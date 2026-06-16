How to update nominees for bank, insurance, mutual fund, demat accounts

Most people set up their bank accounts and investments once, and then never revisit them. One small detail often gets missed: The nominee, the person who can access your money if something happens to you. If this is missing or outdated, your family may face delays and paperwork just to claim what is already yours. The good part is that updating nominees is quick and mostly online. It’s less about effort and more about remembering to do it.

Where nomination fits and why it matters across accounts

Before updating anything, it helps to know where nomination is actually required.

Bank accounts

Savings accounts, fixed deposits, lockers

Most banks now allow adding more than one nominee

You can either:

Divide the amount between people, or

Add a backup nominee

Demat and trading accounts

Holds stocks and ETFs

Here, nomination is important because:

Without it, transfer can become a legal process

You can add multiple nominees and assign shares.

Mutual funds

You can add one or more nominees.

You can decide the percentage (for example, 60 per cent to one person, 40 per cent to another)

Important: Nomination may be linked to each folio, not automatically to all.

Insurance policies

The nominee receives the claim amount

If the nominee is a minor:

You must add an adult guardian (called an appointee)

A simple way to think about it

If money is involved, a nomination should be there.

How to update nominees step by step (Without overthinking it)

The process is almost the same everywhere.

Step 1: List everything

Start by listing:

Bank accounts

Mutual funds

Demat accounts

Insurance policies

Most people realise here that something is missing.

Step 2: Check what’s already there

Log in and check:

Is a nominee added?

Is it still correct?

Sometimes the nominee is outdated or incomplete.

Step 3: Update or add a nominee

This can be done online:

Through your bank or app

Through your broker or investment platform

Through mutual fund platforms

You will need basic details:

Name

Relationship

Date of birth

For multiple nominees:

Make sure the percentage adds up correctly

Step 4: Confirm and save proof

After updating:

Check confirmation

Save a screenshot or email

Don’t assume it’s done; verify it once.

How to manage nominees

You don’t need a complex system. Just keep it clear and updated.

Keep it consistent

If it makes sense for your situation:

Use the same nominee across major accounts

This avoids confusion later.

Update after life changes

Always review your nominees when:

You get married

You have children

There are major financial changes

Avoid having multiple nominees

For most people, one or two nominees are enough. Add more only if there’s a clear reason.

Keep a simple record

Maintain a basic note of:

Accounts

Nominees

So your family knows where everything is.

Common mistakes and a simple action checklist

Common mistakes

Spelling or detail mismatches

Not adding a nominee at all

Forgetting to update after life changes

Adding a minor without an appointee

Assuming one update applies everywhere

Action checklist

List all accounts and investments

Check nominee status everywhere

Update missing or outdated details

Ensure percentages add up correctly

Verify & save confirmation

Review once in a while

FAQs

How many nominees are enough for most people?

In most cases, one nominee is enough. However, if you want to divide assets, you can add more and assign percentages. The goal is clarity, not complexity.

Should an investor choose direct or regular plans?

This applies to mutual funds. Direct plans usually have lower costs, while regular plans include advisory support. Nomination works the same in both.

When does SIP, lump sum, STP, or SWP make more sense?

These are ways to invest or withdraw money. They don’t affect nomination directly, but it helps if your nominee knows where your money is and how it flows.

What should investors track in factsheets, expense ratios, or fund overlap?

For nomination, the key thing to track is whether every account or folio actually has a nominee added. Performance tracking is separate; this is about access and ease for your family.