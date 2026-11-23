ICICI Bank will discontinue select card-linked insurance and benefits at INOX, while raising replacement fees and revising cash transaction charges for NRI account holders.

Bank customers will lose some complimentary credit card benefits and pay higher charges for certain services from December 2026.

The changes include discontinuation of select insurance covers and INOX benefits, a higher credit card replacement fee and a new charge for replacing Priority Pass cards.

The bank will also revise charges on cash transactions exceeding free limits for NRI savings account holders and introduce higher fees for repeated electronic clearing service (ECS) debit failures.

Here is a breakdown of the changes and whom they will affect.

Credit card benefits to be discontinued

ICICI Bank will discontinue complimentary INOX benefits linked to select debit and credit cards from December 15, 2026. Customers who regularly use these offers for movie tickets will need to factor in the cost of tickets without the benefit.

The bank will also discontinue certain complimentary insurance benefits linked to select credit cards from December 15. The affected cards include:

ICICI Bank Emeralde Private Metal

Times Black ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Emeralde

ICICI Bank Emeralde Private

ICICI Bank Diamant

ICICI Bank Sapphiro

ICICI Bank Rubyx

Cardholders who relied on these covers should review their existing insurance arrangements and check whether they need separate protection.

Credit card replacement charges go up

Replacing an ICICI Bank credit card will become more expensive from December 11, 2026. The replacement fee will increase from Rs 200 to Rs 300, with goods and services tax (GST) charged separately.

The bank will also introduce a Rs 300 plus GST replacement fee for Priority Pass cards issued to credit cardholders. Replacement of these cards is currently free.

Customers who lose or damage their cards may have to pay more to obtain replacements.

NRI account holders to pay more for excess cash transactions

From December 1, 2026, ICICI Bank will raise the charge on cash deposits and withdrawals exceeding the applicable free value limits for NRI savings account holders.

Regular eligible accounts will continue to get three free cash deposit transactions and three free cash withdrawal transactions a month, with a monthly value limit of Rs 1 lakh each.

Beyond the limits, the charge will increase from Rs 3.50 to Rs 4 per Rs 1,000, or Rs 150, whichever is higher.

Eligible private banking and premium/premia customers meeting the bank's relationship-value criteria will continue to get higher limits, including up to 15 complimentary cumulative transactions and a monthly value limit of Rs 15 lakh each for deposits and withdrawals.

Repeated ECS payment failures will cost more

ICICI Bank will also revise charges for repeated ECS debit returns due to financial reasons for the same mandate within a month.

First return: Rs 500

Second return: Rs 550

Third return: Rs 550

The maximum recovery will remain capped at three instances per month per mandate, with taxes charged separately.

Customers with recurring payments for loan equated monthly instalments (EMIs), insurance premiums or other bills should maintain sufficient balances to avoid these charges.