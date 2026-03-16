HSBC MF launches maiden gold ETF, FoF to tap demand for safe-haven assets

HSBC Mutual Fund has launched its first exchange-traded fund (ETF) products in India, introducing two gold-based investment options aimed at investors looking to diversify portfolios and hedge against market volatility.

The asset manager has unveiled the HSBC Gold ETF and the HSBC Gold ETF Fund of Fund, marking its maiden entry into the ETF segment in the country. The new fund offers (NFOs) for the schemes will open in March.

The NFO for the HSBC Gold ETF will run from March 16 to March 18, 2026, while the HSBC Gold ETF Fund of Fund (FoF) will be open for subscription between March 19 and March 25, 2026.

How the funds will work

The HSBC Gold ETF will invest primarily in physical gold and gold-related instruments, with its performance benchmarked against domestic gold prices. The scheme will allocate at least 95% of its assets to gold or gold-related instruments, while up to 5% may be invested in money market securities.

The HSBC Gold ETF FoF will invest a minimum of 95% of its assets in units of the HSBC Gold ETF, with the remaining portion allocated to debt or money market instruments.

Both schemes will be managed by Dipan Parikh.

While the HSBC Gold ETF will be listed and traded on the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE Ltd, the FoF version can be accessed directly through the asset management company via multiple investment routes including lumpsum investments, SIPs, SIP top-ups, STPs and SWPs.

During the NFO period, investors can participate with a minimum investment of ₹5,000, with additional investments allowed in multiples of ₹1.

"Gold, which has long held a place of importance in the Indian household is increasingly being recognized as an asset allocation pillar, offering investors to diversify their portfolio. Its unique ability to act as a hedge against market volatility makes gold essential for long-term wealth preservation and growth. With our Gold ETFs, investors can now enjoy diversification in gold without the complexities of physical storage or handling. This approach empowers investors to build more resilient portfolios and pursue their financial objectives with confidence," said Kailash Kulkarni, CEO, HSBC Mutual Fund.

“Gold’s track record of low correlation with equities, makes it a valuable diversifier and an effective hedge during heightened volatility. By maintaining a disciplined allocation to gold, investors could manage overall portfolio risk and long-term stability. With the HSBC Gold ETF and the Gold ETF FoF, we offer investors efficient and flexible means to get exposure to domestic gold price movements, supporting their broader diversification and risk management objectives," said Venugopal Manghat, CIO, Equity, HSBC Mutual Fund.

Why invest in Gold ETF:

Hedge against volatility: Gold could act as a hedge against volatility considering its low correlation with other asset classes.

Performance optimisation: The right asset class mix could help achieve favourable results over a long-term period.