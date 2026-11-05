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Home loan rates of various lenders in early Nov explained in one table

State-owned banks continue to hold the competitive edge for cost-conscious borrowers

Property, home, house, home loan, residence

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Our Bureau New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 2:28 PM IST

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Prospective homebuyers navigating the mortgage market face a choice between lucrative interest rates and processing flexibility, according to home loan data from Paisabazaar.com as on November 4, 2026.
 
Public-sector banks continue to hold the competitive edge for cost-conscious borrowers, offering floor rates starting at 7.25 per cent from lenders like Bank of Maharashtra and Central Bank of India. Upper limits among state-run institutions cap out at 11.00 per cent.
 
In contrast, private banks demonstrate a significantly wider pricing spread. While HSBC starts strong at 7.45 per cent, upper bounds at institutions such as Bandhan Bank reach as high as 13.77 per cent. Meanwhile, Housing Finance Companies sit in the middle tier, with floor rates running from 7.40 per cent (LIC Housing Finance) up to 9.25 per cent (SMFG India Home Finance).
 
 
Industry experts note that higher loan tiers above Rs 75 Lakh occasionally unlock slightly lower maximum rate caps, making comprehensive lender comparison vital for high-value borrowers.
 

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Topics : Home loans home loan rates mortgage

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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 2:28 PM IST