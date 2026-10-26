HDFC, ICICI, SBI, Axis, Kotak Credit Card Diwali deals: Where you can save

Credit card issuers are offering discounts across travel bookings, electronics, online shopping and fashion, with benefits varying by bank, card type, transaction value and whether purchases are made on equated monthly instalments (EMIs).

According to data compiled by BankBazaar, offers advertised on bank and credit card company websites as of October 24, 2026, include discounts of up to ₹20,000 on select travel bookings through Kotak Mahindra Bank cards, up to ₹16,000 at Bajaj Electronics through SBI Card, and up to ₹15,000 at Vijay Sales through HDFC Bank’s EASYEMI programme.

However, the maximum advertised discount may not be available on every card or purchase. Minimum transaction amounts, eligible card variants, EMI requirements and other terms and conditions apply.

Travel deals: Kotak, HDFC and ICICI offer savings

Travel bookings are among the categories where cardholders can find substantial discounts, particularly on international flights and hotel stays.

Kotak Mahindra Bank offers up to 15% instant discount, capped at ₹20,000, on MakeMyTrip through select credit cards. Its Yatra offer provides a discount of up to ₹7,000 on credit card EMI transactions, while EaseMyTrip offers discounts of up to ₹8,000 on EMI transactions.

HDFC Bank cardholders can get up to ₹9,000 off flight bookings on MakeMyTrip through EASYEMI. The bank also advertises a 10% instant discount on eligible domestic accommodation bookings through Agoda, capped at ₹3,000, and a 15% discount on Cleartrip hotel gift vouchers.

ICICI Bank offers up to 12% off international flights booked through MakeMyTrip using credit card EMI, capped at ₹10,000 on a minimum purchase of ₹10,000. Its Goibibo offer provides up to 12% off domestic flights, capped at ₹2,000 on a minimum transaction of ₹4,000, also through credit card EMI.

SBI Card advertises discounts of up to ₹10,000 per card on eligible Air India EMI transactions. Axis Bank offers up to 12% off flight bookings through Yatra and hotel discounts of up to ₹5,000 on EMI transactions. Its Ixigo offer provides a flat 12% discount, capped at ₹1,200, on EMI transactions.

Electronics: SBI Card offers up to ₹16,000 off

Cardholders planning to buy televisions, laptops, smartphones or home appliances can compare offers across electronics retailers.

SBI Card offers discounts of up to ₹16,000 at Bajaj Electronics on a minimum transaction of ₹20,000. At Aditya Vision, the discount is capped at ₹8,000 on a minimum purchase of ₹25,000.

HDFC Bank advertises an instant discount of up to ₹15,000 at Vijay Sales through EASYEMI. At Reliance Digital, eligible HDFC Bank cards offer a 7.5% instant discount, capped at ₹3,000, through EASYEMI.

ICICI Bank offers a 5% discount at Reliance Digital, capped at ₹12,500 on a minimum purchase of ₹10,000, on eligible credit card EMI transactions.

The offers from these banks are subject to their respective eligibility conditions. Cardholders should check whether a specific product, card variant and transaction qualify before making a purchase.

Online shopping: Amazon offers vary by card issuer

Amazon purchases feature in the offers of several card issuers, but the discount caps and transaction requirements differ.

ICICI Bank advertises a 10% discount on Amazon, capped at ₹11,250, on a minimum purchase of ₹2,490. The offer is available on eligible credit cards and credit card EMI transactions.

SBI Card offers a 10% instant discount on Amazon for eligible EMI transactions of at least ₹2,490, with the maximum discount capped at ₹49,250 per card.

Axis Bank offers a 10% instant discount on Amazon, capped at ₹1,250 on non-EMI transactions and ₹1,750 on eligible EMI transactions.

Other shopping deals include a 20% instant discount on District, capped at ₹10,000, through Kotak Solitaire credit cards. Kotak also advertises a 12.5% discount on Tata Cliq, capped at ₹1,000 on a minimum transaction of ₹3,000, and a 10% discount on Nykaa, capped at ₹500 on a minimum purchase of ₹4,000.

HDFC Bank cardholders can access accelerated rewards on eligible e-voucher purchases through platforms including Myntra, Ajio, Croma and Flipkart. The value of these benefits depends on the applicable card and reward programme.

Loan offers and other card benefits

HDFC Bank also advertises loans against credit cards of up to ₹1 crore, along with flat processing fees, a gift voucher of up to ₹500 on loan disbursal and a cash facility beyond the credit limit. Borrowers should review the interest rate, processing charges, repayment schedule and eligibility criteria before taking such a loan.

How to decide which offer is worth using

A headline discount alone may not determine which card offers the greatest saving. Cardholders should compare the effective price after applying the offer, the minimum transaction value, the maximum discount and any additional charges associated with EMI transactions.

For example, a 10% discount capped at ₹1,250 may be less valuable on a large purchase than a higher-cap offer, provided the latter has no additional costs that outweigh the saving. Similarly, an EMI offer should be evaluated after accounting for interest, processing fees and any other applicable charges.

Consumers should also check whether an offer can be combined with existing sale prices, exchange benefits or other promotions. The terms may differ across card variants and merchant platforms.