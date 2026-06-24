India Inc's $3.4-trillion club: AI, IPL, defence are new wealth creators

The combined value of India's 500 most valuable non-state-run companies has climbed to $3.4 trillion, a figure now larger than the GDP of Canada and roughly equivalent to the combined economies of Indonesia and Spain. But the bigger story is not the size of Corporate India — it is who is creating value and who is losing it.

The latest Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 report revealed that India Inc has crossed $3.4 trillion in value, with the 500 companies collectively matching the scale of major global economies.

Technology services giants that once dominated wealth creation have ceded ground to telecom, financial services, defence manufacturing, renewable energy, consumer brands and even professional sports franchises. Cricket has officially entered India's corporate mainstream. In a first, five IPL franchises made it to the Hurun India 500, highlighting the transformation of sports teams into billion-dollar businesses. With a combined valuation exceeding ₹86,000 crore, IPL franchises are no longer being viewed merely as sporting assets but as powerful consumer brands built on media rights, sponsorships, digital audiences and intellectual property.

Markets become more selective

Only 198 of the 500 companies on this year's list increased their valuation during the year. The report says markets are increasingly rewarding fundamentals rather than narratives.

Fundamentals return to centre stage, with ROE, cash generation, and balancesheet strength being rewarded over narratives.

A record 95 companies entered the ranking this year, while more than one-third of the companies that featured in the inaugural 2021 edition have dropped out. The threshold for entering the list has risen to Rs 10,230 crore, ensuring that every company in the ranking is now valued at more than $1 billion.

Together, these companies employ 8.9 million people, contribute Rs 3.23 lakh crore in taxes and spend Rs 13,433 crore on corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Reliance remains king, but the challengers are rising

Reliance Industries retained its position as India's most valuable company for the fifth consecutive year, with a valuation of Rs 19.36 lakh crore. HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel followed in second and third place respectively.

Yet the most striking story in the top rankings is Airtel's rise.

Over the past five years, Bharti Airtel has created Rs 7.64 lakh crore in shareholder value, the highest among all companies in the country. Its valuation has surged 198 per cent during the period, reflecting investors' confidence in India's telecom and digital infrastructure story.

India's 10 Most Valuable Companies are Valued More than Canada's GDP The combined value of the top 10 companies decreased by INR 11 lakh crore to INR 86 lakh crore (US$908 Bn), which is almost one-fourth of India’s GDP and 27% of the total value of the 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500. Adani Power emerged as the second-largest value creator over five years, adding nearly Rs 3.86 lakh crore in value, while ICICI Bank, NSE and Larsen & Toubro also featured prominently among the biggest wealth creators.

IT's dominance fades

Perhaps the most symbolic trend in the report is the erosion of value among India's traditional IT giants.

TCS, Infosys and Wipro collectively lost Rs 8.5 lakh crore in value over the past five years, making information technology the biggest wealth-destroying sector in the ranking.

A decade ago, TCS was India's most valuable company. Today, it has slipped to fifth position, while Infosys has fallen to ninth.

India's AI moment arrives

Ironically, even as legacy IT companies struggle, artificial intelligence has made its formal entry into India's corporate elite.

For the first time, four pure-play AI companies — Fractal Analytics, Glance, Neysa and Sarvam AI — have entered the India 500 ranking. Together they are valued at over Rs 60,000 crore.

Sarvam AI's inclusion is particularly notable. The Bengaluru-based company has become India's first homegrown large language model developer to enter the ranking, with a valuation of Rs 14,220 crore.

Defence and renewables move into the mainstream

Another major theme emerging from the report is the growing importance of strategic sectors.

Aerospace and defence recorded a 74 per cent increase in valuations, driven by rising domestic defence spending and policy support for indigenous manufacturing. Solar Industries India entered the top 50 for the first time, while MTAR Technologies, Astra Microwave Products, Aequs, Skyroot Aerospace and Apollo Micro Systems joined the list.

Renewable energy has also crossed an important threshold.

Greenko, Inox Clean Energy and Emmvee Photovoltaic Power debuted on the list this year, taking the total number of clean-energy companies in the ranking to 20 with a combined valuation exceeding Rs 3.4 lakh crore.

The rise of new India

The geography of value creation is also changing.

While Mumbai remains India's corporate capital with 141 companies on the list, followed by Bengaluru, Gurugram, Hyderabad and Chennai, the ranking now spans 50 cities. Companies from places such as Rajkot, Bikaner, Kumbakonam and Rajnandgaon have also made the cut, highlighting the growing role of Tier-II and Tier-III cities in India's economic story.

The trend suggests entrepreneurship is spreading beyond traditional metropolitan centres.

IPL enters the boardroom

Perhaps the most unexpected development is the arrival of cricket as an investable corporate asset.

For the first time, five Indian Premier League franchises — Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings — entered the India 500 ranking. Together they are valued at more than Rs 71,000 crore.

Financial services dominate

Despite the emergence of new sectors, financial services remain the backbone of corporate India.

The sector accounts for 83 companies in the ranking with a combined value of Rs 69.2 lakh crore, contributing 22 per cent of the total value of the India 500 universe.

The rise of companies such as Groww, whose valuation surged nearly 500 per cent over five years, reflects the rapid democratisation of investing and financial products across the country.

Key Takeaways from the 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 Nearly 60% of the 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500, ranked by value, do not appear in the Fortune India 500, which ranks companies by revenue. The Hurun list prioritises future profit potential over past sales. Groww, now valued at Rs 1,34,880 crore with a 430% surge, is seen by investors as the financial services platform for India's next 200 million retail investors.