Home loan rates start at 7.10% in March; state-owned banks lead in offers

Home loan interest rates in March start at around 7.10 per cent across several lenders, with offers subject to borrower profile and credit size, according to data from Paisabazaar.com.
Public sector banks
Public sector banks are offering some of the lowest entry-level rates across loan brackets:
Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, and Central Bank of India start from about 7.10 per cent
Union Bank of India and UCO Bank begin around 7.15 per cent
State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank offer rates from about 7.20–7.25 per cent
Most public sector lenders have rate ranges extending up to 9–10 per cent or higher, depending on credit risk and borrower profile.
|
Name of Lender
|
Loan Amount (Rs)
|
Upto 30 Lakh
|
30 Lakh -75 Lakh
|
Above 75 Lakh
|
PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
|
State Bank of India
|
7.25-8.70
|
7.25-8.70
|
7.25-8.70
|
Bank of Baroda
|
7.20-9.00
|
7.20-9.00
|
7.20-9.25
|
Union Bank of India*
|
7.15-9.50
|
7.15-9.50
|
7.15-9.50
|
Punjab National Bank
|
7.25-9.10
|
7.20-9.00
|
7.20-9.00
|
Bank of India
|
7.10-10.00
|
7.10-10.00
|
7.10-10.25
|
Canara Bank**
|
7.25-10.00
|
7.20-10.00
|
7.15-9.90
|
UCO Bank***
|
7.15-9.25
|
7.15-9.25
|
7.15-9.25
|
Bank of Maharashtra
|
7.10-9.90
|
7.10-9.90
|
7.10-9.90
|
Punjab and Sind Bank
|
7.30-10.70
|
7.30-10.70
|
7.30-10.70
|
Indian Overseas Bank
|
7.10 onwards
|
7.10 onwards
|
7.10 onwards
|
Indian Bank
|
7.15-9.55
|
7.15-9.55
|
7.15-9.55
|
Central Bank of India
|
7.10-9.15
|
7.10-9.15
|
7.10-9.15
Private banks
Private banks offer similar starting rates but with a broader spread:
HSBC and South Indian Bank start from about 7.20–7.45 per cent
ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank offer rates from around 7.65–7.75 per cent onwards
Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, and Karnataka Bank have upper ranges going up to 11–12 per cent
This reflects risk-based pricing, where final rates vary significantly across borrowers.
|
Name of Lender
|
Loan Amount (Rs)
|
Upto 30 Lakh
|
30 Lakh -75 Lakh
|
Above 75 Lakh
|
PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
|
Kotak Mahindra Bank
|
7.70 onwards
|
7.70 onwards
|
7.70 onwards
|
ICICI Bank
|
7.65 onwards
|
7.65 onwards
|
7.65 onwards
|
Axis Bank
|
8.00-11.90
|
8.00-11.90
|
8.00 - 9.10
|
HSBC Bank
|
7.45 onwards
|
7.45 onwards
|
7.45 onwards
|
South Indian Bank
|
7.20 onwards
|
7.20 onwards
|
7.20 onwards
|
Karur Vysya Bank
|
8.50-10.65
|
8.50-10.65
|
8.50-10.65
|
Karnataka Bank
|
7.30-11.68
|
7.30-11.68
|
7.30-11.68
|
Federal Bank
|
8.30 - 10.75
|
7.30 - 10.75
|
7.30 - 9.75
|
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|
7.90 - 9.30
|
7.90 - 9.30
|
7.90 - 9.30
|
Bandhan Bank
|
8.41-12.58
|
8.41-12.58
|
8.41-12.58
|
RBL Bank
|
8.20 onwards
|
8.20 onwards
|
8.20 onwards
|
CSB Bank
|
8.05 onwards
|
8.05 onwards
|
8.05 onwards
|
HDFC Bank
|
7.75 onwards
|
7.75 onwards
|
7.75 onwards
|
City Union Bank
|
8.25-9.50
|
8.50-10.00
|
8.75-10.50
Housing finance companies
Housing finance companies are broadly aligned with banks on starting rates:
LIC Housing Finance and Bajaj Housing Finance start from around 7.15 per cent
Tata Capital, PNB Housing Finance, and ICICI Home Finance begin near 7.50 per cent
Some lenders, such as SMFG India Home Finance, have starting rates of 10 per cent and above
|
Name of Lender
|
Loan Amount (Rs)
|
Upto 30 Lakh
|
30 Lakh -75 Lakh
|
Above 75 Lakh
|
HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs)
|
LIC Housing Finance
|
7.15 onwards
|
7.15 onwards
|
7.15 onwards
|
Bajaj Housing Finance
|
7.15 onwards
|
7.15 onwards
|
7.15 onwards
|
Tata Capital
|
7.50 onwards
|
7.50 onwards
|
7.50 onwards
|
PNB Housing Finance
|
7.50 onwards
|
7.50 onwards
|
7.50 onwards
|
GIC Housing Finance
|
8.20 onwards
|
8.20 onwards
|
8.20 onwards
|
SMFG India Home Finance
|
10.00 onwards
|
10.00 onwards
|
10.00 onwards
|
Sammaan Capital
(Formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance)
|
8.75 onwards
|
8.75 onwards
|
8.75 onwards
|
Aditya Birla Capital
|
7.75 onwards
|
7.75 onwards
|
7.75 onwards
|
ICICI Home Finance
|
7.50 onwards
|
7.50 onwards
|
7.50 onwards
|
Godrej Housing Finance
|
7.60 onwards
|
7.60 onwards
|
7.60 onwards
|
*Extra interest rate concession of 0.05% to borrowers opting for insurance policy.
**Under CRG-Prime, CRG-1 & CRG-2, additional 5 bps concession for takeover/ready to move HL proposals & for salaried employees maintaining salary a/c with the bank.
***Additional concession of 0.05% & 0.10% for women borrowers & takeover loans, respectively.
|
Rates as of 18th March 2026
|
Source: Paisabazaar.com
What determines your final rate
The actual interest rate offered depends on multiple factors:
Credit score and repayment history
Loan amount and tenure
Employment type
Existing relationship with the lender