Indian investors pumped nearly ₹7 lakh cr into securities markets in FY25

Indian Households Pumped Record ₹6.91 Lakh Crore Into Stock Markets in FY25 as Mutual Funds Overtake Gold and Real Estate

Indian households are rapidly shifting their savings away from traditional assets like gold and real estate and into financial markets, with investments routed through the securities market nearly doubling to a record:

₹6.91 lakh crore in FY25, according to a new research paper authored by officials from Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The figure marks a sharp jump from:

₹3.58 lakh crore in FY24,

and:

₹2.60 lakh crore in FY23,

highlighting the accelerating financialisation of Indian household savings.

The paper, authored by Prabhas Kumar Rath, Shyni Sunil and Kalyani H, said household savings channelled through the securities market form a crucial component of financial savings and are emerging as an attractive alternative to traditional assets, such as gold and real estate.

The report suggests Indian investors are increasingly choosing:

mutual funds,

equities,

ETFs,

REITs,

InvITs,

and alternative investment products

instead of relying primarily on physical assets for wealth creation.

hey added that government initiatives, such as tax incentives on investments, financial inclusion programmes and digital banking, have also encouraged Indian households to shift towards financial assets.

Mutual funds are now driving household investing

The biggest driver of the surge was mutual funds.

According to the paper:

mutual fund investments accounted for:

₹5.13 lakh crore

out of the total:

₹6.32 lakh crore invested through primary markets in FY25.

That means nearly:

four-fifths of household market investments were routed through mutual funds.

The data reinforces how professionally managed investment products are becoming the preferred route for retail participation in markets.

Jimeet Modi, founder and CEO of SAMCO Group, described the trend as a sign of market maturity rather than speculative retail frenzy.

Interestingly, households were:

net sellers of direct equities worth:

₹54,786 crore in FY25,

following:

net sales of:

₹69,329 crore in FY24.

The data suggests investors are increasingly:

"This is not a retreat. This is maturation," he said, adding that retail investors are increasingly booking gains in direct equities while allocating fresh savings to professionally managed vehicles.

Modi said mutual funds have become the primary channel for household financial savings, with nearly four-fifths of the Rs 6.91 lakh crore invested in securities markets in FY25 flowing through mutual funds.

The Sebi paper notes that household financial savings routed through securities markets are emerging as an attractive alternative to:

gold,

property,

and other traditional assets.

Historically, Indian households have preferred physical assets for long-term savings and wealth preservation.

But the report says:

higher return potential,

better liquidity,

wider market access,

digital investing platforms,

and financial inclusion initiatives

are accelerating the shift toward financial assets.

Government initiatives including:

tax incentives,

digital banking expansion,

and broader financial inclusion

have also contributed to the transition.

India’s savings-to-GDP ratio has improved

The revised methodology used in the study also boosted India’s overall savings estimates.

According to the paper:

India’s gross savings-to-GDP ratio for FY25 rose to:

34.94%,

compared with:

34.47%

under the previous methodology.

Similarly:

household savings through securities markets rose to:

2.17% of GDP,

up from:

1.71%

under the earlier framework.

Net household financial savings also improved to:

7.10% of GDP,

from:

6.63%.

Sebi changed how savings are measured

One major reason behind the sharp jump is a methodological overhaul jointly undertaken by:

Sebi,

the Reserve Bank of India,

and the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Under the older framework:

household investments in many market instruments were estimated indirectly,

and several asset classes were excluded entirely.

The previous system largely counted:

partial equity issuances,

some debt issuances,

and mutual fund investments.

But it excluded:

preferential allotments,

private debt placements,

secondary market transactions,

REITs,

InvITs,

and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).

The revised approach now uses:

actual granular data from depositories,

stock exchanges,

and the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI)

to calculate household participation more accurately.

The updated framework also includes:

trusts,

charitable organisations,

and societies

under the category of Non-Profit Institutions Serving Households (NPISHs).

Equity still dominates household wealth

The paper estimates total household assets invested in Indian securities markets stood at:

₹141.34 lakh crore

by the end of FY25.

Of this:

equity holdings accounted for:

₹88.92 lakh crore,

mutual fund investments:

₹44.39 lakh crore,

and AIF investments:

₹1.55 lakh crore.

Secondary market investments contributed:

₹59,452 crore in FY25,

supported by:

debt securities,

ETFs,

REITs,

and InvITs.

The bigger shift: India is becoming a financial-assets economy

The data suggests mutual funds — not physical assets — are increasingly becoming the central engine of middle-class wealth creation in India.

booking profits in individual stocks,while redirecting fresh savings into:SIPs,diversified mutual funds,and professionally managed portfolios.India’s savings profile is changing