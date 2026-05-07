Gulf NRIs dump real estate, turn to Indian Equities amid West Asia crisis
73% GCC NRIs Increase Exposure to Indian Equities as Real Estate Sees Structural Exit
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
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For decades, Gulf-based Indians largely sent money home for family support, savings and property purchases. But amid rising geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia, a major shift is now underway.GCC-based NRIs are increasingly moving away from Indian real estate and putting their money into Indian equities, mutual funds and long-term financial planning instead.
A new report by Equirus Wealth, based on responses from 8,300 NRIs across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, reveals a structural transformation in how expatriate Indians approach wealth creation and remittances.
Indian equities become the top wealth engine for NRIs
Key findings:
- 73% of GCC NRIs increased exposure to Indian equities and mutual funds
- 42% are willing to deploy fresh capital into Indian equities
- Indian equities emerged as the single biggest preferred asset class for future investments.
Fresh capital deployment preferences:
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- Indian equities: 42%
- Fixed income/debt: 23%
- Wait-and-watch: 15%
- International equities: 11%
- Gold: 4%
- Cash/liquid assets: 4%
- Real estate in India: 2%
The data signals a dramatic shift: Indian markets are now viewed as a stronger long-term wealth engine than physical assets like property.
Real estate sees structural exit
Historically, Gulf NRIs were among the biggest investors in:
- Indian property,
- second homes,
- land,
- and real estate-linked assets.
That trend is now reversing sharply.
The report found:
Up to 40% of respondents are reducing exposure to Indian real estate
"What we are witnessing is not a short-term reaction to global uncertainty, but a structural evolution in how GCC NRIs approach wealth creation. Investors are becoming more disciplined in behaviour, yet more decisive in allocation — with India firmly at the centre of that strategy. The shift away from real estate towards financial assets, particularly Indian equities, marks a defining transition. At the same time, remittances are no longer driven by obligation — they are increasingly being deployed with clear investment intent and long-term planning," said Ankur Punj, Managing Director & Business Head – Equirus Wealth.
In contrast, real estate is witnessing a broad-based exit, with up to 40% of investors reducing exposure, underscoring a long-term reallocation rather than cyclical rebalancing.
Meanwhile:
Net portfolio direction by asset class:
- Indian equities/mutual funds: +54%
- Fixed deposits/debt: +15%
- Gold: +16%
- International equities: -4%
- Cash/liquid assets: -4%
- Real estate: -27%
Nearly 86% of respondents reported stable or improved financial confidence, reflecting long-term income visibility and a maturing investment approach. While 83% of investors acknowledge geopolitical risks, their response has been measured and disciplined—characterised by increased savings, controlled spending, and selective portfolio adjustments rather than panic-driven decisions.
Fresh capital deployment among GCC NRIs shows a strong and consistent tilt towards Indian equities, as reflected across multiple indicators rather than a single headline number. While 42% of respondents indicate willingness to deploy fresh capital into Indian equities, broader portfolio data shows an even stronger trend, with over 73% increasing exposure to equities and mutual funds.
Remittances are becoming investment-driven
Another major shift:
Remittances are no longer being driven mainly by emotional or family obligations.
- Primary purpose of remittances to India:
- Investment in India: 27%
- Family support: 26%
- Retirement planning: 22%
- Savings/reserves: 18%
- Property payments: 3%
- Loan repayments: 3%
Combined:
Investment + retirement-linked remittances now account for:
49% of remittance intent
This marks a significant behavioural evolution: NRIs are increasingly sending money to India with clear wealth-building.
GCC NRIs remain confident despite Gulf conflict concerns
The survey comes at a time of heightened uncertainty in West Asia amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
Yet investor confidence remains surprisingly resilient.
Confidence levels:
53% said confidence remained stable
33% said confidence improved
Only 14% said confidence declined
Overall:
86% of respondents described themselves as financially confident
Average confidence score:
3.5 out of 5
Country-wise confidence:
Kuwait: 3.93
UAE: 3.53
Qatar: 3.52
Oman: 3.33
Saudi Arabia: 3.25
Bahrain: 2.75
The data suggests that despite geopolitical tensions, many GCC-based Indian professionals still feel financially stable and secure.
Geopolitical risks remain the biggest concern
While confidence remains stable, concerns around regional instability remain elevated.
Key concerns:
83% acknowledged geopolitical risks impact financial decisions
Regional geopolitical instability:
biggest concern for 41%
Inflation:
23%
Global market volatility:
13%
However, the report notes that investor behaviour remains measured rather than panic-driven.
Instead of:
withdrawing capital aggressively,
exiting markets,
or hoarding cash,
many investors are:
increasing savings,
spending more cautiously,
and reallocating portfolios strategically.
A more disciplined NRI investor is emerging
One of the biggest insights from the report is the evolution of the Gulf NRI investor mindset.
Behavioural trends:
35% are increasing savings
26% are cutting discretionary spending
Yet:
75% remain actively invested or selectively deploying capital
investor base.
Structural Shifts Defining GCC NRI Investors
The report identifies three clear long-term trends shaping NRI investment behaviour:
• Migration from physical to financial assets, led by strong equity inflows and real estate exits
• India’s emergence as the primary wealth engine, across fresh investments and remittance
flows
• Rising financial discipline, with investors becoming more structured, selective, and goal-
oriented
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:08 AM IST