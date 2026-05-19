HDFC Bank revises Regalia Gold lounge access, rewards rules: Details

Starting July 1, HDFC Bank Regalia Gold Credit Card users must meet new quarterly spending thresholds to retain complimentary domestic airport lounge access. The move marks another effort by lenders to tighten premium card perks amid rising lounge usage.

Under the revised policy, Regalia Gold customers must spend at least Rs 60,000 in the previous calendar quarter to qualify for complimentary domestic airport lounge access in the next quarter. The change will impact customers who used the card mostly for travel benefits.

What exactly is changing?

Eligible cardholders presently can access participating domestic airport lounges without any spend-based condition. From July, access will be conditional.

Customers will continue to receive up to three complimentary domestic lounge visits per calendar quarter, but only after meeting the spending threshold.

For instance:

To access lounges between July and September, a customer must spend Rs 60,000 between April and June 2026

Lounge eligibility will reset every quarter based on spending in the immediately preceding quarter

The benefit will work through direct card swipe at participating lounges

HDFC Bank has clarified that there will be no voucher-based access system

Why banks are tightening lounge access

Over the past two years, banks across India have steadily reduced “free” airport lounge benefits on credit cards. The main reason is the sharp rise in lounge usage, especially after premium travel cards became more common among salaried users.

Banks typically pay lounge operators each time a customer enters. As usage surged, these costs increased significantly. Spend-linked rules help banks ensure that only high-spending or actively engaged customers continue receiving premium benefits.

Several card issuers, including ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India, have already introduced similar spending conditions on select cards.

International lounge access stays unchanged

The bank has not changed the international lounge programme attached to the card.

Cardholders will continue to receive six complimentary international lounge visits annually through Priority Pass without any spending requirement.

Other changes to the Regalia Gold card

HDFC Bank has also revised some reward and foreign transaction-related features on the card.

Key changes include:

Reward earning structure revised from May 15, 2026

Dynamic Currency Conversion mark-up set at 1.75 per cent on eligible international rupee transactions

Joining and annual renewal fee remains Rs 2,500 plus taxes

What cardholders should do

Existing users may now need to evaluate whether they can comfortably meet the Rs 60,000 quarterly spending threshold.

For customers who travel occasionally and spend less on cards, the lounge benefit may become harder to unlock. However, users with high monthly card spends may not see much practical impact.

The broader trend suggests that airport lounge access is increasingly shifting from being a mass-market perk to a reward tied to higher card usage and premium spending behaviour.