Investing abroad? Here's how to report foreign assets, income in ITR filing

Taxation of international funds

According to tax experts, international equity fund-of-funds (FoFs), feeder funds, overseas ETF FoFs and international debt schemes offered by Indian AMCs are generally not classified as equity-oriented mutual funds under the Income-tax Act. Since these schemes invest less than 65% of their assets in domestic equities, they do not qualify as equity-oriented mutual funds.

“Instead, most of them are treated as Specified Mutual Funds under Section 50AA of the Income Tax Act. Consequently, gains on units held for up to 24 months are taxed as short-term capital gains at the investor's applicable slab rate. Gains on units held for more than 24 months are taxed as long-term capital gains at 12.5% (plus surcharge and cess), without indexation benefits,” says Shubham Jain, director, SVAS Business Advisors LLP.

Do these investments need Schedule FA disclosure?

International mutual funds offered by Indian AMCs are treated as domestic mutual fund investments for tax purposes, even if they invest in overseas securities. Therefore, these holdings do not need to be reported in Schedule FA. However, capital gains from their sale or redemption must be disclosed in the Capital Gains Schedule. “Schedule FA applies only to investors who directly own foreign assets—such as overseas shares, mutual funds, ETFs, bank accounts or investments made under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS),” informs Jain.

Which ITR Form to use?

The ITR form depends on the nature of the taxpayer's income, not on whether the mutual fund invests in India or overseas. Since redemption of international mutual fund units results in capital gains, investors cannot use ITR-1. They should generally file ITR-2, or ITR-3 if they have business or professional income. “However, investors who directly own foreign securities under the LRS route must make additional disclosures, including foreign assets (Schedule FA), foreign income (Schedule FSI) and foreign tax credit claims (Schedule TR), wherever applicable,” says Jain.

Reporting gains and distributions

Capital gains from the redemption of these units should be reported under the Capital Gains Schedule of the applicable ITR form. Whether the gains are treated as short-term or long-term depends on the holding period. “Any dividend or income distribution received from these schemes should be reported under the head 'Income from Other Sources'. However, Schedule FA reporting is required only for investors who directly hold foreign assets, and such disclosures must be made in ITR-2 or ITR-3, as applicable,” says Neeraj Agarwala, senior partner, Nangia & Co LLP.

Documents to keep

Investors should retain key documents such as mutual fund account statements, capital gains statements, the Consolidated Account Statement (CAS), dividend or income distribution statements, bank statements showing investments and redemptions, records of deductible expenses (if any), and copies of the income computation, Form 26AS, and AIS used for filing the return. “These records should generally be preserved for at least eight years, or longer if any tax assessment or litigation is pending,” Agarwala recommends.

Common tax filing mistakes to avoid

One of the most common mistakes is relying solely on the Annual Information Statement (AIS) without verifying it against mutual fund statements, broker records and other supporting documents. The AIS may not capture details such as transfer expenses or cost of acquisition accurately, leading to incorrect capital gains calculations.

Investors should also report capital losses, as unabsorbed losses can be carried forward for up to eight assessment years if the return is filed on time. “Another frequent error is clubbing all capital gains together instead of reporting short-term and long-term gains separately. Since different assets and holding periods attract different tax rates, accurate classification is essential for correct tax computation,” says Agarwala.

Which ITR Form should LRS investors use?

The ITR form depends on the taxpayer's overall income profile. In most cases, Resident and Ordinarily Resident (ROR) individuals investing in foreign shares, mutual funds or ETFs under the LRS route should file ITR-2, provided they do not have business or professional income. Those with such income should file ITR-3. “ITR-1 and ITR-4 cannot be used, as they do not allow reporting of foreign assets or foreign-source income. Importantly, reportable foreign assets must be disclosed even if they have not generated any income or have not been sold during the year,” advises Akhil Chandna, partner and global people solutions leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.

Schedule FA reporting requirements

Schedule FA applies to Resident and Ordinarily Resident (ROR) taxpayers who hold reportable foreign assets. Investors must disclose foreign brokerage accounts, overseas shares, mutual funds, ETFs and reportable overseas cash balances, along with details such as the country, acquisition cost and income earned, where applicable. “A key point to remember is that Schedule FA follows the calendar year (ending December 31), unlike the rest of the ITR, which follows the financial year. Foreign currency values should be converted into rupees using the State Bank of India's Telegraphic Transfer Buying Rate (TTBR) under Rule 115, and exchange-rate records should be retained,” advises Chandna.

Taxation of foreign investment gains

For Indian tax purposes, foreign shares are generally treated like unlisted shares. Gains on holdings of up to 24 months are taxed as short-term capital gains at the investor's slab rate, while gains on holdings exceeding 24 months are taxed as long-term capital gains at 12.5% under Section 112, without indexation. “Foreign mutual funds and ETFs acquired under the LRS route are also taxed as foreign capital assets, although the exact tax treatment depends on the nature of the underlying investment,” observes Chandna.

Reporting and carrying forward losses

Capital losses from foreign shares, mutual funds and ETFs should be reported in the Capital Gains Schedule of the ITR. Short-term capital losses can be set off against both short-term and long-term capital gains, while long-term capital losses can be adjusted only against long-term gains. “Unabsorbed losses can be carried forward for up to eight assessment years, provided the return is filed within the due date under Section 139(1). Investors should also retain broker statements, contract notes and foreign exchange records to support their tax computations,” suggests Chandna.

Reporting foreign income

Foreign dividends, fund distributions and interest earned on overseas brokerage balances are taxable in India under the head 'Income from Other Sources', as resident taxpayers are taxed on their global income. “These amounts should be reported accordingly in the income-tax return. In addition, the related foreign assets and income should be disclosed in the relevant part of Schedule FA, wherever applicable,” says Aarti Raote, partner, Deloitte India.

Claiming foreign tax credit

India has entered into Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAAs) with several countries to prevent the same income from being taxed twice. “A taxpayer who is a tax resident of India can claim credit for taxes paid or withheld overseas by furnishing supporting documents, such as a tax withholding statement, tax deduction certificate or a copy of the foreign tax return, along with the prescribed compliance requirements,” informs Raote.

Penalties for incorrect reporting

Resident taxpayers are required to disclose all reportable foreign assets in their income-tax return, irrespective of whether they have generated any taxable income. This includes overseas properties, shares, mutual funds, bank accounts, retirement funds and trusts. “Failure to disclose foreign assets with an aggregate value exceeding ₹20 lakh may attract a penalty of ₹10 lakh under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015,” says Raote.

Key Dos and Don'ts for LRS investors