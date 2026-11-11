Holiday planning: Amazon Pay sale offers 65% off on hotels, 30% on flights

If you have been putting off that international holiday because of expensive airfares and hotel bills, November could offer an opportunity to revisit your travel budget. Amazon Pay is bringing back its 'Impossible Travel Deals 2026' sale from November 12 to November 26, offering discounts of up to 30 per cent on flights and 65 per cent on hotel bookings.

The 15-day sale covers domestic and international travel, with additional cashback offers for customers using eligible payment methods.

For travellers planning international holidays, fares include Delhi to Bangkok starting at ₹12,299, Mumbai to Dubai from ₹13,999 and Kolkata to Ho Chi Minh City from ₹15,599.

Domestic travellers can look at Mumbai-Goa fares starting at ₹3,099, Bengaluru-Kochi at ₹4,199 and Mumbai-Delhi at ₹6,099.

The hotel deals include stays at the Dusit Thani Dubai from ₹6,649 and Carlton City Hotel Singapore from ₹15,089. Hotel bookings in Goa start at ₹4,899, while Kochi stays are available from ₹3,549.

How much can you save?

Amazon Pay is offering instant discounts of 15 per cent on flights and up to 45 per cent on hotel bookings throughout the sale period.

Customers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can earn additional cashback of 5 per cent on flights and hotels if they are Prime members, and 3 per cent if they are not Prime members.

The sale also includes discounts of up to 17 per cent on bus bookings, along with a flat ₹100 cashback.

However, customers should distinguish between headline discounts and actual savings. The final price will depend on the travel dates, availability, applicable offer conditions and the maximum discount or cashback limits.

Early-bird offers: November 12 and 13

The first two days of the sale will have a separate early-bird offer open to all customers.

During this period, customers can avail themselves of:

10 per cent cashback up to ₹500 on flight bookings.

10 per cent cashback up to ₹10,000 on hotel bookings.

₹100 cashback on bus bookings above ₹250.

From November 14 onwards, the flight and hotel cashback offers will be available exclusively to first-time Amazon Pay travel customers.

This distinction is important for existing users who may be planning to book multiple trips during the sale.

What should travellers check before booking?

While attractive starting fares and hotel discounts can make a holiday appear significantly cheaper, consumers should compare the final payable amount across booking platforms before making a payment.

"Indian families are travelling more than ever, and with Impossible Travel Deals 2026, we want to make those trips more affordable. Whether it's a weekend in Goa or a flight to Dubai, customers can book with significant savings on flights and hotels all through a simple experience on Amazon Pay. With more airline and hotel partners on board this year, we're making it easier for customers to turn dream destinations into real plans this holiday season," said Girish Krishnan, Director Payments Experience and Rewards, Amazon Pay.

Customers will receive instant discounts of 15% on flights and up to 45% on hotels throughout the sale period.

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card holders earn an additional 5% cashback on flights and hotels for Prime members, and 3% for non-Prime members. Customers can also get up to 17% off on bus bookings, along with a flat ₹100 cashback.

Here are some things to keep in mind:

Check the final airfare: Starting fares may apply to limited seats or specific travel dates. Compare the total price after taxes and additional charges.

Understand cashback conditions: Check whether cashback is instant or credited later, the maximum eligible amount and whether it applies to your particular booking.

Compare hotel prices: A discount of 65 per cent may not necessarily mean the lowest available price. Compare the final room rate, taxes, meal inclusions and cancellation conditions.

Read cancellation policies: A cheaper non-refundable booking may cost more if your travel plans change. Amazon Pay says it offers flexible options, including lower cancellation fees on select bookings.

Check payment eligibility: Additional cashback benefits linked to the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card differ depending on Prime membership status.

A growing market for online travel bookings

Amazon Pay said its travel booking service connects customers to more than 1,100 airlines across 4,000 cities worldwide. Its hotel inventory includes over 100,000 properties in India and more than seven million stays globally.

The platform also offers features such as seat selection, meals on select bookings, 24-hour customer support and Book Now, Pay Later options.