HSBC leases over 2 lakh sq ft office space in Hyderabad at Rs 6.4 cr/ month

HSBC Electronic Data Processing India Pvt Ltd has leased over 2 lakh square feet of office space in Hyderabad's Gachibowli at a monthly rent of nearly Rs 6.42 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a data-driven real estate consultancy firm.

The banking major has taken on sub-lease the entire third and fourth office floors (Levels 8 and 9) of Phoenix H09 at Avance Business Hub from Executive Centre India Ltd. The lease was registered on June 30, 2026, with both the sub-lease and rent commencing from July 1, 2026.

The deal covers a super built-up area of 2,03,755 sq ft (about 130,802 sq ft carpet area) at a rental of Rs 315 per sq ft per month, translating into a monthly rental outgo of Rs 6.42 crore. The company has also paid a security deposit of Rs 38.51 crore.

The sub-lease agreement is for 4 years and 7 months, with a three-year lock-in period. HSBC has the option to terminate the lease after the lock-in by giving six months' notice and may renew the agreement for an additional five-year term on mutually agreed terms.

The agreement provides for a 5 per cent annual escalation in rentals.

As part of the transaction, HSBC has been allotted 250 dedicated parking slots. Of these, 204 slots will be charged at Rs 3,500 per slot per month, while the remaining 46 slots will cost Rs 4,500 per slot per month, in addition to applicable taxes.

The document also specifies a one-time payment arrangement for June 2026 before the lease commencement.

The office space is located in Phoenix H09, part of the Avance Business Hub commercial development in Hyderabad's Gachibowli-HITEC City corridor, one of the country's largest office markets. The building comprises two basements, five stilt levels and 12 office floors.

The premises have been sub-leased by Executive Centre India Ltd, a flexible workspace and managed office operator, to HSBC Electronic Data Processing India Pvt Ltd.

HSBC's latest lease adds to a string of large office transactions in Hyderabad this year. In recent weeks, Accenture leased more than 1 million sq ft through a 10-year agreement, while Tech Mahindra took nearly 4 lakh sq ft of office space in the city.

These transactions come as India's office market posted its strongest-ever first half, with 45.5 million sq ft leased across the country in H1 2026. According to CBRE, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) accounted for 43% of all leasing activity and more than half of large office transactions (over 100,000 sq ft), with Hyderabad remaining one of the biggest beneficiaries alongside Bengaluru.