Income Tax is the portion of your income that you pay to the government. It is calculated on what you earn in a year: Salary, freelance income, interest, rent or other sources. As your income increases, the tax rate on higher portions of your income does too.

income tax return. This is basically a summary where you report your total income, taxes paid, and any deductions you are claiming. Paying tax and filing a return are not the same. Even if tax has already been deducted from your salary (called tax deducted at source, or TDS), you still need to file an. This is basically a summary where you report your total income, taxes paid, and any deductions you are claiming.

How the filing process works

The rule is simple: If your income crosses a certain limit, you are expected to file a return. But even beyond that, there are situations where filing becomes necessary or useful.

You should consider filing if:

Your income exceeds the basic exemption limit

Tax has already been deducted, and you want to claim a refund

You have more than one source of income

You need ITR records for loans, visas or financial proof

There are also specific cases where filing becomes mandatory regardless of income, like certain high-value transactions or foreign assets.

What to keep ready

Before you start, it helps to gather these details:

Your PAN and Aadhaar details

Bank account details

Salary details (Form 16)

Interest income from banks or deposits

Investment details if you are claiming deductions

The filing process is mostly online now. The steps are fairly straightforward:

Add up all your income Subtract deductions (if you are using them) Arrive at your taxable income (this is the amount on which tax is calculated) Check how much tax has already been paid Pay the balance or claim a refund.

As a starting point, filing is usually required once your income crosses a basic limit. Under current rules:

Around ₹3 lakh under the new tax regime

Around ₹2.5 lakh under the old tax regime

Income above these levels is taxed in slabs. This simply means different portions of your income are taxed at different rates, not the entire amount at one flat percentage.

It’s also important to note that filing and paying taxes are not the same. In some cases, even if your total income is higher, deductions or rebates may reduce your final tax to zero but you may still need to file a return.

How to use Form 16, AIS, Form 26AS and other records correctly

Most people start with Form 16, but that alone may not be enough. Here’s what each document means:

Form 16: Given by your employer. It shows your salary and the tax already deducted

Given by your employer. It shows your salary and the tax already deducted Form 26AS: A record of taxes paid against your PAN, like TDS by your employer or bank

A record of taxes paid against your PAN, like TDS by your employer or bank AIS (Annual Information Statement): A more detailed record that includes your financial activity, like interest income, investments, and other reported transactions

How to use them together

A practical way to approach this:

Use Form 16 for your salary details

Check Form 26AS to confirm that the tax deducted matches

Review AIS to make sure no income is missed

AIS is especially important because it picks up things that are easy to forget, like interest from savings accounts or fixed deposits.

Where mismatches usually happen

Interest income not included

Income from multiple accounts is missing

Differences between what banks report and what you declare

Even small mismatches can trigger follow-ups later.

Verification, corrections, refunds, notices, and the mistakes that cause trouble

Filing the return is only part of the process. You also need to verify it.

Verification

After submission, you must confirm your return, usually through an OTP linked to Aadhaar or net banking.

If you don’t do this, your return is treated as not filed.

Corrections and revised returns

If you notice any mistakes later, such as any missing income or entering a wrong number, you can file for a revised return within the allowed time. This also replaces your earlier filing.

Refunds

If excess tax has been paid, your refund is credited to the bank account. Delays may happen due to:

Bank account not validated

Return not verified

Mismatch in reported income

Notices

Sometimes you may receive a notice from the tax department. This is usually for:

Income mismatch (for example, AIS vs your return)

Missing details

Incorrect claims

Most notices are routine and can be handled online by responding with the correct details.

Common mistakes to avoid

Depending only on Form 16 and ignoring other income

Not checking AIS before filing

Forgetting to verify the return

Entering incorrect personal or bank details

Most of the issues arise from small oversights rather than complex errors.

FAQs

Which documents should be kept ready before filing?

You should keep Form 16, bank statements, interest certificates, and investment proofs ready. These help ensure all your income and deductions are correctly reported.

How do AIS and Form 26AS differ?

Form 26AS mainly shows taxes paid (like TDS). AIS shows a wider range of financial activity. Mismatches often appear when the income shown in AIS is not included in your return.

Can a return be revised after submission?

Yes, you can file a revised ITR if you find an error after submission. This allows you to correct mistakes within the allowed time.

What do you do if your refund is delayed or a notice arrives?

Check if your return is verified and your bank details are correct. For notices, read the reason carefully and then respond with accurate information online. Most cases can be resolved without much difficulty.