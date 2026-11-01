Past return is just one metric to pick a mutual fund: Know what to do

Mutual fund companies offer investors hundreds of options: From largecap and flexicap funds to sectoral, hybrid and debt schemes. Spoilt for choice, investors often make a common mistake and fail to maximise the returns on their returns. This common mistake is going by the past returns offered by a fund. Here is what a better approach would be to manage this.

Start with the goal

Without clarity about the goal, selecting a mutual fund becomes an exercise in chasing numbers rather than building a portfolio. Before comparing returns, investors should define what the money is meant to achieve. A retirement corpus that will not be touched for 25 years can withstand far greater volatility than money earmarked for a down payment three years from now. Similarly, a parent investing for a child's higher education may require a different portfolio from a young professional building long-term wealth.

Financial planners argue that investors should first identify the target amount, the time available to achieve it and the level of risk they are willing to accept. The choice of fund should follow naturally from those decisions.

Match the fund category to the time horizon

Many investors make the mistake of choosing a high-returning equity fund for a short-term goal, only to discover that markets can remain volatile for extended periods. The fund category should fit the timeline.

Money required within a few years generally belongs in relatively stable debt-oriented products rather than equity funds. Equity investing works best when investors have sufficient time to ride out market cycles. For goals that are more than seven to ten years away, diversified equity funds such as flexicap, largecap and index funds often become suitable options. Shorter-term goals may require a greater allocation to debt funds or hybrid strategies.

Risk appetite matters as much

The right mutual fund for you is the one that aligns with your emotional comfort with risk. This is why two investors with identical financial goals may require completely different mutual funds. Some investors are comfortable seeing their portfolio decline 20 per cent during a market correction if they believe long-term returns remain intact. Others find even a 10 per cent decline unsettling. This distinction is important because the best-performing fund is often not the one that investors are able to hold through a difficult market phase.

Consistency is key

Returns do matter, but they should be viewed in context rather than isolation. A fund’s performance over a single year can often be influenced by market conditions, sectoral trends or a handful of successful stock bets. What matters more is whether the fund has been able to deliver competitive returns across different market environments.

Investors should look beyond recent performance and examine track records over three-, five- and seven-year periods. A fund that consistently remains among the better performers in its category through bull markets, corrections and sideways phases often reflects a robust investment process and disciplined portfolio management. The objective is to identify one that has withstood changing market conditions and delivered relatively predictable outcomes over time.

Evaluate risk-adjusted returns

Two funds may have delivered similar gains over a five-year period, yet one may have exposed investors to significantly greater volatility along the way. This is where risk-adjusted performance measures become useful. Alpha measures a fund manager's ability to generate returns above the benchmark after accounting for the level of risk taken. A positive alpha suggests that performance is being driven by investment skill rather than simply rising markets. Beta, meanwhile, indicates how sensitive a fund is to market movements. A fund with a beta above one is likely to be more volatile than the broader market while a beta below one suggests relatively lower volatility.

The Sharpe Ratio adds another layer by evaluating how much return a fund generates for every unit of risk assumed. A higher Sharpe Ratio indicates that investors are being compensated more efficiently for the volatility they endure.

Taken together, these metrics help investors distinguish between funds that are delivering superior returns through a disciplined investment process and those achieving similar outcomes by taking substantially higher risks.

Pay attention to costs

Every mutual fund charges an expense ratio to cover fund management and operating costs, and this fee is deducted directly from the fund's assets. While the difference between a 1 per cent and 2 per cent expense ratio may appear negligible in a single year, it can have a meaningful impact on long-term wealth creation. Over a period of 15 or 20 years, higher costs can significantly erode the benefits of compounding, particularly when investment returns are moderate.

This does not imply that investors should always choose the lowest-cost fund. A higher expense ratio may be justified if the fund manager consistently delivers superior risk-adjusted returns and outperforms both peers and benchmarks over long periods. However, investors should ensure they are receiving value for the additional cost.

The rapid growth of index funds highlights this shift in thinking. Since these funds simply replicate a benchmark index rather than actively selecting stocks, they typically operate at substantially lower costs, allowing investors to retain a larger share of market returns over time.

Know what the fund owns

While performance numbers reveal the outcome, the underlying holdings explain how those returns were generated and what risks may lie ahead.

Before investing, it is worth examining where the fund is allocating capital. Is the portfolio diversified across sectors and companies, or is it heavily dependent on a few stocks or themes? A concentrated portfolio can boost returns when those bets work, but it can also lead to sharper declines when market sentiment shifts or a particular sector falls out of favour.

Some managers favour established largecap companies while others seek higher growth through mid- and smallcap stocks. Reviewing the portfolio helps investors assess whether the strategy aligns with their own risk tolerance and expectations.

FAQs

How important are alpha, beta and Sharpe Ratio while selecting a mutual fund?

These metrics help investors understand the quality of returns. Alpha indicates whether the fund manager has generated returns above the benchmark, beta measures sensitivity to market movements, and the Sharpe Ratio shows how efficiently the fund has generated returns relative to the risk taken. They provide a deeper assessment than returns alone.

Can a higher expense ratio be justified?

Yes, but only if the fund consistently delivers superior returns after accounting for risk and costs. A higher fee is worthwhile when investors receive genuine value through disciplined portfolio management and sustained outperformance. Otherwise, lower-cost alternatives such as index funds may be a better choice.

Does a larger fund size mean a better mutual fund?

Not always. A large asset base can indicate investor confidence and a strong track record, but it does not guarantee superior future returns. In some categories, particularly midcap and smallcap funds, very large fund sizes can even make it harder for managers to deploy capital efficiently.

Should I invest in a fund with a star rating of five?

Star ratings can be useful as a starting point, but they should not be the sole basis for an investment decision. Ratings are based largely on historical performance and risk metrics, which can change over time. Investors should also evaluate the fund's strategy, portfolio quality, costs and consistency.