How should a spouse secure the family's finances after husband's death ?

Many women take charge of family wealth only when circumstances force them to. According to Equirus Wealth’s latest study, 'Shakti & Capital: Next-Generation Women and the Future of Indian Family Wealth', 40 per cent of women assumed responsibility for their family’s finances after bereavement, separation, capital loss, or inheritance.

The task can feel overwhelming, but it begins with three questions: What does the family own, what does it owe, and how much money can she access now? The answers help her meet immediate needs before she turns to the more complicated decisions about inheritance and investments.

Start by finding the records

Before a widow can decide what to do with the family’s money, she needs to know where it is. That may involve piecing together accounts, investments, insurance policies and loans from scattered records. Informal business arrangements can make the search harder, particularly if her husband had borrowed without telling her or lent money to others.

“The biggest struggle is to get a clear sense of what is available and what is due,” says Vishal Dhawan, chief executive officer (CEO), Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

Bank statements, emails, dematerialised (demat) statements and text messages can provide clues to investments, recurring payments and debts. The deceased’s tax adviser, financial adviser and insurance agent may also hold useful records. Use these to draw up an inventory of bank accounts, fixed deposits (FDs), mutual funds, shares, provident fund account, insurance policies, property and outstanding loans.

“There is very often no clear inventory or centralised place where all the information is available,” says Dhawan.

Finding an asset, however, does not mean the money becomes available immediately. Missing documents, outdated know-your-customer (KYC) records and mismatched names can hold up transfers.

“It is important to have some money lying in a bank account in the woman’s own name,” says Dhawan. An independently accessible account can keep the household going while the family completes the paperwork.

Find out what belongs to whom

The next question is who has the right to each asset. A woman named as a nominee may assume it belongs to her, but nomination and ownership are not always the same.

“Nomination allows for quick access, but it does not decide who ultimately owns the asset,” says Bijal Ajinkya, partner, Khaitan & Co. Whether the nominee ultimately owns it depends on the asset and the applicable law.

To release assets to a registered nominee, banks and financial institutions generally ask for a death certificate, the nominee’s KYC (know your customer) documents and a claim form.

If there is no nominee, they may ask for a succession certificate, a legal heir certificate or other proof of entitlement. The documents required depend on the institution and the asset.

These certificates serve different purposes. A succession certificate helps a person collect certain debts and securities, but does not finally settle ownership. A legal heir certificate identifies surviving family members for administrative purposes. Where heirs disagree over an inheritance, legal advice may be necessary to work out which procedure to follow.

“None of these documents is needed in every case. It depends on the asset, the institution’s rules and whether there is a dispute,” says Parag Bhide, partner, Aquilaw.

The family home illustrates why these distinctions matter. Under the Hindu Succession Act, when a Hindu man dies without a will, his Class I heirs include his widow, children and mother. They generally share his property equally. Other personal laws have different inheritance rules.

A house in the husband’s sole name may therefore not pass entirely to his wife. If he leaves a wife, a mother and two children but no will, each could receive a one-fourth share. Decisions about using or selling the house can become difficult if the heirs disagree.

“Intestate succession applies to property not covered by a valid will. A widow does not inherit everything, but she cannot be excluded simply because another family member holds the documents or is the nominee,” says Bhide.

A will can bring greater clarity by naming beneficiaries, appointing an executor and providing for the management of the estate, subject to applicable law. Its reach has limits, though: It can cover only property that the person making it owns. Jointly owned assets and property subject to other rights need careful consideration.

“A clear will, up-to-date nominations aligned with it and an updated record of assets can spare a grieving spouse a great deal of difficulty,” says Ajinkya.

Give yourself time to plan

Next, there may be a gap between the breadwinner’s salary stopping and insurance proceeds or inherited assets becoming accessible. A contingency fund gives the family money to meet expenses during this period.

“Keep at least three months of funds available for immediate requirements,” says Renu Maheshwari, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered investment adviser, co-founder and principal adviser, Finscholarz Wealth Managers.

Bank balances and FDs can provide that breathing space while the widow makes longer-term arrangements. Once immediate expenses are covered, she can turn to the larger question: How will the family meet its needs in the years ahead?

That means looking at household expenses, remaining financial goals, available assets and possible sources of income together. Insurance proceeds and existing investments may need to be reorganised to provide regular, tax-efficient income. The plan must also allow for inflation and the possibility that interest rates will fall.

There is no single investment plan that suits every widow. The size of the estate, her capacity to earn, and her ability to manage investments all matter. Selling assets or putting the entire portfolio into one product before assessing these factors can weaken her future financial security.

“The income plan differs from person to person, depending on assets, expenses, financial goals and the widow’s ability to earn,” says Maheshwari.

Be careful about debts and advice

Alongside the question of income comes another concern: Which debts must she deal with? Marriage alone does not make a widow responsible for her husband’s individual personal loans or credit card dues. Creditors may, however, have claims against his estate. Joint borrowing, guarantees and loans secured against property will make her liable.

“Insurance purchased under the Married Women’s Property Act can help protect eligible policy proceeds from the husband’s creditors,” says Maheshwari.

An insurance payout or inheritance can ease the immediate strain, but it also brings decisions that deserve time and scrutiny. Intermediaries may encourage a widow to buy products that do not suit her income needs or carry high commissions and restrictive lock-in periods.

“Trusting someone does not necessarily mean that person is competent to give financial advice,” says Dhawan.

Women should examine advice from relatives, acquaintances and financial intermediaries carefully.

Maheshwari recommends considering a Sebi-registered investment adviser who charges fees rather than earns commissions on products sold. Before choosing one, check the adviser’s qualifications, experience, investment philosophy and fee structure.

“Interview shortlisted advisers and understand their philosophy, how they will protect your interests and how they will provide unbiased advice,” says Maheshwari.

Begin before a crisis

For women whose husbands are alive, the lesson is to become involved now. Financial independence means more than knowing which investments to choose. It also means access to records, an understanding of the family’s debts, appropriate nominations and a will that reflects how assets should be distributed.

Money in her own account and professional contacts she can turn to give a woman practical support when she needs it. Regular participation in household financial decisions can make the eventual responsibility easier to shoulder. Bereavement or inheritance should not be her first introduction to the family’s finances.

How the Married Women’s Property Act protects policy benefits