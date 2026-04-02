India deals slow, but IPOs shine: Investment banking fees hit 8-year low

India’s investment banking activity started 2026 on a weak note, with deal volumes, capital raising and advisory fees all declining sharply, reflecting a cautious market environment despite pockets of resilience in equity fundraising and technology deals.

According to the latest India Investment Banking Review: First Quarter 2026 by London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), total investment banking fees in India stood at $231.4 million in Q1 2026, marking a 31% year-on-year decline and the lowest first-quarter tally since 2018.

The slowdown comes amid a broader cooling in deal-making activity, tighter liquidity conditions and a high base effect from last year.

"Dealmaking in India opened 2026 on a cautious note, with M&A deal value down 21% year-on-year, reflecting softer momentum as the number of announced transactions declined 32% compared to the same period last year. Activity at the upper end of the market was also limited, with only five deals exceeding $1 billion, totaling $6.5 billion, versus seven such transactions worth $15.4 billion a year earlier," said Elaine Tan, Senior Manager at LSEG Deals Intelligence.

Recent announced deals point to a rotation toward high technology, industrials, retail, and consumer-linked sectors, which together accounted for over 54% of India’s M&A value in the first quarter of 2026, driven by transactions involving data infrastructure, software, transport, and food and beverage.

"Deal makers continue to prioritize scale, AI adoption, domestic consolidation, and portfolio divestitures, amidst uncertainty and broader caution, resulting in more selective pockets of activity," said Tan.

Equity capital markets showed relative resilience, despite the broader slowdown, with IPO proceeds rising 8% year-on-year and total ECM issuance holding at nearly US$6 billion, supported by activity in Industrials, Energy & Power, Retail, and Materials.

"Notably, India remained a leading global IPO destination, accounting for approximately 8% of worldwide IPO proceeds despite ongoing market volatility," said Tan.

Deal activity drops, but inbound interest rises

Overall deal-making involving India fell sharply during the quarter. Total announced mergers and acquisitions (M&A) stood at $17.4 billion, down 44.5% year-on-year, while the number of deals dropped 30.4%, making it the slowest first quarter since 2021.

Domestic M&A was particularly weak, plunging 63.3% to $9.1 billion, highlighting subdued corporate confidence and fewer large-ticket transactions within India.

However, foreign investor interest remained strong. Inbound M&A rose 65.9% to $7.0 billion, the highest first-quarter level since 2024. The United States emerged as the dominant player, accounting for 38.7% of inbound deals and also 53.2% of outbound deal targets for Indian firms.

Outbound M&A, on the other hand, declined 46.8% to $1.2 billion, indicating Indian companies are becoming more cautious about overseas expansion in the current environment.

Technology leads sectoral activity

Despite the overall slowdown, sectoral trends highlight a shift in investor focus.

The high technology sector led M&A activity at $2.9 billion, registering a 40.8% year-on-year increase and accounting for 16.6% market share. Industrials followed with $2.65 billion, up 20.1%, while energy and power saw a sharp decline of 72.1% to $2.0 billion.

Private equity-backed deals also softened, falling 20.8% to $5.5 billion, suggesting a more cautious stance from financial sponsors amid valuation concerns and global uncertainty.

Equity markets show resilience amid volatility

In contrast to the broader slowdown, equity capital markets (ECM) showed relative strength.

Indian companies raised $5.9 billion through equity issuances, down a modest 9.3% year-on-year, but still elevated compared to historical averages.

Notably, IPO activity bucked the trend, with proceeds rising 7.8% to $2.5 billion, making it the strongest first-quarter IPO performance since 2018, despite a drop in the number of listings.

Follow-on offerings, which contributed 58% of total ECM proceeds, declined 18.7% to $3.4 billion, reflecting some moderation in secondary fundraising.

Sectorally, financial services led equity issuance with $1.2 billion, followed by energy and power at $1.0 billion—which more than doubled year-on-year—and retail at $893 million, nearly tripling from last year.

Debt markets see sharp correction

Debt capital markets (DCM) witnessed the steepest decline among all segments.

