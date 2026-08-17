Gold or silver in 2026? Tata MF says keep 70% in gold, 30% in silver

Gold and silver may both have a place in an investor’s portfolio, but they are not playing the same role. Tata Mutual Fund’s August 2026 view is bullish on both precious metals over the medium to long term, but recommends a higher allocation to gold because of its defensive characteristics and relatively lower volatility.

The fund house’s strategic framework is a 70:30 allocation to gold and silver, with investments staggered rather than made in one go.

For investors wondering whether the recent rally in precious metals means they have missed the opportunity, the message is clear: don't chase sharp moves, but use periods of weakness to build exposure gradually.

Why Tata Mutual Fund remains bullish on gold

Gold has recovered in recent weeks, helped by softer US economic data and easing bond yields. However, the near-term outlook remains vulnerable to changes in US monetary policy expectations, movements in the dollar and bond yields.

That means gold prices could remain volatile or range-bound in the short term.

For a long-term investor, however, the fund house sees several structural reasons to remain positive.

Central-bank buying remains an important pillar of demand, while investment demand and the need for portfolio diversification continue to support gold. The metal also provides a potential hedge against macroeconomic uncertainty and currency-debasement risks.

"Despite these short-term fluctuations, we maintain a constructive medium-to-long-term outlook on gold. Continued central bank purchases, sustained investment demand and the increasing need for portfolio diversification remain structural supports for the asset class. Gold also continues to play an important role as a hedge against macroeconomic uncertainty and currency debasement risks. Investors may consider utilizing periods of market weakness to gradually build strategic long-term allocations to gold," said Tata MF.

Central banks are still buying gold

One of the biggest structural changes in the gold market has been the increasing importance of central-bank demand.

According to the report, World Gold Council data shows that official-sector gold purchases rebounded to 289 tonnes in the second quarter, the strongest second-quarter buying on record. Purchases during the first half of the year stood at 345 tonnes.

At the same time, global gold ETF flows had faced pressure following the onset of the US-Iran conflict, although the report says ETF flows showed early signs of stabilisation from July 2026.

For investors, the takeaway is that gold demand is no longer dependent on one source. Central banks, investors and physical buyers all contribute to the market's demand base.

What about silver?

Silver's investment story is potentially more exciting — but also considerably more volatile.

Unlike gold, silver is not just a precious metal. It is also an industrial commodity, which means its fortunes are closely linked to economic activity and industrial demand.

The Tata Mutual Fund report points to growing applications in electronics, AI-related hardware, renewable-energy infrastructure and solar technology as long-term demand drivers.

But that industrial exposure is also silver's weakness.

"Moderation in solar installations and easing supply tightness have reduced some of the immediate demand catalysts, which could lead to periods of consolidation and higher price volatility," said the report. If global growth slows or industrial demand weakens, silver can come under greater pressure than gold.

That is why the fund house recommends a staggered investment approach for silver, particularly for investors with a medium- to long-term horizon.

The gold-silver ratio is sending an important signal

Another interesting indicator highlighted in the report is the gold-silver ratio.

The ratio rose from around 51 in May to 70, indicating that gold was outperforming silver and that investors were favouring gold as a defensive asset. Silver, with its greater dependence on industrial demand, remained more exposed to concerns around economic growth and interest rates.

For an investor, this is a useful reminder that simply assuming "silver is cheaper than gold, so it has more upside" can be misleading.

Silver's valuation and future performance depend heavily on industrial demand, supply conditions and the broader economic cycle.

Silver's supply-demand story remains interesting

Despite its near-term challenges, Tata Mutual Fund's report sees a strong structural argument for silver.

It says 2026 is on track to become the sixth consecutive year of a silver deficit, meaning demand is expected to exceed available supply. Industrial demand accounts for the majority of silver consumption and has been steadily increasing.

China is another important factor. The report says China holds around 11% of global silver reserves and controls 60-70% of refining capacity. Any tightening of Chinese control over the supply chain or greater prioritisation of domestic availability could create constraints in global markets.

This creates a potentially powerful combination for silver over the longer term: growing industrial applications on one side and constrained supply on the other.

But investors have to be prepared for a bumpier ride than gold.

So, should investors buy gold or silver?

For someone deciding between the two, the Tata Mutual Fund framework is fairly clear:

Gold = stability + diversification + defensive allocation

Silver = higher volatility + industrial growth exposure

The fund house therefore prefers 70% gold and 30% silver within a precious-metals allocation.

This does not mean that every investor should mechanically put 70% of their precious-metals money into gold and 30% into silver. The appropriate allocation would depend on the investor's overall portfolio, risk tolerance, investment horizon and existing exposure to these assets.

For someone who already has substantial gold exposure through jewellery, for instance, buying more physical gold may not necessarily provide the same diversification as financial gold exposure. Similarly, an investor with a high-risk portfolio may not want to add a large allocation to an asset as volatile as silver.

Don't chase the rally

Perhaps the most important part of the report for retail investors is its emphasis on staggered investing.

The fund house remains bullish over the long term but acknowledges that both metals have experienced sharp moves and could see periods of consolidation. It specifically suggests using market weakness to gradually build strategic gold exposure and adopting staggered investments for silver.

What could go wrong?

The bullish long-term outlook does not mean precious metals are a one-way bet.

The report itself warns that the sharp rally in gold and silver has increased volatility and that rapid price appreciation can be followed by sharp consolidations. It specifically cautions investors to consider the risks before increasing direct or indirect exposure.

For gold, a stronger dollar, higher bond yields and a more hawkish US Federal Reserve could weigh on prices in the near term. Geopolitical developments could also cause sudden swings.

For silver, the additional risk is its dependence on industrial demand.