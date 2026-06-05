Industry reports say that nearly 80 per cent homebuyers in urban India relied on loans in 2025. Considering their significance, this guide throws light on every important aspect of home loans in India.

What are home loans?

Home loan is a credit offered by financial institutions like banks for the purchase, construction and upgrade of an existing home. Considering the property acts as a collateral against the loan, housing loans are categorised as secured loans. is a credit offered by financial institutions like banks for the purchase, construction and upgrade of an existing home. Considering the property acts as a collateral against the loan, housing loans are categorised as secured loans.

Types of home loans in India

Depending on its use, home loans could be for:

Home purchase: It is a loan taken to buy a ready, under-construction or resale residential property. Lenders finance a major portion of the property value, while the borrower pays a down payment. Repayment happens through equated monthly installments (EMIs) over long tenures, with fixed or floating interest rates linked to market benchmarks.

Plot loan: A plot loan is used to purchase a residential land parcel for future construction. Banks offer such loans with slightly higher interest rates and shorter tenures than home loans. Borrowers are often required to begin construction within a specified timeframe to comply with lending conditions and norms.

Home-construction loan: It is designed for individuals who own land and want to build a house. The loan is disbursed in stages based on construction progress. Financial institutions assess project estimates, approvals and timelines before sanctioning funds and setting repayment terms.

Renovation loan: A home-renovation loan helps finance repairs, upgrades or structural improvements in an existing house. This may include painting, flooring or remodelling. Lenders like ICICI Bank provide these loans with shorter tenures. Approval depends on income, property condition and estimated renovation costs submitted by the borrower.

Balance transfer: A home loan balance transfer allows borrowers to shift their outstanding loan from one lender to another for lower interest rates or better terms. Many borrowers move to institutions to reduce EMIs or tenure. However, processing fees and charges should be carefully evaluated before switching lenders.

Top-up: A top-up is an additional loan offered on an existing home loan, usually at lower interest rates than personal loans. Borrowers can use it for any purpose, including renovation or emergencies. Banks provide top-up options based on repayment track record and property value appreciation.

Eligibility criteria

For most people, home loans are the highest amount of credit they ever take in their lives. Since the bank must ensure your creditworthiness and repayment capacity, it assesses a wide variety of factors to approve a home loan application. These factors include:

Your age: Anyone between the age of 21 and 70 can apply. For younger applicants, banks offer a longer repayment tenure. The same is not true of older applicants.

Your income: The amount of home loan one can apply for is directly linked with the monthly income of the applicant. The higher the income, the higher the credit-taking capacity.

Work experience: Salaried applicants typically need at least one to two years of work experience. On the other hand, self-employed applicants must have a stable business track record to show.

Nature of employment: Considering salaried borrowers have income stability, they find it easier to get a home loan than, say, an entrepreneur, whose income may not be stable.

Credit score: Credit rating agencies in India assign borrowers a credit score, ranging between 300 to 900, based on their financial history. The higher the score, the higher the chances of getting your loan approved. Those with higher scores are also offered better interest rates. Credit rating agencies in India assign borrowers a, ranging between 300 to 900, based on their financial history. The higher the score, the higher the chances of getting your loan approved. Those with higher scores are also offered better interest rates.

Loan-to-value (LTV) ratio: Banks typically finance up to 80 per cent of the property value as home loan. The remaining amount must come from your own savings.

Home loan interest rates and associated charges

Banks charge an interest on the home loan which can either be on a fixed or floating basis, depending on which option you choose. In case of the fixed option, rate of interest remains the same for a large part of the loan tenure. In case of the floating option, it changes every time the Reserve Bank of India changes its benchmark lending rates.

In India, most people choose the floating rate of interest on home loans because fixed rates are typically higher. Going with the fixed rates also means losing out on rate cuts that happen from time to time.

Aside from the interest, banks also charge a processing fee when one applies for a home loan. Depending on the lender, this fee can be anywhere between 0.25 per cent to 2 per cent of the sanctioned amount.

Tax benefits on home loans

Apart from helping you buy homes, home loans also help with tax saving. Borrowers get tax deductions for payment of principal and interest component under the following sections of the Income Tax Act under the old tax regime:

Deduction against principal payment (Section 80C)

Under Section 80C, borrowers can claim up to Rs 1.5 lakh annually on principal repayment, within the overall limit. The benefit applies only to individuals for residential property purchase or construction, subject to conditions on ownership, usage and holding period.

