India scores 71, US just 36: What the global economic rankings reveal

India is projected to be the most resilient economy among the world's 10 largest economies over 2026-30, ahead of China, Japan, Germany and the US. According to a new report, India's Economic Edge in the Top Ten Economies, released by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) on November 12, India scored 71 out of 100 on its Comparative Macroeconomic Resilience Score. China came second with 66, followed by Japan and Russia at 60 each. The US ranked last.

Using data from the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook database, ASSOCHAM ranked the ten economies on each indicator, with the best performer receiving the top rank. These ranks were converted into marks and summed to produce a final score. The ranking covers 2021-25 as the retrospective period and 2026-30 as the forward period, with 2025 and 2026 also assessed as single years.

Based on the performance on these 10 indicators during 2026-30, India scored 71 out of 100, followed by China (66), Japan and Russia (60 each), Germany (59), Italy and Brazil (53 each), the U.K. (52), France (40) and the U.S. (36).

India ranked first with a score of 71 out of 100. This is supported by 1st rank in real GDP growth and real GDP per capita growth, 2nd in gross savings and gross capital formation, 3rd in export growth and debt/GDP ratio, 5th in the primary balance, 7th in the current account and the structural balance, and 8th in the overall fiscal balance.

India's score improved from 66 in the 2021-25 period, when it ranked third behind Russia and China, to 71 for the 2026-30 projection period.

1. Stronger growth could support jobs and household incomes

India's biggest advantage in the report is its growth outlook.

The economy is projected to expand at an average real GDP growth rate of 6.9% during 2026-30, the highest among the 10 economies assessed. India's average growth during 2021-25 was 7.9%.

The report also places India first in real GDP per capita growth, which measures the increase in economic output per person after adjusting for population growth.

For households, sustained economic expansion can create opportunities through higher employment, business activity, wage growth and demand for goods and services. Sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, digital services and renewable energy could benefit from greater investment and expanding economic activity.

However, GDP growth does not necessarily mean that every household will see its income rise at the same pace. The distribution of growth, job creation, wage increases and productivity improvements will determine how much of this expansion reaches individual families.

2. High savings and investment could strengthen the domestic growth engine

India ranks second among the 10 economies in gross national savings and gross capital formation in the 2026-30 projections.

Gross national savings are projected to average 35.3% of GDP, while gross capital formation — a measure of investment in productive assets such as buildings, machinery and infrastructure — is projected at 36.7% of GDP.

China ranks first on both these indicators.

High savings provide domestic resources that can help fund investment, while capital formation creates productive capacity for future growth. This can support businesses, infrastructure development and employment.

For individual investors, a growing domestic investment base could create opportunities across sectors such as banking, manufacturing, infrastructure, engineering, power and logistics.

But there is an important distinction between national savings and household financial savings. The report's gross national savings figure includes savings across households, companies and government. It should not be interpreted as the amount Indian families are putting into bank deposits, mutual funds or other financial products.

Nor does a higher investment-to-GDP ratio guarantee superior returns from equities or other asset classes. Valuations, corporate earnings, interest rates and the price at which investors buy assets will continue to matter.

3. India's improving debt position could provide more room for future growth

India's public debt trajectory is another factor supporting its ranking.

The report projects general government debt at an average of around 79.9% of GDP during 2026-30, compared with 84.8% during 2021-25. Its projections show the debt ratio declining from 83.1% in 2026 to 77% by 2030.

A declining debt-to-GDP ratio can strengthen fiscal sustainability and potentially give the government greater flexibility to respond to economic shocks.

4. The fiscal deficit remains a concern

Despite its first-place ranking, India's public finances remain a weak spot.

The report estimates that India's general government fiscal deficit averaged 8.5% of GDP during 2021-25 and projects it to narrow to 7.1% during 2026-30.

India ranks eighth among the 10 economies on its overall fiscal balance for the projection period.

A persistent fiscal deficit means the government continues to spend more than it receives, requiring borrowing to bridge the gap. Higher borrowing requirements can influence interest rates, the cost of capital and the availability of funds for private investment.

ASSOCHAM Secretary General Saurabh Sanyal identifies fiscal consolidation as the main area to watch.

"The report identifies fiscal consolidation as the main area to watch. India's general government deficit was the largest of the ten in 2021-25 but is projected to narrow from an average of 8.5% of GDP to 7.1% in 2026-30," he said.

Oil dependence remains a risk for household budgets

India's external position is another vulnerability highlighted by the report.

Its current account deficit is projected to average 1.4% of GDP during 2026-30, compared with 1.1% during 2021-25, and could reach 1.7% by 2030.

A current account deficit means the country spends more on its transactions with the rest of the world than it earns. India's dependence on imported crude oil makes this position vulnerable to international energy prices.

When crude oil prices rise, the cost of imports can increase, putting pressure on the rupee and potentially adding to inflation. Higher fuel and transportation costs can eventually feed into the prices of everyday goods and services.

For households, this can mean higher commuting costs, more expensive groceries and pressure on disposable incomes. For investors, it can affect sectors differently: oil-importing companies may face higher input costs, while some domestic energy producers could benefit from higher prices.

The report points to energy diversification and investment in renewable power as important ways to reduce this vulnerability.

India's renewable energy capacity stood at 274.68 GW in March 2026, against a target of 500 GW of non-fossil-fuel capacity by 2030.

6. Manufacturing, exports and digital services could create investment opportunities

India's growth outlook is supported by opportunities in manufacturing, higher-value services and digital industries.

The report noted that the digital economy contributes around 13% of India's GDP and could approach 20% by 2030. It also points to the expansion of manufacturing and India's growing network of free trade agreements as potential drivers of exports and investment.

India's export volume growth is projected at 4.5% during 2026-30, placing it third among the 10 economies.

However, the report also cautioned that preferential market access through trade agreements does not guarantee export growth. Companies will need competitive costs, reliable logistics, technology and skilled workers to gain from expanding global trade.

ASSOCHAM Chief Economist Dr S P Sharma said the next phase of growth will require reducing the cost of doing business.

"Policy should now take ease of doing business to the ground level, with more visibility for MSMEs. Cutting the cost of capital, power, compliance, logistics and labour will level the playing field at home and keep India the most resilient of the leading economies," he said.

7. Does India's top ranking make it a better investment destination?

The ranking offers a positive assessment of India's medium-term macroeconomic fundamentals, but investors should be careful about treating it as an investment recommendation.

The score is a relative comparison of 10 economies, not an assessment of the expected returns from their stock markets, bonds, property markets or currencies.

ASSOCHAM ranked countries on each of the 10 indicators, converts the rankings into marks and adds them to arrive at a score out of 100. Each indicator contributes equally to the composite score.

India's 71-point score is only five points ahead of China's 66. The report also acknowledges that India's move to the top reflects not just its own progress but changes in the performance of other economies.

There are also limitations to what the ranking tells investors. It does not assess stock market valuations, corporate earnings, household debt, income inequality or the distribution of economic growth.