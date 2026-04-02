Invest in gold, global funds to cushion portfolio against fall in rupee

What is causing the decline?

The rupee has been weakening over the past year due to portfolio outflows. “The 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US on India added to the pressure,” says Abheek Barua, an independent economist.

The war in West Asia, the rise in global oil prices, and India’s heavy dependence on that region for crude, fertilisers, and fertiliser inputs have made its currency vulnerable.

“The acute risk aversion over the past month has led investors to move into the US dollar, causing it to strengthen,” says Barua.

How much further the rupee falls will depend on how long the conflict lasts. A prolonged conflict could worsen India’s external balance. “Higher oil prices and a weak rupee will widen the trade deficit. A wider trade deficit will put further pressure on the rupee,” says Joseph Thomas, head of research, Emkay Wealth Management.

Impact on household finances

A weakening rupee affects households across the board. “It results in higher import costs and higher prices within the economy,” says Thomas.

Consumers have received protection on basic fuels such as diesel, petrol, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for now. But aviation turbine fuel has become expensive, leading to increase in ticket prices. “Any increase in fertiliser prices could feed into food inflation,” says Barua. If fuel prices are allowed to rise in future, the cost of most manufactured items will increase.

Amid tighter liquidity and higher bond yields, loans may become harder to get. “Banks will become more selective and prefer high-quality borrowers,” says Barua. Any increase in the repo rate in future will translate into higher interest rates on floating-rate loans. Meanwhile, families paying for overseas education have been directly hit by the rupee’s depreciation.

Thomas, however, strikes an optimistic note by saying that since the current situation is linked to the ongoing war, the price impact may be transitory.

Households should bear in mind that the rupee has weakened against the dollar even over the long term — 3.4 per cent annually over the past 10 years.

Planning for foreign currency goals

Families planning to send their children abroad for higher education must think hard about whether they can afford it amid rising costs. “They should build a buffer. They must also be prepared for periods of sharply higher costs due to currency depreciation during the course,” says Barua.

Foreign travel goals will also become costlier. Those who have time must invest in foreign assets. “Match asset denomination with goal denomination,” says Subho Moulik, founder & chief executive officer (CEO), Appreciate.

Global funds from Indian fund houses

Begin with about a 20 per cent allocation to foreign equity funds, starting with US funds. A stronger dollar increases the rupee value of such holdings. “International funds from Indian fund houses offer convenience as investors stay within the Indian regulatory and tax framework,” says Pratik Bagaria, principal officer, Dezerv.

Investors get access to businesses that don’t exist in India. “Restricting oneself to India means ignoring most of the global opportunity set,” says Bagaria. The relatively low correlation between Indian and US equities results in a genuinely diversified portfolio.

Bagaria points out that the biggest constraint to investing via this route today is the $7 billion industry-wide cap on overseas investment.

“Subscriptions can halt, and units can trade at steep premiums when the cap is hit,” says Moulik. He suggests that investors should avoid buying India-domiciled international funds when they trade at a premium to their net asset value (NAV).

Take the passive route. “Active managers struggle to generate alpha in the US market over long periods,” says Bagaria.

Use LRS route

The liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) route gives Indian investors access to a range of foreign exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds, and stocks.

The route has a few downsides. The 20 per cent tax collected at source (TCS) on remittances above ₹10 lakh creates a liquidity drag. Salaried investors should declare TCS to their employer through Form 12BAA as soon as it is collected.

Schedule FA disclosure is mandatory in the income-tax return (ITR) every year for resident Indians holding foreign assets. Penalty under the Black Money Act for non-disclosure is ₹10 lakh per year.

Opt for ETFs, not stocks, initially. Hold them for 24 months or more to enjoy long-term capital gains treatment. Those receiving meaningful dividend income from the US must file Form 67 before submitting their tax return to claim tax credit.

Invest systematically. “The worst form of LRS investing is a one-time remittance triggered by rupee-crisis headlines,” says Moulik.

Gold as a hedge

When the rupee depreciates against the dollar, the rupee price of gold rises. “If global uncertainty pushes up gold prices while the rupee is depreciating, Indian investors get a double benefit,” says Arvind Rao, founder, Arvind Rao & Associates.