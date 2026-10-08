HDFC Bank cuts MCLR rates by up to 15 bps: Check impact on your loans

HDFC Bank has reduced its Marginal Cost of Funds-Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 5-15 basis points across all key tenures from October 7, making some loans linked to the benchmark cheaper.

The bank’s overnight MCLR has fallen to 7.80 per cent from 7.90 per cent, while the one-month rate has seen the biggest reduction of 15 basis points to 7.75 per cent. The three-month and six-month rates have also been cut by 10 basis points each.

The revised MCLR now ranges from 7.75 per cent to 8.55 per cent across different tenures.

However, the rate cut does not mean that every HDFC Bank home loan borrower will immediately see a lower EMI. The impact depends mainly on the benchmark to which the loan is linked and the reset date specified in the loan agreement.

HDFC Bank’s new MCLR rates

Tenure Earlier MCLR New MCLR Cut Overnight 7.90% 7.80% 10 bps 1 month 7.90% 7.75% 15 bps 3 months 8.05% 7.95% 10 bps 6 months 8.25% 8.15% 10 bps 1 year 8.35% 8.30% 5 bps 2 years 8.45% 8.40% 5 bps 3 years 8.60% 8.55% 5 bps

Which borrowers will benefit?

The bank’s decision will help borrowers whose loans are linked to MCLR and whose interest rate resets based on the relevant MCLR.

MCLR-linked loans do not necessarily change every time a bank changes its benchmark. The reset frequency is governed by the terms of the loan agreement. Therefore, a borrower whose reset date falls after the revised MCLR comes into effect could see the interest rate on the loan reduced.

For example, a borrower with a loan linked to the one-year MCLR will not necessarily get the benefit on October 7 simply because the one-year MCLR has fallen. The borrower must also check when the loan's interest rate is due for reset.

The size of the benefit will depend on the outstanding loan, remaining tenure and the spread charged by the bank.

What does a 10-basis-point cut mean for EMI?

A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Therefore, a 10-basis-point reduction means the interest rate falls by 0.10 percentage point.

The reduction may look small, but it can make a difference over a large outstanding home loan and a long repayment period.

For instance, if the interest rate on a Rs 50 lakh outstanding loan falls from 8.50 per cent to 8.40 per cent, the EMI reduction will depend on the remaining tenure. A borrower with a longer repayment period will generally see a larger cumulative saving in interest, although the monthly EMI reduction may be modest.

Borrowers should therefore look at the total interest saving, rather than only the change in EMI.

MCLR cut does not mean all home loans will become cheaper

This is important because many newer retail loans are linked to an external benchmark rather than MCLR.

The Reserve Bank of India requires banks to link floating-rate retail and MSME loans to external benchmarks. These can include the RBI repo rate and certain Treasury bill yields.

Therefore, a borrower should first check the loan sanction letter or statement to identify the benchmark applicable to the loan.

If the loan is repo-linked, a change in HDFC Bank's MCLR by itself will not automatically change the borrower's interest rate. The move comes a day after the RBI raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent, making the MCLR cut notable for borrowers.

What borrowers should check

HDFC Bank loan customers should check four things before assuming that their EMI will fall:

Benchmark: Is the loan linked to MCLR, repo rate or another benchmark?

Reset date: When will the revised benchmark be applied to the loan?

Spread: What margin is the bank charging over the benchmark?

Outstanding balance and tenure: How much of the loan remains and for how long?

The MCLR system was introduced by the RBI in 2016 to make banks' lending rates more responsive to their funding costs.

For an MCLR-linked borrower, the latest reduction is therefore positive, but the actual benefit will depend on the individual loan contract. Borrowers should not assume that a 5-15 basis-point reduction in HDFC Bank's published MCLR will translate into the same reduction in their home loan rate immediately.