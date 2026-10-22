Home loan alert: Your EMI may stay the same, but your loan could get longer

Buying a home is only the beginning of a long financial commitment. For many first-time homebuyers, the real challenge starts after the keys are handed over, when monthly EMIs must be managed alongside household expenses, furnishing costs, school fees and the need to rebuild savings.

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% in October 2026 and shifting its monetary policy stance to calibrated tightening, home loan borrowers need to prepare for the possibility of higher borrowing costs. The RBI has indicated that future policy decisions will depend on how inflation and economic conditions evolve.

But a rise in interest rates does not always mean an immediate increase in the monthly EMI. For borrowers with floating-rate home loans, the lender may instead extend the repayment tenure, depending on the loan's terms and how the rate reset is handled.

“For home loan borrowers, this will show up as a higher EMI or a longer tenure, depending on the lender. Floating-rate loans linked to the repo rate usually reset within a few months. Many lenders extend the tenure to keep the EMI unchanged, which feels easier but costs more over time," said Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar. This can make the financial impact less visible. The EMI may remain manageable today, but the borrower could end up paying interest over a longer period.“For home loan borrowers, this will show up as a higher EMI or a longer tenure, depending on the lender. Floating-rate loans linked to the repo rate usually reset within a few months. Many lenders extend the tenure to keep the EMI unchanged, which feels easier but costs more over time," said Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar.

How a rate hike can affect your home loan

Floating-rate home loans are linked to a benchmark, so changes in the applicable lending rate can affect the cost of borrowing. When rates rise, borrowers may face two broad outcomes: a higher EMI or a longer repayment period if the EMI is kept unchanged.

Consider a homebuyer with a ₹1 crore loan for 25 years at an illustrative interest rate of 7.60%. The EMI would be approximately ₹74,550 a month.

If the interest rate were to rise by 100 basis points to 8.60%, the EMI for a loan with the same outstanding principal and remaining tenure would increase to approximately ₹82,450. That is an increase of around ₹7,900 a month.

For a borrower already managing a tight household budget, the additional outgo could mean cutting discretionary spending, delaying investments or dipping into savings.

Alternatively, if the lender keeps the EMI unchanged and extends the tenure, the borrower may avoid an immediate increase in monthly payments but could remain in debt for longer and pay more interest overall. The actual impact depends on the outstanding principal, remaining tenure, rate-reset terms and lender policy.

The same rate increase can have a significant effect on a ₹75 lakh loan. At the illustrative rates above, the EMI would rise from about ₹55,900 to approximately ₹61,800 a month, an increase of nearly ₹5,900.

These calculations are illustrations, not forecasts of what every borrower will pay. The RBI's repo rate does not translate one-for-one into every home loan rate, and individual lenders may change their lending rates at different times.

Why the first few years matter

The period immediately after purchasing a home can be particularly demanding financially. Along with the down payment, buyers typically need to budget for stamp duty, registration, interiors, appliances, furnishings and moving expenses.

Many also continue to meet rent or temporary accommodation costs while the home is being completed or prepared for occupation.

An unexpected rise in the EMI during this period can put pressure on cash flow. Even where the lender extends the tenure instead, borrowers need to understand how that affects the total interest payable and the age at which the loan will finally be repaid.

For this reason, buyers should assess affordability under more than one interest-rate scenario rather than relying solely on the EMI quoted at the time of sanction.

What is a hybrid home loan?

One option being offered to borrowers seeking greater repayment certainty is a hybrid home loan, which combines a fixed-rate period with a subsequent floating-rate period.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Hybrid Home Loan, for example, allows eligible customers to lock in their interest rate for 39, 52 or 65 months. According to the bank, the pricing is comparable to its floating-rate home loan offering, without a separate premium for choosing the hybrid structure.

During the selected fixed-rate period, the interest rate and EMI remain unchanged even if the repo rate rises. After that period, the loan transitions to a floating-rate structure linked to the repo rate plus a predefined spread disclosed at sanction.

For a household that values predictable monthly repayments during the initial years of homeownership, this structure may offer greater certainty. However, the fixed-rate protection is temporary: borrowers remain exposed to interest-rate movements after the selected period ends.

The bank's product terms, eligibility criteria and applicable charges should be checked before making a decision.

What could borrowers save during the fixed period?

The bank's illustration compares loans of ₹1 crore and ₹75 lakh over a 25-year tenure, assuming an initial fixed interest rate of 7.60% and a cumulative 100-basis-point rate increase during a 65-month period.

Loan amount

Initial EMI at 7.60%

EMI at 8.60%

Monthly difference

₹1 crore

₹74,550

₹82,450+

₹7,900+

₹75 lakh

₹55,900

₹61,800+

₹5,900+

Under the illustration, a hybrid borrower would continue paying the initial EMI during the fixed-rate period, while a floating-rate borrower could face a higher EMI if the rate increase were passed on without extending the tenure.

The comparison is illustrative and assumes a 100-basis-point increase from 7.60% to 8.60%. Actual savings will depend on the timing of rate changes, the outstanding loan balance, lender terms and whether a floating-rate lender adjusts the EMI, the tenure or both.

What should you check before taking a home loan?

Before choosing between a floating-rate loan and a hybrid structure, prospective borrowers should consider five questions:

Can you afford a higher EMI? Test whether your household budget can absorb a rise of 1-2 percentage points in the interest rate.

What happens if you keep the EMI unchanged? Ask the lender how much the tenure could extend and what that means for total interest payable.

How long is the fixed-rate period? For a hybrid loan, understand when the floating-rate phase begins and how the rate will be calculated.

Are there any additional conditions? Compare processing fees, prepayment rules, conversion conditions and other charges, rather than looking only at the headline interest rate.

Do you have an emergency fund? Keep enough accessible savings to manage unexpected expenses or a temporary loss of income without missing loan payments.

Borrowers who already have a home loan can also ask their lender for an updated amortisation schedule showing the outstanding principal, revised tenure and estimated total interest under different rate scenarios.

Is the lowest interest rate always the best option?

Not necessarily. A loan with a slightly lower initial rate may become more expensive if rates rise and the borrower has to pay a higher EMI or extend the repayment period. Conversely, a fixed-rate or hybrid loan may offer predictability but could leave the borrower paying more than a floating-rate borrower if market rates subsequently fall, depending on the product's terms.

Nakul Saxena, Business Head – Mortgages at Kotak Mahindra Bank, said borrowers should consider how much uncertainty their household budgets can absorb, particularly during the first few years after buying a home.

"The latest policy decision is a reminder that interest rates move through cycles. The first few years after buying a home are often the most financially demanding for borrowers as they are rebuilding savings while managing multiple household commitments alongside a new EMI. In such an environment, the key question is not whether rates will rise or fall, but how much uncertainty a household budget can comfortably absorb," said Saxena.

He added: “Many borrowers focus on securing the lowest rate at the time of loan sanction. However, they should also consider what happens if interest rates rise over the next few years. For customers who value repayment certainty, a hybrid home loan can provide a defined period of protection from both EMI increases and tenure extensions arising from Repo Rate hikes.”

This is the bank's view of its product, and borrowers should compare the available options independently.

The key takeaway for homebuyers is to look beyond the EMI quoted at the time of sanction. Understanding how interest-rate changes affect both monthly payments and the total repayment period can help households choose a loan that remains affordable through different stages of the interest-rate cycle.