Bond issuances by Indian entities fell 39% year-on-year to $19.5 billion, making it the weakest first quarter in a decade.

The financial sector continued to dominate, accounting for 70.2% of total bond issuance at $13.7 billion, although volumes were down over 40% from last year. Government and agency issuances stood at $2.3 billion, while energy and power raised $1.1 billion, both seeing significant declines.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

INVESTMENT BANKING FEES

India investment banking activities generated an estimated $231.4 million in fees in the first quarter of 2026, down 31% year-on-year. This marked the lowest first-quarter fee total since 2018.

ECM underwriting fees rose 39% year-on-year to $84.3 million. In contrast, DCM underwriting fees declined 44% from the prior year to US$47.2 million. Syndicated lending fees fell 36% year-on-year, generating US$28.1 million during the quarter. Completed M&A advisory fees declined 50% year-on-year to US$71.9 million.

Axis Bank ranked first for overall investment banking fees in India, earning US$21.9 million and capturing a 9.5% wallet share of the total fee pool.

M&A

Deal-making activity involving India reached US$17.4 billion, representing a 44.5% decline from a year ago. The number of announced deals fell 30.4% year-on-year, marking the slowest first quarter since 2021.

Target India M&A activity totaled US$16.1 billion, down 44.4% from the prior year. Domestic M&A declined sharply, falling 63.3% year-on-year to US$9.1 billion.

Inbound M&A reached US$7.0 billion, a 65.9% increase from a year ago and the highest first-quarter total since 2024. Outbound M&A activity fell 46.8% year-on-year to US$1.2 billion. By value, the United States was both the largest foreign acquiror of Indian assets, accounting for 38.7% of inbound M&A, and the top overseas target for Indian companies, capturing 53.2% of outbound activity.

Sector-wise, High Technology led deal activity, totaling US$2.9 billion, up 40.8% year-on-year, and accounting for 16.6% market share. Industrials followed with US$2.65 billion, up 20.1%, capturing 15.3% share. Energy & Power totaled US$2.0 billion, down 72.1% from last year, representing 11.6% market share.

Private equity–backed M&A in India amounted to US$5.5 billion, a 20.8% decline compared to a year ago.

EQUITY

India’s equity capital markets raised US$5.9 billion in the first quarter of 2026, a 9.3% decline from the same period last year. The number of ECM offerings fell 18.3% year-on-year, though activity remained elevated relative to historical levels.

Initial public offerings (IPO) by Indian issuers raised $2.5 billion, up 7.8% year-on-year, marking the highest first-quarter since 2018, despite a 14.1% decline in the number of IPOs. Follow-on offerings, which accounted for 58% of India’s overall ECM proceeds, raised US$3.4 billion, down 18.7% from the same period last year. The number of follow-on offerings declined 27.6% year-on-year.

The Financials sector accounted for majority of the nation’s ECM activity with US$1.2 billion in proceeds, a 13.3% increase from a year ago, representing 20.5% market share, bolstered by Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust’s US$648.58 million IPO. Energy & Power raised US$1.0 billion, capturing 17.4% market share following a 127.0% year-on-year increase in proceeds. Retail rounded out the top three sectors, raising US$893.4 million, nearly triple the level recorded in the first quarter of last year, and accounting for 15.1% market share.

Kotak Mahindra Bank leads the ranking for the underwriting of Indian-domiciled ECM activity with US$732.3 million in related proceeds and a 12.4% market share.

BONDS

Primary bond offerings by India-domiciled issuers totaled $19.5 billion in the first quarter of 2026, representing a 39.0% decline from a strong first quarter last year and the weakest opening quarter in a decade.

The Financials sector dominated issuance, raising US$13.7 billion and accounting for 70.2% market share, though proceeds declined 41.1% year-on-year. Government & Agencies ranked second, raising US$2.3 billion, down 22.9% year-on-year, and capturing 11.8% market share. Energy & Power placed third, raising US$1.1 billion, a 57.3% decline, and accounting for 5.5% market share.

Trust Group led the underwriting league table for Indian-domiciled bond issuance, capturing 11.1% market share with US$2.17 billion in related proceeds.