver ratio, which dipped in May 2026, has recovered above 62 and could move towards 68, suggesting gold may outperform silver in the near term amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

Strucutral Drivers of Gold and Silver

Despite recent volatility, the fundamental case for owning precious metals remains intact. The core drivers have not disappeared, and they continue to underpin long-term demand.

• Central bank buying continues : Central bank buying continues as global reserves diversify away from fiat dominance. Central banks across globe buying gold, have almost doubled in last 10 years.

• Fragmented Geopolitical Environment: Rising geopolitical tensions reinforce gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset.

• High Global Debt Levels: Elevated sovereign and corporate debt burdens sustain demand for hard assets as a hedge.

• Dollar diversification, while gradual, remains directionally supportive

• Expanding Industrial Demand : -

2026 is on pace to become the sixth consecutive year of silver deficits, meaning demand is outpacing available supply. Industrial demand accounts for the majority of silver consumption. This primary source of consumption has risen steadily from 2021 to 2024. China’s silver demand hit an eight year high in Q1 CY26, while domestic stockpiles fell sharply. This rare mix of record consumption and shrinking reserves highlights China’s outsized role as both a demand driver and supply risk.

China’s silver dominance is structural. It holds about 11% of global reserves and controls 60-70% of refining capacity. This supply side leverage, combined with surging demand, gives a stranglehold on the silver value chain.

China had recently begun implementing refining restrictions. China’s disproportionate role in this critical processing stage, creating a potentially serious bottleneck in the global silver supply chain. These demand elements with supply deficit point to a long-term supportive backdrop for silver prices, beyond short term volatility.