How to update nominees for bank, insurance, mutual fund, demat accounts
Having one or two nominees is enough; add more only if there's a clear reason
BS Web Team New Delhi
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Most people set up their bank accounts and investments once, and then never revisit them. One small detail often gets missed: The nominee, the person who can access your money if something happens to you. If this is missing or outdated, your family may face delays and paperwork just to claim what is already yours. The good part is that updating nominees is quick and mostly online. It’s less about effort and more about remembering to do it.
Where nomination fits and why it matters across accounts
Before updating anything, it helps to know where nomination is actually required.
Bank accounts
- Savings accounts, fixed deposits, lockers
- Most banks now allow adding more than one nominee
You can either:
- Divide the amount between people, or
- Add a backup nominee
Demat and trading accounts
- Holds stocks and ETFs
Here, nomination is important because:
- Without it, transfer can become a legal process
You can add multiple nominees and assign shares.
Mutual funds
- You can add one or more nominees.
- You can decide the percentage (for example, 60 per cent to one person, 40 per cent to another)
Important: Nomination may be linked to each folio, not automatically to all.
Insurance policies
- The nominee receives the claim amount
If the nominee is a minor:
- You must add an adult guardian (called an appointee)
A simple way to think about it
If money is involved, a nomination should be there.
How to update nominees step by step (Without overthinking it)
The process is almost the same everywhere.
Step 1: List everything
Start by listing:
- Bank accounts
- Mutual funds
- Demat accounts
- Insurance policies
Most people realise here that something is missing.
Step 2: Check what’s already there
Log in and check:
- Is a nominee added?
- Is it still correct?
Sometimes the nominee is outdated or incomplete.
Step 3: Update or add a nominee
This can be done online:
- Through your bank or app
- Through your broker or investment platform
- Through mutual fund platforms
You will need basic details:
- Name
- Relationship
- Date of birth
For multiple nominees:
- Make sure the percentage adds up correctly
Step 4: Confirm and save proof
After updating:
- Check confirmation
- Save a screenshot or email
Don’t assume it’s done; verify it once.
How to manage nominees
You don’t need a complex system. Just keep it clear and updated.
Keep it consistent
If it makes sense for your situation:
- Use the same nominee across major accounts
This avoids confusion later.
Update after life changes
Always review your nominees when:
- You get married
- You have children
- There are major financial changes
Avoid having multiple nominees
For most people, one or two nominees are enough. Add more only if there’s a clear reason.
Keep a simple record
Maintain a basic note of:
- Accounts
- Nominees
So your family knows where everything is.
Common mistakes and a simple action checklist
Common mistakes
- Spelling or detail mismatches
- Not adding a nominee at all
- Forgetting to update after life changes
- Adding a minor without an appointee
- Assuming one update applies everywhere
Action checklist
- List all accounts and investments
- Check nominee status everywhere
- Update missing or outdated details
- Ensure percentages add up correctly
- Verify & save confirmation
- Review once in a while
FAQs
How many nominees are enough for most people?
In most cases, one nominee is enough. However, if you want to divide assets, you can add more and assign percentages. The goal is clarity, not complexity.
Should an investor choose direct or regular plans?
This applies to mutual funds. Direct plans usually have lower costs, while regular plans include advisory support. Nomination works the same in both.
When does SIP, lump sum, STP, or SWP make more sense?
These are ways to invest or withdraw money. They don’t affect nomination directly, but it helps if your nominee knows where your money is and how it flows.
What should investors track in factsheets, expense ratios, or fund overlap?
For nomination, the key thing to track is whether every account or folio actually has a nominee added. Performance tracking is separate; this is about access and ease for your family.
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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 8:59 AM IST