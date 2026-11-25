Government pensioners must submit their annual life certificates by November 30 to ensure pension payments. The process can be completed digitally using Aadhaar-based face authentication, eliminating the need to visit a bank branch or pension office.

The Digital Life Certificate (DLC), known as Jeevan Pramaan, can be generated through a smartphone. Pensioners can also submit it through bank branches, doorstep banking services and other authorised channels.

Pensioners aged 80 years and above are allowed to submit their life certificates from October 1, while the November 30 deadline applies to most other pensioners.

What is Jeevan Pramaan?

Jeevan Pramaan is an Aadhaar-based digital life certificate that uses biometric authentication to verify that a pensioner is alive. It is electronically generated and can be submitted to the pension disbursing authority.

The system was introduced to reduce the need for pensioners to physically visit banks or government offices for annual verification. Aadhaar-based face authentication has further simplified the process, allowing pensioners to complete it using their mobile phones.

What do you need to generate a Digital Life Certificate?

Before starting the process, pensioners should keep the following details and applications ready:

Aadhaar number

Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Pension Payment Order (PPO) number

Bank account details linked to the pension

Jeevan Pramaan application

Aadhaar Face RD application

The Aadhaar Face RD application is required for face authentication on the smartphone.

How to generate Jeevan Pramaan using face authentication

Pensioners can generate their Digital Life Certificate from home by following these steps:

Download the Aadhaar Face RD application and the Jeevan Pramaan app on your smartphone.

Open the Jeevan Pramaan app and enter your Aadhaar number, mobile number and email ID.

Enter your pensioner's details, including name, PPO number, pension type and bank account information.

Confirm the details and proceed with face authentication.

Position your face in front of the smartphone camera as instructed by the application. Follow the instructions, including blinking when prompted.

Once authentication is successful, the Digital Life Certificate will be generated.

The pensioner will receive an SMS containing the Pramaan ID and information on how to access the certificate. The certificate can subsequently be downloaded for reference.

What happens if you miss the November 30 deadline?

Pensioners should submit their life certificates within the prescribed period to avoid disruption in pension payments. Those unable to complete digital authentication can approach their pension-disbursing bank or explore doorstep banking services.

Submitting the certificate on time is important to ensure that pension disbursement authorities can complete the annual verification process and continue releasing pension payments.