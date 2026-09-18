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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Home loan rates in Sep start at 7%: Top lenders and terms compared

Home loan rates in Sep start at 7%: Top lenders and terms compared

Home loan rates vary by lender and loan size, with some banks offering different rates across borrowing slabs

Home Loan

Amit Kumar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 12:58 PM IST

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Home loan rates start at 7 per cent among the lenders tracked by Paisabazaar.com, but borrowers can face higher rates depending on the lender, loan amount and their individual profile.
 
As of September 16, Bank of Maharashtra and Central Bank of India offered home loans starting at 7 per cent across the three loan amount categories covered in the data. Bank of India started at 7.10 per cent, while UCO Bank and Union Bank of India offered rates from 7.15 per cent. 
Name of LenderLoan Amount (Rs)
Upto 30 LakhAbove 30 Lakh & Upto 75 LakhAbove 75 Lakh
PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
Bank of Baroda7.20-9.007.20-9.007.20-9.25
Bank of India7.10-10.007.10-10.007.10-10.25
Bank of Maharashtra7.00-9.907.00-9.907.00-9.90
Canara Bank*7.25-10.007.20-10.007.15-9.90
Central Bank of India7.00-9.157.00-9.157.00-9.15
Indian Bank7.15-9.157.15-9.157.15-9.15
Indian Overseas Bank7.20 onwards7.20 onwards7.20 onwards
Punjab and Sind Bank7.35-10.757.35-10.757.35-10.75
Punjab National Bank7.30-9.307.25-9.207.25-9.20
State Bank of India7.25-8.557.25-8.557.25-8.55
UCO Bank**7.15-9.257.15-9.257.15-9.25
Union Bank of India***7.15-9.607.15-9.607.15-9.60
PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
Axis Bank8.00-11.908.00-11.908.00 - 9.10
Bandhan Bank8.55 - 13.528.55 - 13.528.55 - 13.52
City Union Bank8.25-9.508.50-10.008.75-10.50
CSB Bank8.30 onwards8.30 onwards8.30 onwards
Federal Bank8.35 - 10.507.35 - 10.507.35 - 9.50
HDFC Bank7.75 onwards7.75 onwards7.75 onwards
HSBC Bank7.45 onwards7.45 onwards7.45 onwards
ICICI Bank7.55 onwards7.55 onwards7.55 onwards
Karnataka Bank7.48- 11.807.48- 11.807.48- 11.80
Karur Vysya Bank8.50-10.658.50-10.658.50-10.65
Kotak Mahindra Bank7.60 onwards7.60 onwards7.60 onwards
RBL Bank9.00 onwards9.00 onwards9.00 onwards
South Indian Bank7.25 onwards7.25 onwards7.25 onwards
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank7.90 - 9.307.90 - 9.307.90 - 9.30
HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs)
Aditya Birla Capital7.75 onwards7.75 onwards7.75 onwards
Bajaj Housing Finance7.25 onwards7.25 onwards7.25 onwards
GIC Housing Finance8.20 onwards8.20 onwards8.20 onwards
Godrej Housing Finance7.65 onwards7.65 onwards7.65 onwards
ICICI Home Finance7.50 onwards7.50 onwards7.50 onwards
LIC Housing Finance7.15 onwards7.15 onwards7.15 onwards
PNB Housing Finance7.75-10.05%7.60-10.05%7.50-9.95
Sammaan Capital (Formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance)8.75 onwards8.75 onwards8.75 onwards
SMFG India Home Finance9.25 onwards9.25 onwards9.25 onwards
Tata Capital8.00 onwards8.00 onwards8.00 onwards
*Under CRG-Prime, CRG-1 & CRG-2, additional 5 bps concession for takeover/ready to move HL proposals & for salaried employees maintaining salary a/c with the bank. **Additional concession of 0.05% & 0.10% for women borrowers & takeover loans, respectively. ***Extra interest rate concession of 0.05% to borrowers opting for insurance policy.
Rates as of 16th September 2026
Source: Paisabazaar.com
 

Home loan rates across lenders

Among public sector banks, the lowest starting rate in the data was 7 per cent. State Bank of India offered rates from 7.25 per cent, while Bank of Baroda started at 7.20 per cent.

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Private banks generally had higher starting rates. HDFC Bank offered home loans from 7.75 per cent, while ICICI Bank started at 7.55 per cent. HSBC Bank offered rates from 7.45 per cent. South Indian Bank had a starting rate of 7.25 per cent.
 
Among housing finance companies (HFCs), Bajaj Housing Finance and LIC Housing Finance offered rates starting at 7.25 per cent and 7.15 per cent, respectively. ICICI Home Finance started at 7.50 per cent, while Godrej Housing Finance offered rates from 7.65 per cent. 

Loan amount can affect the rate

The rate may also vary depending on the size of the home loan. For instance, Canara Bank's rates start at 7.25 per cent for loans up to Rs 30 lakh, 7.20 per cent for loans above Rs 30 lakh and up to Rs 75 lakh, and 7.15 per cent for loans above Rs 75 lakh.
 
Punjab National Bank starts at 7.30 per cent for loans up to Rs 30 lakh, compared with 7.25 per cent for loans above Rs 30 lakh.
 
For some lenders, the rate remains unchanged across loan slabs. Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India and UCO Bank, for example, have the same starting rate across all three categories in the Paisabazaar data.
Look beyond the advertised starting rate
 
The lowest advertised rate may not be available to every borrower. Credit score, income, employment profile, loan-to-value ratio, property details and the lender's internal pricing can affect the final rate.
 
Borrowers should therefore compare the rate actually offered to them rather than relying only on the starting rate. Even a small difference in the interest rate can materially change the total interest paid over a long home loan tenure.
 
Some lenders also offer concessions for specific borrowers or loan types. Canara Bank, for instance, provides an additional 5 basis points concession under specified schemes for certain takeover, ready-to-move and salaried borrowers, while UCO Bank offers additional concessions for women borrowers and takeover loans.

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 12:57 PM IST