Deduction against interest payment (Section 24)

Section 24 allows deduction on interest paid, up to Rs 2 lakh for self-occupied properties, subject to conditions. For rented properties, the full interest paid can be claimed. Lower limits apply for renovation loans. This section forms a major tax-saving component for most home loan borrowers.

Section 80EE

Section 80EE provides an additional Rs 50,000 deduction on home loan interest for first-time buyers, over Section 24 benefits. It applies to loans sanctioned between April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017, subject to property value and loan limits, making it useful for eligible affordable housing buyers.

Section 80EEA

Section 80EEA allows an extra Rs 1.5 lakh deduction on interest for first-time homebuyers, over Section 24 benefits. It applies to loans sanctioned between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2022, for affordable housing, subject to property value limits and borrower eligibility conditions under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Home loan tax benefits under new tax regime

Under the new tax regime, most home loan deductions are not available. Only interest deduction under Section 24(b) can be claimed for let-out properties. This makes the regime less beneficial for borrowers relying on tax savings, requiring careful evaluation before choosing between regimes.

Documents needed for home loan application

Since banks assess your creditworthiness for an asset that acts as a collateral, they process several types of documents to offer a home loan. Given below is an exhaustive list of the documents one might need to apply for a home loan in India.

Common documents

Duly filled loan application form with passport-size photographs

Identity proof: Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, Voter ID, Driving Licence

Address proof: Utility bills, Aadhaar, Passport, Rent agreement

Age proof: Passport, birth certificate, or school certificate

Income proof

(For salaried applicants)

Last three months’ salary slips

Form 16 or ITR

Last 6 months’ bank statements

Employment proof (offer letter/ID card)

(For self-employed applicants)

Last two or three years’ ITR

Profit & Loss statement and Balance Sheet

Business registration/GST certificate

Bank statements of business accounts

Property documents

Sale deed/title deed

Agreement to sell/builder-buyer agreement

Approved building plan

Payment receipts to builder/seller

Allotment letter (for under-construction property)

Banking & financial documents

Last six months’ bank account statements

Details of existing loans or liabilities

Proof of down payment contribution

Additional documents (if applicable)

Co-applicant’s KYC and income documents

Guarantor details

Business proof (for self-employed)

NOCs or approvals (in some property cases)

Home loan application process

Decide on the lender: In India, banks, housing finance companies and non-banking finance companies offer home loans at competitive rates. Choose a lender that suits your requirements.

Application submission: Start by filling out the loan application form with details about income, employment, property and loan requirement. Basic documents are submitted along with the application.

Document verification: The lender verifies your documents to assess authenticity and eligibility. This includes checking income stability, employment history and financial records.

Credit assessment: Your credit score and repayment history are evaluated to determine your creditworthiness and risk profile.

Property verification: The lender conducts legal and technical checks on the property to ensure clear title, proper approvals and valuation.

Loan eligibility and sanction: Based on the assessment, the lender decides the loan amount, tenure and interest rate. A sanction letter is issued outlining these terms.

Loan agreement and disbursement: After you accept the terms, you sign the loan agreement. The loan amount is then disbursed, either in full (for ready property) or in stages (for under-construction property).

Home loan repayment tenure and its importance

Home loan tenure is the duration over which you repay your loan through equated monthly installments, more commonly known by the acronym EMI. Banks in India typically offer home loans for a 10- to 30 year tenure, depending on your eligibility and their own policies.

Factors that decide tenure

Lenders consider your age, income, repayment capacity and retirement age. Younger borrowers usually get longer tenures while older applicants may be offered shorter repayment periods.

Choosing the right tenure

A longer tenure reduces your monthly EMI, making repayment easier. But, it increases the total interest paid over time. A shorter tenure results in higher EMIs but significantly lowers the overall interest burden.

Pick a tenure that balances affordability and total cost for you. Ensure your EMI stays within a comfortable share of your income while avoiding unnecessarily long repayment periods that increase interest outgo.

Most lenders allow prepayment or foreclosure, helping you reduce tenure and save on interest if your financial situation improves.

FAQs

How much time does it take for a home loan to get sanctioned?

The process may take a few days to a few weeks, depending on the lender and documents.

What is the typical interest rate on home loans?

Home loan interest rates in India usually range between 8 per cent and 12 per cent, depending on the lender, borrower profile, and market conditions.

What is the repo rate? How does it affect home loans?

Repo rate is the interest charged by the RBI to lend short-term funds to banks in India. Home loans in India are linked with this benchmark lending rate. This means each time there is a change in repo rate, your home loan interest will change accordingly.

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