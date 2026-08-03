Monday, August 03, 2026 | 12:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveBank Holiday in August 2026Stocks to Watch TodayGail Share PriceRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayDelhi Property Aadhaar CardSensex Today
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Hrithik Roshan rents out Mumbai commercial property at Rs 17 lakh per month

Hrithik Roshan rents out Mumbai commercial property at Rs 17 lakh per month

Hrithik Roshan leases 6,000 sq ft office space in Andheri to Clearsynth Labs

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan leases commercial unit in Mumb ai's Lotus Nilkamal Business ParkImage: Wikimedia Commons

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 12:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has leased out a commercial office space in Mumbai’s Andheri West to Clearsynth Labs under a five-year lease agreement for a starting monthly rent at Rs 17 lakh, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
 
The transaction involves an office space at Lotus Nilkamal Business Park on New Link Road. The lease starts at a monthly rent of ₹17 lakh and includes a structured rental escalation during the agreement period.
 
The leased premises comprise seven commercial units on a higher floor of Lotus Nilkamal Business Park. Spanning nearly 6,000 sq. ft. of built-up area, the property also includes seven dedicated car parking spaces. As part of the transaction, the tenant has deposited a security amount of ₹68 lakh.
 
 
The agreement was registered on June 29, 2026, with the lease effective from April 1, 2026, and continuing until March 31, 2031.
 
Under the agreed rental terms, Clearsynth Labs Limited will pay ₹17 lakh per month during the initial three years, from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2029. Subsequently, the monthly rent will increase to ₹19.55 lakh for the remaining two years, from April 1, 2029, until the lease concludes on March 31, 2031.

Also Read

real estate developers, Realty sector

89% of NRI property exits are residential; Maharashtra tops resale listings

Ekta Kapoor, Balaji Telefilms

Producer Ekta Kapoor leases Juhu apartment for Rs 36 lakh over two years

Prestige Estates Projects, Real Estate

Prestige Estates Q1 profit drops 19% despite 16% rise in revenue

real estate, residential buildings

46% of NRI property owners want to sell now; 26% plan exits within 6 months

krt, knowledge realty trust

Knowledge Realty Q1 results: Net operating income rises 15% to ₹1,243 crore

 
"This transaction highlights the continued demand for premium commercial office space in established business districts such as Andheri West. Long-term leases with predefined rental escalations remain a preferred structure for both property owners and occupiers, offering rental visibility while supporting stable occupancy.
 
With its strategic location on New Link Road and quality commercial infrastructure, Lotus Nilkamal Business Park continues to attract corporate tenants seeking well-connected office spaces in Mumbai," said Abhishek Kiran Gupta,CEO and Co-Founder of CRE Matrix.
 
Hrithik Roshan has been steadily expanding his commercial real estate portfolio in recent years, with a string of office leasing transactions across Mumbai and Pune. Earlier this year, the actor leased a 2,727 sq ft office at Lotus Corporate Park in Goregaon to Vayam Technologies for a monthly rent of ₹5.62 lakh under a five-year agreement.
 
 He also renewed the lease for a 9,209 sq ft office at the World Trade Center in Kharadi, Pune, where shared workspace operator Regus Ruby Business Centre pays a monthly rent of ₹6.08 lakh. Reports also suggest that companies linked to Roshan acquired 10 commercial office units in Mumbai for around ₹27 crore, reflecting his growing preference for income-generating office assets over residential investments. 
 
The Roshan family's commercial real estate portfolio has also remained active. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pramila Roshan recently leased a 6,389 sq ft retail property in Andheri West to Fabindia at a monthly rent of ₹14.5 lakh. 
Infographic made with the help of ChatGPT
 
Celebrity real estate transactions continue to attract attention, especially when they involve premium commercial properties in key business districts.  In a recent transaction, Actor Bobby Deol and his wife, Tania Deol, acquired multiple office units worth over ₹15 crore in Andheri West.
 

More From This Section

salary, money

August financial checklist: Key tax, banking and market changes to track

financial influencers, finfluencers

How safe is it to accept finfluencers' investment recommendations?premium

Man holding phone

How to identify banking SMS scams before they empty your bank accountpremium

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax, Tax filing

Ignoring the ITR deadline? Experts explain the cost beyond the ₹5,000 fee

Lutyens

Innov8 founder Ritesh Malik buys Golf Links bungalow for ₹85 crore

Topics : Real Estate News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 12:40 PM IST