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Hinduja family tops UK rich list for 5th year in a row with £38 bn fortune

Ashok Leyland Boost Helps Hinduja Family Retain UK Rich List Crown

Hindujas Hold Onto Britain’s Richest Family Title With £38 Billion Wealth

Hindujas Hold Onto Britain’s Richest Family Title With £38 Billion Wealth

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 8:56 AM IST

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The Hinduja Group has retained its position at the top of the UK’s wealth rankings for the fifth consecutive year, with brothers Sanjay Hinduja and Dheeraj Hinduja leading the family empire after the death of patriarch Gopichand Hinduja last year.
 
According to the 2026 edition of the Sunday Times Rich List 2026 released on Friday, the Hinduja family’s estimated wealth rose to £38 billion despite global economic uncertainty, cementing their status as the UK’s richest family.
 
The list marks the first ranking led by the next generation after Gopichand Hinduja, popularly known as Gopi Hinduja, died in November 2025 at the age of 85. The London-based brothers have since taken charge of the sprawling business conglomerate, which operates across 38 countries.
 
 
Hinduja Group operates in 38 countries with investments in several sectors – mobility, Digital Technology, Banking and Financial Services, Media, Project Development, Lubricants and Specialty Chemicals, Energy, Real Estate, Trading, and Healthcare.
 
"The death of their father, Gopi Hinduja, at the age of 85 last November has handed his place at the top of the 'Sunday Times Rich List' to his London-based sons, Sanjay and Dheeraj," the newspaper noted.

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The Sunday Times noted that 62-year-old Sanjay Hinduja chairs Gulf Oil International, while 54-year-old Dheeraj Hinduja oversees Ashok Leyland, which witnessed a strong year amid India’s accelerating electric vehicle transition. Shares of Ashok Leyland reportedly surged nearly 40 per cent over the past year.
 
"Indusind, the Mumbai-based banking and financial services group, has also had a decent 12 months. The shares here are up 14 per cent since last year," it stated.
 
Another Indian-origin business family, brothers David Reuben and Simon Reuben, retained second place on the list with an estimated fortune of £27.97 billion.
 
The India-born Reuben brothers are currently overseeing the redevelopment of iconic London properties including Admiralty Arch and Cambridge House into luxury hospitality projects.
 
Among other Indian-origin billionaires, Prakash Lohia climbed to 28th position with an estimated wealth of £6.44 billion, while Anil Agarwal slipped to 43rd place from last year’s 25th, with wealth estimated at £3.85 billion.
 
The latest edition of the Rich List found that the UK’s 350 wealthiest individuals and families together hold a combined fortune of £784 billion, up 1.4 per cent from last year.
 
However, the report also reflected signs of a slowing global economy. The minimum wealth required to enter the list fell by £10 million to £340 million.
 
The rankings were also reshaped by Britain’s evolving tax policies. At least 15 foreign nationals who featured last year no longer appear on the list after relocating overseas, including steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal.
 
Among the other  names featured on The Sunday Times Rich List 2026 are David and Simon Reuben and family with £27.971 billion, Sir Leonard Blavatnik with £26.852 billion, Idan Ofer with £24.481 billion, Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family with £18.939 billion, Christopher Harborne with £18.177 billion, Nik Storonsky with £16.411 billion, Alex Gerko with  £16.006 billion, Sir Jim Ratcliffe with £15.194 billion, Igor and Dmitry Bukhman with £14.26bn.

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 8:56 AM IST

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