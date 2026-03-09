Got an email to download e-PAN? It's a scam, says govt: How to stay safe

A fake email claiming to offer an e-PAN card download is circulating online and taxpayers should avoid interacting with it, according to a warning issued by the Press Information Bureau’s fact-checking unit, PIB Fact Check.

In a social media post, the government’s official fact-check handle flagged the email as fraudulent and advised people not to respond to messages. It asked them to download an e-PAN card or share sensitive financial information.

“Have you also received an email asking you to download e-PAN card? This email is fake,” PIB Fact Check said, urging users not to click on links or respond to suspicious communications.

The advisory comes as phishing attempts targeting taxpayers typically increase around the time when financial documents such as PAN details are widely used for verification and compliance.

What the fake email claims

According to the alert, the fraudulent email asks recipients to download an e-PAN card through a link. Such messages may appear to come from official authorities but usually redirect users to fake websites designed to collect personal or financial information.

The Income Tax Department has repeatedly clarified that it does not ask taxpayers to share confidential details through email, including passwords, PINs or bank account information.

How phishing scams work

Phishing emails are designed to trick recipients into clicking malicious links or downloading attachments that may install harmful software on their devices.

The Income Tax Department warns that:

Fraudulent emails may contain links that look genuine but redirect to fake websites

Attachments in such emails may carry malicious code

Scammers may attempt to collect details such as bank account numbers, credit card information or login credentials

Once users share such details, fraudsters may use them for financial fraud or identity theft.

What taxpayers should do

Authorities advise taxpayers to take the following precautions if they receive suspicious emails:

Do not reply to the email

Do not click on links or download attachments

Do not share confidential information such as bank or card details

If users suspect that an email is impersonating the tax department, they can report it by forwarding the message or website link to the official reporting address listed on the Income Tax Department’s website.

After forwarding the message for verification, users should delete the email from their inbox.

Growing digital fraud risks

Cybersecurity experts say phishing emails remain one of the most common ways scammers target individuals online, particularly when official documents such as PAN cards are involved.

Taxpayers are, therefore, advised to access tax services only through official government portals and avoid clicking on unsolicited links claiming to offer document downloads or refunds.