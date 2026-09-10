Harrow International School Bengaluru, the first Harrow-branded school in India, brings elements of the 453-year-old British institution to Bengaluru, while Wellington College International Pune, its first campus in India, draws on the ethos of its British founding school. Shrewsbury and King’s School Canterbury are among other British institutions establishing a presence here. Alongside these foreign names is a growing universe of Indian schools and networks, including Birla Open Minds, offering recognised Indian boards as well as international curricula depending on the school and location.

Suddenly, the school conversation in affluent Indian homes has become more complicated. It is no longer simply CBSE or ICSE. Parents are asking: IB or Cambridge? IGCSE or CBSE? Indian school or international? Day school or boarding? And, increasingly, if one school costs ₹3 lakh a year and another ₹15 lakh, what exactly does that additional ₹12 lakh buy?

Behind these questions lies a change in what parents want from school. Marks still matter, but so do confidence, communication, sport, arts, global exposure, counselling, university guidance and the ability to think independently. All of which comes with a price tag.

The question of the examination board The first challenge is understanding the choices. CBSE remains India’s most familiar national board, with a structured curriculum and a natural fit with the Indian competitive-examination ecosystem. CISCE conducts ICSE in Class X and ISC in Class XII, and is known for a broad curriculum and emphasis on language.

Cambridge offers qualifications including IGCSE and A Levels, with considerable flexibility in subject choice. IB takes a more inquiry-led and interdisciplinary approach, with research, projects, and independent thinking playing an important role.

“CBSE is a structured national curriculum with a strong academic foundation and is particularly well aligned with competitive examinations in India. ICSE tends to offer greater breadth and depth across subjects, with a strong emphasis on language. Cambridge/IGCSE gives students greater flexibility in subject choices and encourages conceptual understanding, while the IB is more inquiry-led and interdisciplinary,” says Deepika Grover, a Delhi-based CBSE school educationist.

Amid the demand for everything 'international', Grover cautions against overlooking CBSE. “CBSE continues to have very real strengths. It provides a clear and structured curriculum, has strong foundations in mathematics and science, and works particularly well for students who may eventually sit for competitive examinations such as JEE or NEET,” she points out.

Having said that, CBSE itself is changing, with greater emphasis on competency-based learning, application, and critical thinking. A good CBSE school with excellent teachers may well be a better choice for a child than an expensive international school selected simply for its label. “The board alone does not determine the quality of education,” says Grover. “A good school, good teachers and the right fit for the individual child matter enormously.”

Going global, but at home International schools in India were once associated largely with expatriate families who needed their children to move easily between countries and education systems. That profile is changing.

At Wellington College International Pune, which opened in 2023, the expatriate-to-Indian student ratio is around 60:40, but is moving towards an even split, says Nigel Fossey, MBE and Master of the school. “Whether Indian or expatriate, parents choosing international schools increasingly want the same things for their children,” he said. Academics, he says, are almost taken as a baseline. Parents expect more — safeguarding, extracurricular opportunities, meaningful trips, pastoral care, counselling, and university advice.

Most of all, they want options. “They want every possible door to be open to them and do not want any doors closed,” he says. Those doors no longer lead only to Britain or America. Families are looking at universities across Europe and Asia as well as leading institutions in India. University and scholarship guidance is consequently becoming another part of what parents expect from schools. The price can be substantial. At Wellington Pune, for instance, annual Early Years fees range from around ₹12.6 lakh to ₹18.5 lakh, depending on the programme.

At Harrow International School Bengaluru, the proposition goes beyond acquiring an international qualification - students can switch from IGCSE to either A Levels or the IB Diploma Programme in Sixth Form.

Dr Caroline Pascoe, Head of School, Harrow International School Bengaluru, says the starting point is that there is no single definition of success. “Every child is different,” she says, and the school’s idea of providing a 'Global Education for Future Leaders' is about giving students the “confidence, character, knowledge and experiences to navigate an increasingly complex and interconnected world".

