India's REIT mkt-cap jumps six-fold to ₹1.7 tn since FY20; 4 REITs gain 20%

India’s listed real estate investment trust (REIT) market has expanded sharply in recent years, with total market capitalisation rising from ₹271 billion in FY20 to ₹1,726 billion in the first nine months of FY26, according to the CBRE India Real Estate Investment Market Outlook 2026 report.

The growth represents a more than six-fold increase in under six years, driven by new listings and strong unit price growth among existing REITs.

Source: National Stock Exchange and quarterly reports of listed REITs, CBRE Research, Q1 2026 Currently, five REITs are listed on Indian stock exchanges, including the most recent addition, Knowledge Realty Trust REIT, which debuted in August 2025. The report noted that the other four REITs delivered more than 20% year-on-year unit price growth between Q3 FY25 and Q3 FY26.

What is a REIT?

A Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is an investment vehicle that owns and manages income-generating real estate such as office parks, shopping malls, warehouses and other commercial properties.

Instead of buying property directly, investors can purchase units of a REIT on the stock exchange, similar to buying shares. The REIT collects rent from its properties and distributes a large portion of that income to investors as dividends.

In India, regulations require REITs to distribute at least 90% of their net distributable cash flows to investors, making them a popular option for those seeking regular income along with potential capital appreciation.

REITs allow investors to gain exposure to commercial real estate with relatively small investments, while benefiting from professional property management and diversified portfolios.

Policy changes may boost the sector

Industry experts say several regulatory changes could significantly expand the REIT market in the coming years.

“India’s REIT market has delivered consistent returns to investors through a volatile global cycle,” said Anshuman Magazine.

According to the report, three major policy developments could make 2026 a turning point for REITs.

SEBI reclassification:

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has reclassified REITs as equity-related instruments from January 1, 2026, allowing greater participation from mutual funds and specialised investment funds. Their inclusion in broader equity indices from July 2026 could also attract passive investment flows.

Bank lending proposal:

The Reserve Bank of India has proposed allowing commercial banks to lend directly to REITs. This move could reduce borrowing costs and improve cash flow generation for REIT platforms.

Government-backed REITs:

The Union Budget 2026–27 has proposed monetising real estate assets owned by central public sector enterprises through dedicated REIT structures, potentially opening high-quality commercial assets to institutional investors.

Strong investor interest

According to Rami Kaushal, regulatory changes could accelerate new listings and portfolio expansion.

The report also highlights the growth potential of small and medium REITs. CBRE estimates that the segment could exceed $75 billion in size, supported by more than 500 million square feet of eligible office, logistics and retail assets.

Investor appetite remains strong for commercial real estate, particularly the office sector, which forms the core of most REIT portfolios.

According to CBRE’s 2026 Asia Pacific Investor Intentions Survey, about 42% of India-based investors plan to allocate capital to office assets, with value-add strategies and core-plus investments emerging as the preferred approaches.

With regulatory reforms, strong rental income streams and rising institutional participation, analysts believe India’s REIT market is entering a new phase of expansion, offering investors a way to access commercial real estate without owning physical property.