Thursday, April 09, 2026 | 08:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Have a medical emergency? You can soon access part of your NPS savings

Have a medical emergency? You can soon access part of your NPS savings

Pension meets Healthcare: How you can use NPS funds for medical costs

NPS

Your retirement savings can now double up as a health emergency fund.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 8:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

For most people, pension savings are something you don’t touch until retirement. But what if you could use a part of that money when you actually need it the most—during a medical emergency?
 
That’s the idea behind a new initiative launched by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, which is piloting the second phase of NPS Swasthya, a scheme that aims to combine retirement savings with healthcare funding. 
Pension fund regulator PFRDA on Wednesday said it has  launched the second "Proof of Concept (POC) of NPS Swasthya", an initiative intended to provide healthcare funding along with retirement planning.  According to a statement, PFRDA said the National Pension System (NPS) Swasthya is a multi-partner initiative structured to provide comprehensive financial and health security.
 
   
Why this matters for you
 
If you’re investing in the National Pension System (NPS), your money is typically locked in until retirement. While that ensures long-term savings, it also creates a problem:

Also Read

NPS, Pension

NPS exit rules explained: Amount of money you can withdraw and when

NPS, Pension

Pension savings with health insurance? NPS may introduce new option

NPS, Pension

NPS withdrawal norms: Greater fund access comes with onus to manage riskpremium

NPS, Pension

Your NPS can now invest in gold, silver, REITs, IPOs: Here's why it matters

PFRDA

PFRDA plans to create NPS fund-of-funds to channelise money to select AIFs

 
What happens when you need money urgently for health expenses?
 
With healthcare costs in India projected to rise between 11.5% and 14% in 2026, much faster than inflation, this gap is becoming harder to ignore.
 
What is changing with NPS Swasthya
 
The new model allows you to:
 
  • Access up to 25% of your pension contributions
  •  Use it specifically for medical expenses
 
This portion is called the “Net Eligible Balance”, and it can be accessed digitally when needed.
 
In simple terms:
Your retirement savings can now double up as a health emergency fund.
 
How you will actually use it
 
The system is designed to be app-based and seamless.
 
Subscribers will be able to:
 
  • Request funds through the MAven app
  • Access money quickly for hospital or medical expenses
  • Use a system integrated with NPS records
 
The backend is supported by multiple partners:
 
  • Medi Assist for technology and claims
  • CAMS for onboarding and KYC
  • Pension fund managers like Tata and Axis
  • Health insurance support from Aditya Birla Health Insurance
 
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) serves as the regulatory authority. The Medi Assist Healthcare Services acts as the core technology partner, providing digital infrastructure whereas CAMS KRA supports subscriber onboarding and KYC enablement and Tata Pension Fund and Axis Pension Fund serve as the designated pension fund managers, the statement said.
 
It added that Aditya Birla Health Insurance provides the integrated top-up insurance cover, and Medi Assist TPA manages claims administration.
 
PFRDA in a statement added that this scheme comes at a time when the pension ecosystem is rapidly scaling with NPS and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) having a cumulative subscriber base of 9.64 crore and combined assets under management pegged at Rs 16.55 lakh crore as of 29 March 2026.
 
For you, this means:
 Less paperwork
 Faster access during emergencies
 
Why this is coming now
 
India’s pension ecosystem is growing rapidly:
 
9.64 crore subscribers across NPS and Atal Pension Yojana
Total assets of ₹16.55 lakh crore
 
But alongside this growth, a major concern is emerging:
 
 Rising healthcare costs are threatening long-term savings
 
Many retirees end up dipping into their savings for medical needs, reducing their financial security later in life.
 
Earlier:
Pension = Locked savings for old age
 
Now:
Pension = Retirement + healthcare safety net
 
But there’s a catch
 
Access is limited to: 25% of your contributions
 
And using it early could reduce your final retirement corpus
 
So while it helps in emergencies, it still requires careful use.
 

More From This Section

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Where should you invest now? RBI pause shifts focus to short-duration funds

retirement homes, senior citizens

Annuity plans: Compare payouts from various options, understand trade-offspremium

Inheritance

Joint or mutual Will? How they differ on control, heirs and flexibility

groww

Groww launches arbitrage fund seeking steady, low-volatility returns

salary, pay, purse

Impact of new Labour Codes: What changes for salary, PF, gratuity

Topics : NPS funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC RatesGold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayWeather TodayDividend Stocks TodayOnePlus Nord 6 LaunchDhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance