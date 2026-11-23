India's white-collar job market is expected to gather pace in 2027, with hiring projected to grow 8.16% and the number of jobs forecast to reach 1.38 crore, according to the latest foundit Insights Tracker.The projected growth marks a significant acceleration from the 3.30% year-on-year increase recorded in 2026.

Non-profits stay on top as Real Estate climbs to second Growth was led by Non-profit Organisations (+19.44%), Real Estate (+16.09%) and Travel & Tourism (+13.76%), while IT roles recorded the strongest occupational growth at 20.28%. Hyderabad (+8.51%) and Bengaluru (+6.71%) emerged as the leading hiring markets.

2027 outlook: 1.38 crore jobs projected

India’s white-collar hiring market is forecast to grow 8.16% in 2027, compared with 3.30% in 2026, with 1.38 crore jobs projected for the year. Growth is expected to be driven by Consumer Electronics, Retail, Manufacturing and recovering demand in BFSI and Logistics & Transportation, alongside continued opportunities for technology professionals and mid-career talent.

Companies are likely to place greater emphasis on productivity, operational efficiency and business outcomes, with related hiring projected to increase by 15-20%. At the same time, mid-career professionals, particularly those with 7–10 years of experience, are expected to remain an important talent segment, accounting for 21% of overall hiring demand.

Demand for specialised capabilities in areas such as risk, compliance and cybersecurity is also expected to rise by 12%. Alongside external hiring, organisations are likely to place greater focus on reskilling and internal talent mobility, with these initiatives potentially accounting for 20-30% of positions filled.

“2026 has been a year of measured hiring. Employers expanded their teams thoughtfully and placed a premium on experienced professionals. Sectors like real estate, travel and healthcare added momentum, even as BFSI and IT services remained cautious. The strong demand for tech roles outside the IT sector shows how widely these skills are now needed. As hiring picks up in 2027, we expect growth to extend to more cities, more sectors and to early-career professionals, who are set to see stronger opportunities,” said Tarun Sinha, CEO, foundit.

Industry hiring remains uneven; Consumer Electronics and Retail set to lead in 2027

Non-profit Organisations recorded the strongest hiring growth in 2026 at 19.44%, followed by Real Estate (+16.09%), Travel & Tourism (+13.76%) and Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals (+12.34%). Meanwhile, BFSI (-5.00%) and Logistics & Transportation (-2.52%) recorded declines.

Coimbatore is projected to lead hiring growth in 2027 at 12.52%, reversing its 1.86% decline in 2026, followed by Bengaluru (+11.29%) and Hyderabad (+10.33%). The 2027 outlook points to stronger demand in Consumer Electronics (+14.25%), Retail (+13.99%) and Manufacturing (+12.02%). BFSI (+10.03%) and Logistics & Transportation (+10.15%) are also projected to return to positive growth.

IT roles lead occupational growth at 20.28%

IT recorded the strongest occupational growth at 20.28% in 2026, followed by Senior Management (+8.11%) and Marketing & Communications (+7.21%). Notably, IT occupations grew despite a 1.66% decline in the IT - Software & Services industry.

For 2027, IT (+10.30%), HR & Admin (+8.93%) and Senior Management (+8.56%) are projected to lead occupational hiring growth.

Hyderabad leads hiring in 2026; Coimbatore projected to top growth in 2027

Hyderabad (+8.51%) led city-wise hiring growth in 2026, followed by Bengaluru (+6.71%), Mumbai (+6.15%) and Kochi (+5.57%). In contrast, Kolkata (-10.03%) and Chandigarh (-11.19%) recorded declines.

Coimbatore is projected to lead hiring growth in 2027 at 12.52%, reversing its 1.86% decline in 2026, followed by Bengaluru (+11.29%) and Hyderabad (+10.33%).

Mid-career professionals see strongest hiring demand

Professionals with 7–10 years of experience recorded the highest hiring growth in 2026 at 8.63%, followed by those with 11–15 years (+5.54%). Entry-level hiring remained subdued at 0.69%, while demand for professionals with 4–6 years of experience declined 0.35%.

IT Jobs Grew 20% Even as Software Industry Hiring Slowed: What the Data Shows The outlook for 2027 indicates continued demand for mid-career talent (+7.51%), alongside improving opportunities for professionals with 0–3 years of experience (+4.64%).

Key points to note:

The IT paradox: IT occupations grew 20.28%, even as the IT software and services industry declined 1.66%. This is arguably the most interesting finding.

The fresher recovery: Entry-level hiring is forecast to grow 4.64%, although mid-career professionals remain the strongest segment.

The Coimbatore surprise: Hiring is projected to rise 12.52% after declining 1.86% in 2026.