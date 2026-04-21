Got 'CBI notice' on WhatsApp? You can now verify it instantly with QR scan

If you’ve ever received a threatening message claiming to be from the CBI—warning of arrest unless you pay up—you’re not alone. These scams have become increasingly common, targeting unsuspecting individuals with fake notices designed to create panic.

Starting May 1, there’s finally a simple way to check if such a notice is real.

CBI notices from May 1 will carry a special QR code, allowing people to verify their genuineness through an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, ABHAY, a first-of-its-kind initiative by any agency to deter the public from falling prey to cybercriminals, officials said on Monday.

Launching the chatbot at the 22nd D P Kohli Memorial Lecture on Monday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant called it a "pivotal and opportune initiative" that would act as an "effective safeguard" against fraudsters masquerading as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials.

A senior CBI official said the QR codes will also include the notices' expiry dates.

When a person receives the purported notice, he can scan the QR code on ABHAY available on the CBI website, which will immediately check the agency's database to determine whether the document is genuine or forged.

How the new system works (and how it helps you)

If you receive a CBI notice—especially via WhatsApp, email, or SMS—you can:

Scan the QR code printed on the notice

Access the ABHAY chatbot via the official CBI website

Instantly check if the notice is genuine or fake

The system connects directly to the CBI’s internal database, giving real-time verification. Each notice will also carry an expiry date, making it harder for fraudsters to reuse old documents.

What this means for you:

No more guessing. No more panic. You can verify before reacting.

Why this matters: The rise of ‘digital arrest’ scams

Cybercriminals are increasingly using fear as a weapon.

They:

Pose as CBI or law enforcement officials

Send fake notices or video calls

Threaten “digital arrest” or legal action

Pressure victims into transferring money immediately

This tactic works because it creates urgency and fear—especially among those unfamiliar with how official processes work.

Who is most at risk

While anyone can fall victim, authorities say senior citizens and retirees are particularly vulnerable.

Many victims:

Lose life savings accumulated over decades

Experience shock, distress, and helplessness

Feel embarrassed or hesitant to report the crime

This is why the new system is being designed not just as a tech tool—but as a citizen safety mechanism.

A shift toward citizen-first protection

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant described the initiative as a “pivotal safeguard” against fraud, especially those exploiting fear through fake legal threats.

But he also highlighted a bigger issue:

cybercrime systems must be easy, accessible, and empathetic.

That means:

Faster response times

Simpler reporting processes

Better awareness among citizens

Because in cyber fraud, the first few hours can make all the difference in recovering lost money.

What you should do if you receive such a notice