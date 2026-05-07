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Gulf NRIs dump real estate, turn to Indian Equities amid West Asia crisis

73% GCC NRIs Increase Exposure to Indian Equities as Real Estate Sees Structural Exit

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75% of investors remain actively invested or selectively deploying capital, indicating a forward-looking approach that balances caution with conviction.| Image: Bloomberg

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
5 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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For decades, Gulf-based Indians largely sent money home for family support, savings and property purchases. But amid rising geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia, a major shift is now underway.GCC-based NRIs are increasingly moving away from Indian real estate and putting their money into Indian equities, mutual funds and long-term financial planning instead.
 
A new report by Equirus Wealth, based on responses from 8,300 NRIs across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, reveals a structural transformation in how expatriate Indians approach wealth creation and remittances.
 
Indian equities become the top wealth engine for NRIs
 
Key findings:
 
  • 73% of GCC NRIs increased exposure to Indian equities and mutual funds
  • 42% are willing to deploy fresh capital into Indian equities
  • Indian equities emerged as the single biggest preferred asset class for future investments.
 
Fresh capital deployment preferences:

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  • Indian equities: 42%
  • Fixed income/debt: 23%
  • Wait-and-watch: 15%
  • International equities: 11%
  • Gold: 4%
  • Cash/liquid assets: 4%
  • Real estate in India: 2%
 
The data signals a dramatic shift:  Indian markets are now viewed as a stronger long-term wealth engine than physical assets like property.
 
Real estate sees structural exit
 
Historically, Gulf NRIs were among the biggest investors in:
 
  • Indian property,
  • second homes,
  • land,
  • and real estate-linked assets.
 
That trend is now reversing sharply.
 
The report found:
Up to 40% of respondents are reducing exposure to Indian real estate
 
"What we are witnessing is not a short-term reaction to global uncertainty, but a structural evolution in how GCC NRIs approach wealth creation. Investors are becoming more disciplined in behaviour, yet more decisive in allocation — with India firmly at the centre of that strategy. The shift away from real estate towards financial assets, particularly Indian equities, marks a defining transition. At the same time, remittances are no longer driven by obligation — they are increasingly being deployed with clear investment intent and long-term planning," said Ankur Punj, Managing Director & Business Head – Equirus Wealth.
 
In contrast, real estate is witnessing a broad-based exit, with up to 40% of investors reducing exposure, underscoring a long-term reallocation rather than cyclical rebalancing.
 
Meanwhile:
 
Net portfolio direction by asset class:
  • Indian equities/mutual funds: +54%
  • Fixed deposits/debt: +15%
  • Gold: +16%
  • International equities: -4%
  • Cash/liquid assets: -4%
  • Real estate: -27%
 
 Nearly 86% of respondents reported stable or improved financial confidence, reflecting long-term income visibility and a maturing investment approach. While 83% of investors acknowledge geopolitical risks, their response has been measured and disciplined—characterised by increased savings, controlled spending, and selective portfolio adjustments rather than panic-driven decisions.
 
Fresh capital deployment among GCC NRIs shows a strong and consistent tilt towards Indian equities, as reflected across multiple indicators rather than a single headline number. While 42% of respondents indicate willingness to deploy fresh capital into Indian equities, broader portfolio data shows an even stronger trend, with over 73% increasing exposure to equities and mutual funds.
 
Remittances are becoming investment-driven
 
Another major shift:
 Remittances are no longer being driven mainly by emotional or family obligations.
  • Primary purpose of remittances to India:
  • Investment in India: 27%
  • Family support: 26%
  • Retirement planning: 22%
  • Savings/reserves: 18%
  • Property payments: 3%
  • Loan repayments: 3%
 
Combined:
 
Investment + retirement-linked remittances now account for:
49% of remittance intent
 
This marks a significant behavioural evolution: NRIs are increasingly sending money to India with clear wealth-building.  
GCC NRIs remain confident despite Gulf conflict concerns
 
The survey comes at a time of heightened uncertainty in West Asia amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
 
Yet investor confidence remains surprisingly resilient.
 
Confidence levels:
53% said confidence remained stable
33% said confidence improved
Only 14% said confidence declined
 
Overall:
 
86% of respondents described themselves as financially confident
 
Average confidence score:
 
3.5 out of 5
 
Country-wise confidence:
 
Kuwait: 3.93
UAE: 3.53
Qatar: 3.52
Oman: 3.33
Saudi Arabia: 3.25
Bahrain: 2.75
 
The data suggests that despite geopolitical tensions, many GCC-based Indian professionals still feel financially stable and secure.
 
Geopolitical risks remain the biggest concern
 
While confidence remains stable, concerns around regional instability remain elevated.
 
Key concerns:
83% acknowledged geopolitical risks impact financial decisions
Regional geopolitical instability:
biggest concern for 41%
Inflation:
23%
Global market volatility:
13%
 
However, the report notes that investor behaviour remains measured rather than panic-driven.
 
Instead of:
 
withdrawing capital aggressively,
exiting markets,
or hoarding cash,
 
many investors are:
 
increasing savings,
spending more cautiously,
and reallocating portfolios strategically.
A more disciplined NRI investor is emerging
 
One of the biggest insights from the report is the evolution of the Gulf NRI investor mindset.
 
Behavioural trends:
35% are increasing savings
26% are cutting discretionary spending
Yet:
75% remain actively invested or selectively deploying capital
 
investor base.
Structural Shifts Defining GCC NRI Investors
The report identifies three clear long-term trends shaping NRI investment behaviour:
• Migration from physical to financial assets, led by strong equity inflows and real estate exits
• India’s emergence as the primary wealth engine, across fresh investments and remittance
flows
• Rising financial discipline, with investors becoming more structured, selective, and goal-
oriented
 

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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