What does that mean on the ground? Its co-curriculum includes 20 sports, performing arts, community service and expeditions. Its super-curriculum takes students beyond the formal syllabus through research, debate, public speaking, international competitions and interdisciplinary learning. “Small class sizes, a strong House system and individualised pastoral care mean that every student is known and supported as an individual,” says Pascoe.

For some Indian parents, this is precisely the attraction: a global school experience without sending a child overseas at 13 or 14. Harrow Bengaluru has students from 18 nationalities, while around 60 per cent of its teachers come from international and multicultural backgrounds. Parents, then, are paying not simply for IGCSE, IB or A Levels, but for what surrounds the child. Whether that ecosystem is worth the premium is the calculation each family must make.

Learning in the age of AI There is another question facing parents today: what should education look like when a child can use artificial intelligence to get an answer in seconds? At Harrow, Pascoe describes the approach as “human-centred learning”. Technology, she says, should enhance rather than replace teaching, discussion and human connection. Through the Harkness approach, students lead discussions, ask questions, share perspectives, and engage with one another. “At a time when information is instantly available, the ability to question, interpret, debate and form independent judgements becomes even more valuable,” she says.

That curiosity extends into STEAM - traditional STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) plus Arts - and innovation, where coding, robotics, digital design and prototyping encourage students to experiment and solve problems, This ways, they become, as Pascoe puts it, “creators rather than simply consumers of technology”.

Wellington, too, is looking at the implications of AI. Fossey says Wellington College Education is working with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to explore how education should evolve in the age of artificial intelligence. Parents choosing a school today are, after all, preparing their children for a workplace they themselves cannot quite imagine.

Beyond the label There is a danger, though, in equating 'international' with a famous foreign name.

Birla Open Minds International schools operate across different locations and cater to different student profiles. Depending on the school, the network works with recognised Indian boards as well as international curricula. “International school means different things to different parents. For some, it is about the curriculum or board; for others, it is the learning environment, exposure, teaching practices, infrastructure or opportunities available to children,” says Yatharth Gautam, director and chief operating officer, Birla Open Minds Education Limited.

“What remains consistent is our endeavour to provide a well-rounded educational experience where children are encouraged not only to know, but also to question, explore, apply and create,” he says. That aspiration is no longer restricted to the metros. Birla Open Minds is seeing demand in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities from parents who want their children prepared for opportunities beyond their immediate geography. “The aspiration for quality education is not limited by geography,” Gautam says.

The internationalisation of Indian schooling, therefore, is not simply about famous British names arriving in Bengaluru or Pune. It is also about Indian parents reconsidering what they want out of a school education.

Match the child For all the choices, there may be no such thing as the 'best' board. A more useful question is: Which curriculum suits the child sitting in the classroom? “A child who is comfortable with structure, clearly defined syllabi, and examination-oriented learning may thrive in CBSE, particularly if Indian competitive examinations are likely to be part of the journey,” says Divansha Mehra, a Gurugram based IB School educationist.

“IB may suit a child who is naturally curious, enjoys asking questions, researching, presenting and making connections across subjects. Cambridge can work particularly well for students who value flexibility and want to go deeper into subjects that interest them,” she notes.

Choosing a curriculum because friends have chosen it, or because 'international' sounds more aspirational, can therefore be a mistake. “There is no universally better board. The right curriculum is the one that matches the child’s learning style, strengths and future plans,” says Mehra.

Perhaps that is where the school search should begin — not with the brand, board or fee, but with the child. “A higher fee does not automatically translate into better education,” says Gautam. Rather than being swayed by a gleaming campus or brochure, he suggests looking at things that are harder to photograph: the quality and stability of teachers, individual attention, student-teacher engagement, learning resources, sports and arts, counselling and the breadth of experiences available.

Parents should also do a calculation they may not instinctively make: multiply the annual premium across the child’s school years. Add a second child and the numbers become larger still. A difference of several lakh rupees a year can turn into a substantial education bill before university has even begun. Some families may decide that the peer group, exposure and opportunities offered by a premium international school are well worth paying for. Others may find everything their child needs in a good Indian-board school.