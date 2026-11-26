Health insurance premiums: Check what insurers are charging for cover
Comprehensive health cover remains essential amid rising private healthcare expenses; here are the different premiums being offered by leading firms
Our Bureau New Delhi
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Health insurance is increasingly becoming a necessity, given the soaring costs of healthcare, and the paucity of reliable public health services. To guard yourself against the financial burden of sudden and steep hospital bills, it is important to have a good health insurance plan. Check out the premium rates offered by leading insurers from Policybazaar.com.
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First Published: Nov 26 2026 | 6:50 PM IST