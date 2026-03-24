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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / India's HNI women turn risk-takers: 73% in equities, 53% absorb volatility

India's HNI women turn risk-takers: 73% in equities, 53% absorb volatility

Women investors level up: More equities, more control, more risk appetite

Women investors, Woman

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Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 8:17 AM IST

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India’s high-net-worth women are becoming more active, confident and sophisticated investors, with a growing tilt toward equities and higher risk-taking, according to a new report by Waterfield Advisors. 
 
The second edition of the Women of Wealth Report 2026, based on a survey of 169 women with net worth exceeding ₹10 crore, shows a clear shift from passive wealth holders to active decision-makers.
 
Equities emerge as the top choice
 
One of the most striking trends is the sharp rise in equity participation.
 
  • 72.8% of respondents now invest in domestic equities
  • Up nearly 11 percentage points from 2024
 
This is the largest increase across all investment categories in the study, reflecting growing comfort with market-linked assets.
 

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“More women are investing across more asset classes, and more are meaningfully involved in decisions that affect their wealth,” said Nitaa Shivdasani, Managing Director at Waterfield Advisors.
 
Women take control of financial decisions
 
The report also highlights a significant increase in financial decision-making power.
 
50.9% of respondents rate their involvement in family investments at 8/10 or higher
 
Average involvement score has risen from 6.2 (2024) to 6.95 (2026)
 
Investor sophistication improves
 
Beyond participation, the quality of investing is also improving.
 
28.4% now classify as “Level 2 investors”, up from 22.9% in 2024
(those with clear goals, strong understanding, and advisory partnerships)
 
Risk appetite stronger than expected
 
Contrary to the long-held belief that women investors are conservative, the data points to rising risk tolerance.
 
53% can absorb a 20% portfolio fall without concern while 16.6% would tolerate up to a 50% decline
 
This indicates a growing acceptance of market volatility as part of long-term wealth creation.
 
Transparency trumps everything
 
When it comes to wealth advisory, trust and transparency are non-negotiable.
 
75.1% prioritise full transparency on fees, risks and conflicts
 
This ranks above even investment performance or technical capability
 
At the same time, technology is gaining acceptance: 68.6% are comfortable with AI tools, as long as human advisors remain central
 
Role in the household matters
 
A new insight in the 2026 report is the importance of a woman’s economic role within the household.
 
The study finds that:
 
  • Investment behaviour
  • Risk appetite
  • Advisory preferences
 
all vary significantly depending on whether the woman is a primary earner, co-decision maker, or inheritor.
 
Key findings from the Women of Wealth Report 2026:
1. Participation
• Domestic equities now command the interest of 72.8% of respondents, an increase of nearly 11 percentage points from 2024, the largest single movement across any comparable question in both editions of the study.
 
• 50.9% of respondents rate their involvement in family investment decisions at 8 or above, the first time a majority has crossed this threshold in the study's history. The average involvement score has risen from 6.2 in 2024 to 6.95 in 2026.
 
2. Progress:
• 28.4% of respondents now identify as Level 2 investors (those who thoroughly understand investing, have well-defined long-term objectives, and have robust advisory partnerships in place) up from 22.9% two years ago.
 
• Contrary to the prevailing assumption that high-net-worth women are predominantly risk-averse, the 2026 data tells a different story. Roughly 53% of respondents can absorb at least a 20% portfolio decline before losing sleep, and 16.6% would not experience meaningful concern until their portfolio had fallen by half.
 
3. Probity:
• 68.6% of respondents are comfortable with AI-powered tools in wealth management, provided the primary advisory relationship remains human. • 75.1% of respondents identify complete transparency on fees, risks, and conflicts of interest as non-negotiable in a wealth advisory relationship, placing it above every other consideration including ethics and technical investment capability.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 8:17 AM IST

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