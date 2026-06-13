How to build a disciplined investing process: The power of rebalancing

A disciplined investing process is a set of rules for where to put your money and how to manage it. But you can’t just set a portfolio and walk away forever. Over time, market movements change how your money is spread across investments – a shift known as “drift”.

investments back to your original plan when things get off course. It keeps you in control and stops you from making emotional choices when the market gets bumpy. If your stocks grow faster than your savings, you might end up taking on more risk than you realised. Rebalancing is the fix. It’s the act of bringing yourback to your original plan when things get off course. It keeps you in control and stops you from making emotional choices when the market gets bumpy.

Setting the foundation

Before you can balance any investments, you need to know what you are planning for.

Step 1: Start with your goals and timeline

Most people start investing by asking, “Which mutual fund or stock should I buy?”

That is where the mistake lies. Instead, ask yourself: What you’re saving for, how long you have, and how many ups and downs you can handle.

For example, saving Rs 10 lakh for a house in five years is different from building Rs 1 crore for retirement in 20 years.

The five-year goal needs stability and less risk.

The 20-year goal can tolerate more risk to achieve greater growth.

Step 2: Keep the mix simple

You don’t need a huge list of investments to do well. A simple split between “growth” and “safety” is usually plenty.

Growth: These include equity mutual funds for long-term wealth.

These include equity mutual funds for long-term wealth. Safety: These include fixed deposits or debt funds to keep your money secure.

If you’re investing Rs. 10,000 every month, you might put Rs 6,000 into growth and Rs 4,000 into safety. That’s a balanced, easy way to start without overthinking it.

Step 3: Invest regularly

Consistency matters way more than trying to time the market. By investing a set amount every month, you naturally buy more when prices are low and less when prices are high. It takes the stress out of deciding when to click "buy."

Rebalancing phase

With a plan in place, it is important to review and rebalance it.

Step 4: Review and reset

Say you started with 60 per cent in growth and 40 per cent in stability. After a market rise, your growth side might now make up 70 per cent of your total money. That means you are taking more risk than planned.

How to fix it:

The 5% rule: If your target mix shifts by more than 5 per cent or 10 per cent, it’s time to rebalance.

For example, if the target equity is 60 per cent, and it goes above 65 per cent or below 55 per cent, you need to rebalance by selling some equity and moving it back into debt or cash to restore your original 60/40 ratio.

Timing: You only need to do this once or twice a year. There’s no need to act every time the market wiggles.

Why this works: It forces you to book your profits when markets are high. It stops you from getting greedy when things are going up, or stopping out of fear when things go down.

Step 5: Avoid common behaviour traps

Most investing problems come from our own habits, not the market itself. To stay disciplined, try to avoid:

Panic selling during a bad week in the market.

Chasing investments just because they did well recently.

Checking your portfolio too often. Once a quarter is more than enough.

Avoid changing your plan constantly.

FAQs

Where should a beginner start, and what should come first?

Start with your goal and timeline. It helps you decide how much risk you can take. Then begin with simple, diversified options like mutual funds and invest regularly rather than waiting for the perfect time.

How much should be allocated to growth, stability and liquidity?

It depends on your timeline. Long-term goals can have more growth investments around 60 per cent, while short-term goals need more stability with 40 per cent. Keep a small portion easily accessible for emergencies.

What return numbers are actually useful, and what do they hide?

Long-term average returns (like five- or 10-year) are more useful than short-term numbers. Short-term returns can be misleading because of market fluctuations. They may hide the ups and downs you may experience along the way.

How often should the portfolio or account be reviewed or changed?

A portfolio should be reviewed once or twice a year. Changes should only be made if your plan or allocation has shifted. Avoid changing because of temporary market movements.