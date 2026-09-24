The average premium across international ETFs has generally been around 15–20 per cent over the past year, but has risen sharply since early September. “In the case of the Motilal Oswal NASDAQ Q 50 ETF, the premium reached a maximum of 235 per cent on September 18, 2026,” says Sadiya Khan, chief investment solution officer, Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Why prices have risen above NAV International ETFs invest in overseas securities, but industry limits on overseas investments restrict fund houses’ ability to create fresh units. Demand for international diversification can therefore lift the traded price even if the value of the underlying stocks does not rise.

“If demand keeps rising while the number of available units remains fixed, the ETF can trade at a significant premium to NAV,” says Anand K Rathi, co-founder, MIRA Money.

“The premium is a demand-supply issue,” says Viram Shah, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Vested. Indian mutual funds operate within an industry-wide overseas investment limit of $7 billion, with a separate $1 billion limit for overseas ETFs.

The risk for a new investor An investor’s return depends on both the NAV and the gap between NAV and the ETF’s market price.

“An international ETF’s market price is driven by two factors: The performance of the underlying assets and the premium or discount relative to NAV. Even if the underlying assets stay stable, narrowing of the premium can lower the ETF’s market price and hurt returns,” says Rathi.

“If an ETF with an NAV of Rs 100 is purchased at Rs 150, representing a 50 per cent premium, and the premium subsequently normalises to 20 per cent, the market price could fall to Rs 126 even if the NAV rises to Rs 105,” says Khan. The buyer would lose 16 per cent despite the increase in NAV.

There are two layers of risk here. “The first is the usual market risk that comes with investing in the underlying international market. The second is specific to the ETF’s premium,” says Shah. Investors should compare the traded price with NAV or indicative NAV (iNAV) before acting on recent returns.

Should existing investors sell? Investors who bought earlier may have gained from the widening premium. They can compare it with its historical range and consider whether to realise part or all of their gains. They also need to account for capital gains tax, transaction costs, liquidity and the chance that the overseas market will rise after they sell.

“Existing investors may review their holdings and consider whether the unusually high premium provides an opportunity to partially or fully realise gains,” says Khan. If the premium is close to its historical range, selling simply to capture it may make little sense. “The risk and cost of staying out of the market could outweigh the potential benefit,” says Khan.

Examine a fund of funds An international fund of funds (FoF) that accepts fresh subscriptions offers another route. If it invests directly in an overseas fund rather than a premium-priced India-listed ETF, the investor need not pay the same exchange-price premium. “The premium won’t be applicable here if you are investing directly through the FoF at its NAV,” says Arvind Rao, founder, Arvind Rao and Associates.

Investors must check the FoF’s holdings: If it owns a locally listed ETF at a premium, that cost can pass through. A domestic FoF also allows systematic investment plans (SIPs) without overseas remittance or foreign brokerage procedures. Fund houses may, however, restrict or suspend lump-sum investments or SIPs when limits are breached.

“The number of schemes available is very restricted,” says Vishal Dhawan, CEO, Plan Ahead Advisors. Investors may also have to change their strategy as schemes alter their acceptance of fresh money. They should check expenses at both the FoF and underlying fund levels.

Consider direct overseas investment Investors can remit money under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) and buy ETFs listed in the United States directly. This avoids the premium on an India-listed ETF and opens up a wider choice of products.

“The upside is that investors buy the US-listed ETF itself, so the price is linked more directly to the underlying market,” says Shah. Rao says the scale of the US passive market can offer low-cost index ETFs and greater choice of index, sector or security.

Direct investing requires investors to handle remittances, foreign-asset reporting and currency conversion. “Taxation complexity is much higher. There can also be currency-conversion costs, fixed remittance charges and other operational expenses,” says Dhawan. Rao flags US estate-tax exposure for holders of sizeable US assets and tax reporting requirements for foreign accounts.

Look at GIFT City funds International funds offered through Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) operate under the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) framework. They do not face the same domestic mutual-fund overseas investment limits and may remain available when domestic schemes stop accepting money. “Availability of these funds at any point in time becomes one of the bigger advantages,” says Rao.

The market is still evolving. Product choice can be narrower, funds have limited track records, and minimum investments can be high. “Many of them do not offer retail options, so you have to put in a much larger sum of money,” says Dhawan. Many investments may also require LRS remittances, with the associated costs and procedures.

Check the price and the route New investors should compare an ETF’s price with its NAV or iNAV and identify how much of its recent return came from a wider premium. Existing investors should weigh any gain from selling against tax, transaction costs, re-entry risk and their long-term goal. For each alternative, check availability, holdings, expenses, remittance requirements and reporting obligations.

“The broader principle is simple: When investing overseas, investors should evaluate the regulatory and custody infrastructure with the same seriousness with which they evaluate the investment itself,” says Shah.

Why diversifying into the US market is a must for Indian investors