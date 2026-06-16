India digital fraud is twice global average. Telecom fraud surged 308%

As many as 7.1% of all digital transactions involving consumers in India were flagged as suspected fraud attempts in 2025, nearly double the global average of 3.8%, according to TransUnion's H1 2026 Top Fraud Trends Report.

The findings highlight a growing challenge for businesses as fraudsters increasingly shift from traditional scams to identity-based attacks targeting digital accounts and consumer credentials.

India's fraud rate far exceeds the global average

The report shows that India remains significantly more exposed to digital fraud than many global markets.

While the global suspected digital fraud rate stood at 3.8% in 2025, India's rate reached 7.1%, suggesting that roughly one in every 14 digital transactions involving Indian consumers carried indicators associated with fraudulent activity.

The data points to a threat landscape where fraudsters are increasingly leveraging technology, automation and stolen identities to bypass traditional security systems. “Fraudsters are weaponizing both consumer trust and emerging technologies,” said Natarajan Ramani, head of TransUnion India Data Analytics Solutions (INDAS). “As the scale and sophistication of fraudulent operations continue to grow, the threat landscape is evolving faster than ever. Addressing this requires a new generation of identity centric defences that combine advanced analytics, adaptive authentication and multilayered fraud detection. Organisations must match fraudsters’ technological innovation to stay ahead of rapidly changing schemes.”

Login stage emerges as the biggest risk

Globally, account creation remains the most vulnerable point in the digital customer journey, with 8.3% of account-opening attempts suspected to be fraudulent. “Fraudsters are moving upstream,” said Anurag Anand, head of fraud solutions, TransUnion India Data Analytics Solutions (INDAS). “They increasingly exploit vulnerabilities at account creation and login, concealing identity manipulation until losses mount. These methods enable criminals to evade rulesbased systems built for a different threat environment.

India, however, presents a different picture.

The highest fraud risk in the country is now concentrated at the account login stage, where 3.9% of attempts were flagged as suspicious in 2025. This was followed by account creation at 3.1% and financial transactions at 1.2%.

The shift suggests fraudsters are increasingly targeting existing users rather than creating fake identities from scratch. By compromising legitimate credentials, attackers can gain access to accounts while appearing to be genuine customers.

Logistics records the highest fraud rate

This was followed by telecommunications (14.7%) and insurance (11.5%). These sectors often rely on real-time interactions, distributed networks and high-frequency transactions, creating opportunities for fraudsters to exploit gaps in identity verification and authentication. Telecommunications Has Seen the Biggest Increase in Suspected Digital Fraud from India Among Industries Analysed Top sectors by suspected digital fraud attempt rate in India in 2025: Among all sectors analysed, logistics recorded the highest suspected digital fraud attempt rate in India at 16.3%, meaning roughly one in six digital interactions in the sector showed fraud indicators.This was followed by telecommunications (14.7%) and insurance (11.5%). These sectors often rely on real-time interactions, distributed networks and high-frequency transactions, creating opportunities for fraudsters to exploit gaps in identity verification and authentication.

Logistics: 16.3%

Telecommunications: 14.7%

Insurance: 11.5%

Gaming (online sports betting, poker, etc.): 9.6%

Communities (online dating, forums, etc.): 4.7%

Financial Services: 2.6%

Retail: 2.5%

Travel & Leisure: 0.5%

C hange in suspected digital fraud volume between 2024 and 2025:

Telecommunications: +308% (highest increase)

Insurance: +145%

Logistics: +31%

Communities: -21%

Gaming: -36%

Financial Services: -65%

Travel & Leisure: -68%

Retail: -99%

According to the report, industries that depend heavily on real-time interactions, distributed networks and high-frequency transactions are particularly vulnerable to fraud attempts.

While logistics reported the highest fraud rate, telecommunications witnessed the most dramatic increase in fraud activity.

The volume of suspected fraud attempts in telecom jumped 308% between 2024 and 2025, the steepest increase among all sectors studied.

Insurance recorded a 145% rise, while logistics saw a 31% increase.

In contrast, several sectors witnessed declines:

Retail: -99%

Travel & Leisure: -68%

Financial Services: -65%

Gaming: -36%

Communities: -21%

The data suggests fraudsters may be redirecting their efforts toward industries where identity verification remains complex and digital engagement is rising rapidly.

The report argues that fraud is becoming increasingly identity-centric.

.For businesses, this means traditional rule-based fraud controls may no longer be sufficient. Instead of relying on crude scams, attackers are using stolen credentials, synthetic identities and sophisticated account takeover techniques to gain access to legitimate accounts. This makes detection harder because fraudulent activity often appears to originate from real customers.

As India's digital payments, e-commerce and online services ecosystem continues to expand, companies may need to invest more heavily in identity verification, behavioural analytics and adaptive authentication tools to keep pace with evolving threats.

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