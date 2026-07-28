Income tax notice to a deceased person: How should legal heirs respond

Why a notice to a deceased person is invalid

The Allahabad High Court has reaffirmed that proceedings initiated against a deceased person lack jurisdiction because a deceased person is not a legal entity that can receive a tax notice or participate in assessment proceedings. Such a notice is void if the department knew or could reasonably have known about the death.

“However, the taxpayer’s death does not extinguish the tax liability. Under Section 159 of the I-T Act, the legal representative may be required to complete pending assessments or pay taxes due,” says Rakesh Goel, lead consultant, AQUILAW.

Can the department correct the notice?

A notice addressed to a deceased person targets a non-existent legal entity, so the department cannot ordinarily cure it by later substituting the legal heir’s name. “If the limitation period is still open, the I-T Department may issue a fresh notice to the legal representative. However, once the limitation period has expired, the defect is generally incurable,” says Goel.

How to respond to a notice

Legal heirs should neither ignore the notice nor respond as though it were valid. They should promptly inform the assessing officer about the taxpayer’s death and submit a copy of the death certificate.

“The legal heir should register as the deceased’s legal representative on the income tax portal to respond on the estate’s behalf. Most importantly, they should specifically object that the notice is invalid because it was issued in the name of a deceased person. Given the legal complexities involved, seeking professional tax advice is advisable, especially in high-value cases,” says Aditya Bhattacharya, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

Filing the deceased’s final tax return

The deceased’s legal representative—typically a spouse, child, another legal heir or an executor—must file the final income tax return (ITR). The return covers income earned from the start of the financial year until the date of death. The legal representative files it in the deceased’s name and permanent account number (PAN) after registering on the income tax portal. “Any income generated by the deceased’s assets after death is taxed separately until the assets are transferred to the legal heirs. It may be assessed as estate income or in the hands of the heirs, depending on the circumstances,” says Bhattacharya.

A legal heir must file the deceased’s ITR if the deceased’s income before death exceeded the basic exemption limit. Filing is also required to claim a refund of tax deducted at source (TDS), carry forward eligible losses or comply with a valid income tax notice. “It may also be mandatory if the deceased held foreign assets or income, or was a company director. Even when filing is not compulsory, many families do so to complete the tax record and avoid future issues,” says Bhattacharya.

Checks before filing the return

Report only the income earned up to the date of death. A legal heir’s tax liability is limited to the value of the inherited assets and does not extend to their personal wealth.

Keep all key documents ready, including the death certificate, PAN, proof of legal heirship, Form 26AS, Annual Information Statement (AIS), bank statements and TDS certificates. The legal heir must verify the return in their representative capacity.

“If there are multiple legal heirs, decide who will file the return on behalf of the estate to avoid duplication. Also, verify whether any income tax notice was validly issued. Finally, where filing is required, ensure the return is submitted on time, as interest and penalties can still apply to the deceased’s estate,” says Bhattacharya.

Who bears the tax burden?

Under Section 159(1) of the I-T Act, 1961, the legal representative must pay any tax, interest and penalty that the deceased would have had to pay up to the date of death. “For this limited purpose, the legal representative is treated as an assessee under Section 159(3) of the Act,” says Manmeet Kaur, partner, Karanjawala & Co.

Even if the deceased’s tax dues exceed the value of the inherited estate, the legal heir’s liability is generally limited to the estate’s value under Section 159(6) of the I-T Act. “However, under Section 159(4), a legal heir may become personally liable up to the value of an asset if they dispose of or otherwise deal with estate assets before the outstanding tax liability is settled,” says Kaur.

Claiming a refund

Under Section 238(2) of the I-T Act, a legal representative can claim a tax refund due to the deceased in a representative capacity. The legal heir must first register as the deceased’s legal representative on the e-Filing portal and obtain approval. “Once approved, they should file the deceased’s ITR and provide their active bank account details to receive the refund,” says Kaur.

Dos and don’ts for legal heirs

• Retain the death certificate, estate records, tax returns, notices and demand orders

• Respond to valid notices within the prescribed deadline

• Settle outstanding tax liabilities before distributing the estate

• Do not use the deceased’s login credentials, Aadhaar OTP or digital signature after filing the final ITR

• Do not file returns thereafter as though the deceased were still alive