How to ride out a two-year market slump without derailing long-term goals

Indian equities traded at relatively high valuations in late 2024. Valuations in several pockets exceeded their long-term averages, leaving little room for further multiple expansion. Earnings growth then moderated, particularly in consumption-oriented and cyclical sectors and businesses that had benefited from strong post-pandemic demand, making elevated valuations hard to sustain.

International investors have directed capital towards markets and companies that benefit directly from the artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor investment cycle, particularly the United States (US), Taiwan and South Korea. “India has relatively limited representation in the global AI hardware and semiconductor value chain,” says Arihant Bardia, founder and chief investment officer (CIO), Valtrust.

Geopolitical developments, global trade dynamics, interest rates and crude oil price movements have also affected sentiment towards emerging markets, including India. Foreign portfolio investor outflows and currency depreciation have added to the pressure on Indian equities.

Experts say international sentiment towards India appears close to peak pessimism, with much of the negative news and many of the concerns priced in. “While some volatility cannot be ruled out, there appears greater scope for sentiment to improve than to deteriorate materially further,” says Bardia.

Largecaps look better placed

The outlook for largecaps over the next six to 12 months has improved, with scope for relatively better performance. “Largecap valuations have become more reasonable relative to elevated valuations elsewhere in the market, improving their relative risk-reward proposition,” says Vaibhav Dusad, senior fund manager, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company.

Large companies offer better earnings visibility and show improved earnings momentum. Results declared so far for the second quarter (Q2) of financial year 2026–27 (FY27) have been encouraging. “Based on results declared by 80 of the Nifty 100 companies as of November 4, 2026, median sales growth and earnings per share (EPS) growth were approximately 18.9 per cent and 19.9 per cent, respectively,” says Bardia.

Large companies also have stronger balance sheets and greater resilience in an uncertain global environment. “Any revival in foreign institutional investor flows could favour largecaps,” says Dusad.

Retain midcap and smallcap exposure

The improvement in earnings extends beyond a narrow set of companies. “Based on results declared by 349 (of the) Nifty 500 companies as of November 4, 2026, median sales growth and EPS growth were approximately 19.6 per cent and 20.8 per cent, respectively,” says Bardia.

Midcaps and smallcaps are expected to account for a large part of India’s next phase of growth in manufacturing, industrial transformation, technology and new-age businesses. “Many of these companies are at an earlier growth stage, with greater scope to scale up, innovate and capture new markets,” says Bardia.

Several established largecap businesses allocate relatively less incremental capital to research and development (R&D), innovation and emerging technologies. “The next generation of innovation-led opportunities is often found among smaller and mid-sized businesses,” says Bardia.

Meaningful exposure to midcaps and smallcaps remains important in long-term portfolios. “The expectation of relatively better near-term risk-adjusted returns from largecaps does not warrant a wholesale shift away from the mid- and smallcap segments,” says Bardia.

Stay disciplined in stagnation

Sideways markets are a part of long-term investing, but investors who started during Covid-19 may find their first such phase unexpected and frustrating. “The lesson is to accept such phases rather than try to avoid them through trading or by becoming a momentum trader,” says Jatin Khemani, managing partner and CIO, Stalwart Investment Advisors.

Investors should look beyond flat share prices and track the underlying business. “They should focus on the long-term earnings potential of businesses rather than short-term index movements,” says Bardia. Khemani believes that where confidence in business fundamentals and management remains intact and valuations offer a margin of safety, stock prices should sooner or later follow earnings.

Review holdings where earnings visibility has deteriorated, valuations remain excessive or the original investment thesis no longer holds. “Such holdings should be reconsidered rather than retained indefinitely in the hope of recovery,” says Bardia.

Maintain systematic investments to reduce the temptation to panic-exit at market lows.

More reasonable largecap valuations offer an opportunity to rebalance portfolios by gradually deploying fresh capital across market-capitalisation segments.

Diversify across markets and assets

The past two years have underlined the need to diversify geographically within equities as well as across asset classes. “Between the September 2024 peak and November 4, 2026, the S&P 500 appreciated by approximately 34 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite gained around 42 per cent, both in US dollar terms,” says Bardia.

Taiwan and South Korea have benefited substantially from the global AI investment cycle through their leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, memory chips and AI hardware. “Exposure to these international markets gave investors access to growth opportunities not adequately represented in Indian indices,” says Bardia.

Gold has demonstrated its value as a diversifier amid geopolitical uncertainty, currency volatility and macroeconomic risks. Fixed-income investments continue to offer stability and predictable accrual income.

A measured allocation to international equities alongside domestic equities, fixed income and gold can improve portfolio resilience and reduce excessive dependence on one country, sector or asset class.

Avoid mistakes

Prolonged stagnation poses a behavioural challenge: Impatience can prompt investors to abandon their strategy at the wrong time. “Investors should avoid making abrupt allocation changes or trying to time the market,” says Bardia.

Prices often bottom out on the worst news and rise before the news flow turns positive. Staying out of the market carries greater risk than staying invested because investors can find it behaviourally difficult to buy back into a fast-rising market. “Those who tried to stay out during Covid-19 often regretted it when the pace and magnitude of the market’s upside surprised them,” says Khemani. Time in the market remains the most reliable way to compound wealth.