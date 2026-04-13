Haryana's retirement housing policy: What it means for you as a homebuyer

If you’ve ever thought about planning a comfortable, secure home for your later years—or for your parents—Haryana’s latest policy change could help.

The state has revised its Retirement Housing Policy, increasing the permissible Floor Area Ratio (FAR) from 2.25 to 3.0. In simple terms, this means developers can now build more homes and facilities on the same piece of land.

But what does that actually mean for you?

More choices, better communities

Until now, senior living projects were relatively limited—and often expensive—because builders had less room to construct on costly land, especially in areas like Gurugram.

With higher FAR, developers can now create larger, more integrated communities with:

More apartments

Dedicated healthcare and assisted living facilities

Better amenities like parks, dining areas, and activity zones

For you as a buyer, this translates into more options instead of just a handful of projects.

Real estate experts said the move will benefit developers active in Gurugram’s senior living segment, as a higher FAR allows more construction on the same land parcel.

This improves project viability without a proportional increase in land costs.

"The Haryana cabinet’s amendment to the retirement housing policy, particularly the increase in permissible FAR to 3.0 through TDR, is a positive intervention aimed to directly address one of the most significant constraints to scaling senior living- The viability of projects. The amendment will help facilitate the developers to build more on the same land parcel without a proportional increase in land costs. It will also create a more conducive environment for organised retirement housing development. Since demand for senior living in markets like Gurugram is driven by a demographic shift towards planned communities, this conducive environment becomes imperative. For homebuyers, the amendment will serve the utility of providing a credible pipeline of options. The move is poised to consolidate Haryana as a preferred location in terms of retirement housing in the coming years," said Anil Godara, Founder and Managing Director, J Estates.

“Higher FAR means that builders planning to enter the senior living space can build more on the same land parcel. This makes premium senior living in Gurugram more commercially viable without raising land costs by the same amount,” said Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman, ANAROCK Group.

Potential for better pricing (or at least less pressure)

Land is the biggest cost in real estate. Earlier, with limited construction allowed, developers had to recover costs from fewer units—pushing prices up.

Now, since they can build more units on the same land:

Cost per unit may reduce or stabilise

Developers get better margins without overpricing homes

That doesn’t mean homes will suddenly become cheap—but it does mean pricing could become more balanced, especially in the senior housing segment.

Senior living becomes mainstream—not niche

This is perhaps the biggest shift.

Earlier, retirement housing was seen as a niche or “last resort” option. Now, the policy signals something important:

The government is treating senior living as essential infrastructure, not optional housing

More branded developers are likely to enter the segment

Projects may become more organised, professional, and service-driven

Experts say this could lead to a structured pipeline of credible projects, giving buyers more confidence.

The catch: execution matters

While the policy is promising, your experience will still depend on:

Developer credibility

Maintenance and service quality

Actual delivery of promised amenities

Higher FAR allows more construction—but it also raises concerns around overcrowding or compromised open spaces, if not regulated well.